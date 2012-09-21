Used 2012 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

I purchased the Impreza Sport Premium two months ago and have put almost 2K miles on it . In general I am very pleased with the Impreza. The styling is far better than for past Impreza models. The interior is roomy and comfortable.Visability is excellent. It drives and handles very well, almost sport like. Gas mileage has been just about what is advertised. I am getting 30 MPG for a mix of highway and city driving. Now all that being said there are a few things about this vehicle that I am not that impressed with. First is the amount of road and tire noise. It is downright loud on some road surfaces. There is also a delay in shifting from reverse to drive.

