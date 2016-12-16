  1. Home
2017 Subaru Impreza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet, comfortable and roomy cabin for a compact car
  • Standard all-wheel drive delivers secure handling and wet-weather traction
  • Long list of available safety features
  • Slow acceleration even with the new, more powerful engine
  • Transmission is loud under heavy loads
  • Lower-quality interior materials than those of some rivals
Which Impreza does Edmunds recommend?

With a good combination of available features and a low price point, we recommend the Impreza wagon in Premium trim. It comes with tech features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto just like the base model, but it also adds Subaru's Starlink services and standard roof rails. The Premium is also available with safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Completely redesigned for 2017, the Subaru Impreza is available as a compact sedan or hatchback. Known in the past for its roomy interior, Subaru has moved the wheels even farther apart to open up additional space in the cabin. The interior has also been upgraded with better materials, more modern technology and several useful safety features. Along with fresh exterior styling and additional power for the four-cylinder engine, this Impreza is well positioned in this competitive segment.

Even with all its upgrades, though, the Impreza still has a few key faults. Even with the addition of extra power for 2017, the standard four-cylinder engine is underpowered. The quality of the interior materials isn't quite at the top of the class either. The optional continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) can be a little loud at times as well, but none of these shortcomings is enough to cross it off your list.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds owned a Subaru Impreza for one year and nearly 20,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Subaru Impreza Limited. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. All-wheel-drive performance was a staff favorite, but we were less impressed with its engine responsiveness and interior materials. If you have questions, chances are good we've answered them during our long-term test.

2017 Subaru Impreza models

The 2017 Subaru Impreza is available as a four-door sedan or a hatchback. It comes in 2.0i base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels. The base trim level has enough equipment to be considered more than just basic transport, but the Premium, Sport and Limited models really step up the game for Subaru.

The Premium has a few basic tech items, while the Sport is the driving enthusiast's choice. The Limited trim level is loaded with almost every feature as standard. New options for the Impreza include an optional Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control and reverse automatic braking.

The base 2.0i comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 145 pound-feet), a five-speed manual transmission (a continuously variable transmission is optional), cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power windows, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The base-level touchscreen and Android/Apple integration are both new to the Impreza this year and bring it more in line with competitors.

A model you're more likely to see on dealer lots, the Premium trim is a bit better equipped than the standard 2.0i base. It gets the CVT as standard, plus 16-inch alloy wheels, Subaru Starlink services, heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors, and automatic headlights. Premium Impreza hatchbacks also feature standard roof rails. At the Premium level, there are also a few more available options including a power sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and steering-responsive foglights.

For drivers who want a more exciting version of the Impreza, there's the Sport. It builds on the Premium trim and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, unique suspension tuning, keyless entry and ignition, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Harman Kardon audio system, unique interior and exterior trim, and active torque vectoring for improved traction. Also notable for the Sport is the availability of a five-speed manual transmission if you prefer to do the shifting yourself.

At the top of the Impreza range, there's the Limited model. It gets most of the Sport trim's tech equipment (the Harman Kardon system becomes optional) and also gets 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat and automatic climate control system.

Options for the Limited include a Harman Kardon premium audio system, automatic high beams, navigation and Subaru's EyeSight system (adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist). Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and reverse automatic braking are also available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2017 Subaru Impreza Premium (2.0L 4-cyl.; CVT).

Driving

3.5
Aside from poor acceleration, the new Impreza performs well. Handling is confident and flat without much body roll. It has responsive brakes, and the steering is quick even in base (i.e., not Sport) trim levels.

Acceleration

2.5
We haven't been able to do an instrumented test with the new Impreza yet, but what we've experienced on-road isn't promising. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine only gets 4 additional horsepower, and it just isn't enough to make it feel quick.

Braking

4.0
Brake performance is strong, especially around town. You get lots of pedal pressure up high in the travel, and the brakes inspire confidence when you're driving fast on a back-mountain road.

Steering

3.5
The steering is quick and responsive and doesn't require much effort. There isn't a very direct connection between the steering wheel and the tires, but for most shoppers, the overall feel is just right for most types of driving.

Handling

4.0
Handling is a strong point for this Impreza regardless of trim. Even in the Premium model, it corners flat and doesn't push wide in corners.

Drivability

3.0
Between the lack of engine power and the lazy feel of the continuously variable transmission, the Impreza doesn't come across as particularly quick or responsive around town.

Off-road

4.0
While it's not a true off-road vehicle, the Impreza does come with all-wheel drive as standard, and in that regard it outclasses many compact sedans.

Comfort

3.5
A relatively quiet and smooth ride (especially on the Premium's 16-inch wheels and tires) makes the Impreza a breeze to drive on the highway. The seats are comfortable and well bolstered, but they are a bit firm for long road trips.

Seat comfort

3.5
The base cloth seats are comfortable, well bolstered and filled with a good amount of seat foam. They're a bit firm, though, and can get tiring after a few hours.

Ride comfort

4.0
Ride comfort is especially good with the wheels and tires that come on the base and Premium trim levels.

Noise & vibration

3.0
Wind noise is very minimal on the highway. Road noise is a bit more pronounced, however, even with the base tires. There is a pronounced whining from the engine under full throttle, but there's also a nice rumble as it moves up to higher engine speeds.

Climate control

3.0
The knobs are large, legible, tactile and easy to use, with a quiet fan (even on full blast). On the downside, the vents are right next to the steering wheel, so your hands easily block the airflow.

Interior

4.0
The new Impreza's interior is a big leap forward for Subaru, but it's still not as nice as the Honda Civic or Mazda 3. Those two vehicles sit right at the head of the class and edge the Impreza out in most categories.

Ease of use

3.5
The radio controls, touchscreen interface and climate control knobs are generally easy to read and use. Most controls are well laid out too.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
The seats are mounted high enough that sliding in and out isn't a problem for most average-height adults. Also, the Impreza's roof, while lower than the outgoing model's, is still high enough that you don't have to duck your head too much to get in.

Driving position

4.0
The tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel allows for a lot of adjustment, and the seats are adjustable four ways, so there's plenty of wiggle room to get a good fit.

Roominess

4.5
Massive amounts of headroom, along with tons of front and rear legroom. Even when you've got one 6-foot adult sitting behind another, there's space to spare. This Impreza is bigger than ever before, and it's noticeable on the inside.

Visibility

4.5
Forward visibility is great thanks to a big windshield, thin windshield pillars and small sectional windows near the windshield. A big rear window in both the sedan and the hatchback makes for excellent rear visibility as well.

Quality

3.0
While the interior of this redesigned Impreza is a big improvement, it still isn't a class leader, especially not on lower trim levels.

Utility

3.0
Of the two available Imprezas (sedan and hatchback), we'd definitely go with the hatch. The sedan we tested has merely average trunk space, but child seat accommodation is excellent.

Small-item storage

3.0
Small item storage is good but limited compared to similar storage in class leaders such as the Civic. The center storage console and door pockets aren't as deep or long as we'd like. There are several cupholders, though, all capable of holding a standard water bottle or soda can.

Cargo space

3.0
Access to the trunk is much wider this year (4 inches wider on the hatchback, 5 inches wider on the sedan), but the trunk still offers only 12.4 cubic feet of storage. That's less than in the Mazda 3, Honda Civic and Nissan Sentra. If you want a utilitarian Impreza, go for the hatchback.

Child safety seat accommodation

5.0
Car seat accommodation is as excellent as it ever was in the Impreza. There's easy access to rear latches through Velcro straps, and there are three anchor points behind the rear seats. There's plenty of space for a big rear-facing seat, too.

Technology

Tech is much improved with an all-new touchscreen interface as well as the addition of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as standard. Our preproduction test car had some issues with Apple CarPlay, but otherwise the base touchscreen is easy to operate and responds quickly to inputs.

Consumer reviews

56 reviews

3.6
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1st Subaru and it's great! ISSUES WITH TECHNOLOGY
Samantha Courtney,01/28/2017
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
After owning Hondas, Toyotas and a Nissan, we test drove this vehicle on a whim. We were trying to replace a Nissan Versa that was extremely gas friendly, but not great on the interstate. We test drove the Corolla, Mazda 3, and Impreza back to back. The CVT transmission was surprisingly responsive and didn't cause the engine to produce the horrible whining noise I have heard in other cars. The handling was also fantastic. Between the AWD and the boxer engine, the car just sits on the road. The overall experience was very engaging. I don't know if I will ever be able to go back to Toyota and Honda. From the Subaru dealership to the car itself, I was blown away. We are now six months into our Subaru ownership and agree that we will never buy the first generation of a Subura ever again. We continually experience issues with our speaker system including: * Our back speaker was making a crackling noise and after a few weeks of ordering new parts they found it was actually the amp. * Whenever we ignore a call through the audio system, the interface goes silent and we cannot listen to any phone calls/radio stations/etc. There is no easy way to fix the issue. Even after turning off the car and turning it back on, it is still frozen. * Sometimes we experience an issue where our volume will freeze and you are unable to turn it up or down.
What a difference a year makes
Nitpicker,01/25/2017
2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Serious problems with the electronics system. When we bought this car, we loved it, but recurring problems with the electronics system have made it a source of stress. When we bought the car about a year ago, we had no problems for the first three or four months. Then the radio kept cutting in and out, and the presets kept disappearing. In spring 2017 we took the car to the dealer, but they couldn't find the problem. About a month later we took the car in for its six-month service, and told them we were still having problems with the radio. Again, the dealer was unable to diagnose the problem. About a month later, we took the car in for ongoing problems with the Starlink system, Android Auto, and the radio. The dealer said that because this was the third time we'd taken the car in for a recurring problem, they would contact Subaru of America. At that point the Starlink warning light kept coming on. Later that month we took the car back in because of these ongoing electronics problems. The dealer gave us a loaner. Our car was in the shop for three weeks, during which time the dealer replaced the head unit. In late 2017 the electronics problems resumed intermittently. The problems seemed to occur when the temperature got below freezing. In January we took the car in for routine servicing and mentioned the latest electronics problems, and we were told that a new software update should take care of those problems. We're keeping our fingers crossed. To Subaru's credit, the company has given us an extended warranty (seven years or 100,000 miles, $0 deductible Gold Plus Subaru Added Security Plan) because of all the electronics problems we've had with this car. We are considering replacing an 11-year-old car and are in a quandary as to whether to consider a Subaru. One reason we bought the Impreza is because of Subaru's previously good reputation for reliability. But because of our experience with the electronics system and the weak acceleration, we're considering manufacturers other than Subaru.
Very poor wheel bearings, great dealer
Joe,02/22/2017
2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
We purchased a new red 2017 basic Impreza on Valentine's Day. After two years, wheel bearing failures make this a bad purchase and risk into the future. Even a CV joint failed due to a ckamp failure. Best to avoid this car... History follows below. Our car needed an alignment in the first 100 miles--when aligned it drives very well. Dealer was embarrassed and very apologetic. I recommend requiring your dealer to align any new car your purchase, regardless of brand. And any dealer would sell tons more vehicles if they aligned every vehicle as it came off the truck. There is nothing as sweet as a car that tracks right and hugs the road. The backup screen froze at 120 miles but Subaru had a full-blown recall on the basic head unit ready just five days from the incident. Remember this is a brand new design throughout the vehicle, so glitches happen. I was called within hours of the local dealer receiving the recall and they had the revised software installed minutes after I brought it in that evening. We have not seen any sign of the problem since. Negatives: -Unreliable wheel bearings. -Poor quality CV boot clamps -Poor quality oil pan drain plug bolt. -No place to put change for tolls. -Lack of a CD player--they are hardly no longer in use. CPAs, attorneys, use them. Libraries use them for talking books. -The rear deck is rather high, so visibility out the back is not very good. Of course the camera makes up for that a lot. -Power steering is slow to respond, much like a very large (think Cadillac) car might. If you are a jittery driver like me, this can make the car feel unresponsive until you get used to it. I would suggest this be adjustable through software, or that it be set a little bit faster for all vehicles. I will try to keep this updated if anything else shows up. 9/2019. After 30000 miles, dealer replaced the right rear wheel bearing under warranty. 9/2019. If you change your own oil, two things are odd. One is it is a very low car, so you will find it harder to drain the oil. Two is the drain plug is short with less to grab onto, and made of softer than normal steel. It is easy to round off. Use a six point socket with very little radius at its rim, and firmly press onto the bolt when turning. Use a washer, and do not overtighten. Mine came overtightened from the factory, and I ruined it trying to get it off. Dealer replaced it for free. 1/20/2020. Took in for recalls for faulty rubber brake lines and pcv valve, which were replaced at no charge by dealer. Right front CV shaft was replaced at no charge for boot failure. 6/2019. Damaged a tire. Replaced all 4 at 38000. 11/2019 Replaced rear brake pads with ceramic pads due to squeaking pads. Possibly related to earlier bearing issue. Pads did not appear worn oddly or excessively. 9/2019 We got 43 MPG US on a 600 mile trip at 65 to 70 mph. Very happy! 7/9/2020 Replaced second wheel bearing at 40200 miles, on left front. Car has had 2 wheel bearings and one CV shaft replaced in 40k miles. Very unreliable. Poor engineering.
Fun, solid car
JMW,04/21/2017
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
My wife and I were both civic owners for 13+ years each. She got a Crosstrek a few years back, which has been really good to us so far. So when my civic started overstaying its welcome I decided to include subaru in my search. Also test drove a honda civic and toyota corolla. While the Subaru does't exactly have the most potent acceleration- slowest of this group - it is the most fun to drive, in my opinion. The sport trim has a differently-tuned suspension and a tighter steering ratio. Combine these features with the all wheel drive and what you get is a car that you just want to drive. Subaru also got their act together with the interior. The visibility on the subaru is great (corolla is good too). However, the civic's rear visibility was lacking because of the car's aggressively sloped rear end. Plus, the subaru just feels way more solidly built than the corolla or civic.
Features & Specs

Safety

Safety

Our experts like the Impreza models:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Gives an audible warning when vehicles are approaching from the side, such as when backing out of a parking space.
Subaru EyeSight
A package of safety equipment that includes features such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Subaru Starlink
Optional emergency roadside assistance, automatic collision notification and stolen-vehicle recovery service.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Subaru Impreza

Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2017 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Hatchback, Impreza Sedan. Available styles include 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Subaru Impreza?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Subaru Impreza trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport is priced between $15,383 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 13185 and80238 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium is priced between $11,999 and$19,583 with odometer readings between 15063 and61114 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited is priced between $12,999 and$21,683 with odometer readings between 11062 and113780 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i is priced between $13,994 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 12967 and50660 miles.

Which used 2017 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Subaru Impreza for sale near. There are currently 57 used and CPO 2017 Imprezas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,999 and mileage as low as 11062 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 2017 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,793.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,787.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,635.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,141.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

