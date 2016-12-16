2017 Subaru Impreza Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet, comfortable and roomy cabin for a compact car
- Standard all-wheel drive delivers secure handling and wet-weather traction
- Long list of available safety features
- Slow acceleration even with the new, more powerful engine
- Transmission is loud under heavy loads
- Lower-quality interior materials than those of some rivals
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Impreza does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Completely redesigned for 2017, the Subaru Impreza is available as a compact sedan or hatchback. Known in the past for its roomy interior, Subaru has moved the wheels even farther apart to open up additional space in the cabin. The interior has also been upgraded with better materials, more modern technology and several useful safety features. Along with fresh exterior styling and additional power for the four-cylinder engine, this Impreza is well positioned in this competitive segment.
Even with all its upgrades, though, the Impreza still has a few key faults. Even with the addition of extra power for 2017, the standard four-cylinder engine is underpowered. The quality of the interior materials isn't quite at the top of the class either. The optional continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) can be a little loud at times as well, but none of these shortcomings is enough to cross it off your list.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds owned a Subaru Impreza for one year and nearly 20,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Subaru Impreza Limited. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. All-wheel-drive performance was a staff favorite, but we were less impressed with its engine responsiveness and interior materials. If you have questions, chances are good we've answered them during our long-term test.
2017 Subaru Impreza models
The 2017 Subaru Impreza is available as a four-door sedan or a hatchback. It comes in 2.0i base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels. The base trim level has enough equipment to be considered more than just basic transport, but the Premium, Sport and Limited models really step up the game for Subaru.
The Premium has a few basic tech items, while the Sport is the driving enthusiast's choice. The Limited trim level is loaded with almost every feature as standard. New options for the Impreza include an optional Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control and reverse automatic braking.
The base 2.0i comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 145 pound-feet), a five-speed manual transmission (a continuously variable transmission is optional), cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power windows, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The base-level touchscreen and Android/Apple integration are both new to the Impreza this year and bring it more in line with competitors.
A model you're more likely to see on dealer lots, the Premium trim is a bit better equipped than the standard 2.0i base. It gets the CVT as standard, plus 16-inch alloy wheels, Subaru Starlink services, heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors, and automatic headlights. Premium Impreza hatchbacks also feature standard roof rails. At the Premium level, there are also a few more available options including a power sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and steering-responsive foglights.
For drivers who want a more exciting version of the Impreza, there's the Sport. It builds on the Premium trim and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, unique suspension tuning, keyless entry and ignition, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Harman Kardon audio system, unique interior and exterior trim, and active torque vectoring for improved traction. Also notable for the Sport is the availability of a five-speed manual transmission if you prefer to do the shifting yourself.
At the top of the Impreza range, there's the Limited model. It gets most of the Sport trim's tech equipment (the Harman Kardon system becomes optional) and also gets 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat and automatic climate control system.
Options for the Limited include a Harman Kardon premium audio system, automatic high beams, navigation and Subaru's EyeSight system (adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist). Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and reverse automatic braking are also available.
Trim tested
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior4.0
Utility3.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Subaru Impreza.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Impreza models:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Gives an audible warning when vehicles are approaching from the side, such as when backing out of a parking space.
- Subaru EyeSight
- A package of safety equipment that includes features such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
- Subaru Starlink
- Optional emergency roadside assistance, automatic collision notification and stolen-vehicle recovery service.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2017 Subaru Impreza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ