We purchased a new red 2017 basic Impreza on Valentine's Day. After two years, wheel bearing failures make this a bad purchase and risk into the future. Even a CV joint failed due to a ckamp failure. Best to avoid this car... History follows below. Our car needed an alignment in the first 100 miles--when aligned it drives very well. Dealer was embarrassed and very apologetic. I recommend requiring your dealer to align any new car your purchase, regardless of brand. And any dealer would sell tons more vehicles if they aligned every vehicle as it came off the truck. There is nothing as sweet as a car that tracks right and hugs the road. The backup screen froze at 120 miles but Subaru had a full-blown recall on the basic head unit ready just five days from the incident. Remember this is a brand new design throughout the vehicle, so glitches happen. I was called within hours of the local dealer receiving the recall and they had the revised software installed minutes after I brought it in that evening. We have not seen any sign of the problem since. Negatives: -Unreliable wheel bearings. -Poor quality CV boot clamps -Poor quality oil pan drain plug bolt. -No place to put change for tolls. -Lack of a CD player--they are hardly no longer in use. CPAs, attorneys, use them. Libraries use them for talking books. -The rear deck is rather high, so visibility out the back is not very good. Of course the camera makes up for that a lot. -Power steering is slow to respond, much like a very large (think Cadillac) car might. If you are a jittery driver like me, this can make the car feel unresponsive until you get used to it. I would suggest this be adjustable through software, or that it be set a little bit faster for all vehicles. I will try to keep this updated if anything else shows up. 9/2019. After 30000 miles, dealer replaced the right rear wheel bearing under warranty. 9/2019. If you change your own oil, two things are odd. One is it is a very low car, so you will find it harder to drain the oil. Two is the drain plug is short with less to grab onto, and made of softer than normal steel. It is easy to round off. Use a six point socket with very little radius at its rim, and firmly press onto the bolt when turning. Use a washer, and do not overtighten. Mine came overtightened from the factory, and I ruined it trying to get it off. Dealer replaced it for free. 1/20/2020. Took in for recalls for faulty rubber brake lines and pcv valve, which were replaced at no charge by dealer. Right front CV shaft was replaced at no charge for boot failure. 6/2019. Damaged a tire. Replaced all 4 at 38000. 11/2019 Replaced rear brake pads with ceramic pads due to squeaking pads. Possibly related to earlier bearing issue. Pads did not appear worn oddly or excessively. 9/2019 We got 43 MPG US on a 600 mile trip at 65 to 70 mph. Very happy! 7/9/2020 Replaced second wheel bearing at 40200 miles, on left front. Car has had 2 wheel bearings and one CV shaft replaced in 40k miles. Very unreliable. Poor engineering.

