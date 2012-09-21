Used 2012 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
2,714 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 148,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$1,994 Below Market
- 110,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,213$1,379 Below Market
- 82,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,550$2,674 Below Market
- 53,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,999$3,151 Below Market
- 100,467 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,995$2,205 Below Market
- 104,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,295$1,688 Below Market
- 88,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$1,374 Below Market
- 50,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,599$2,418 Below Market
- 113,088 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 136,519 miles
$6,683$1,735 Below Market
- 59,892 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,993
- 72,746 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,999$583 Below Market
- 62,125 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950
- 43,651 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990$1,328 Below Market
- 57,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,852
- 146,104 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$628 Below Market
- 48,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,996$1,553 Below Market
- 85,679 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,991
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Write a reviewSee all 87 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.887 Reviews
Report abuse
nyken,09/21/2012
I purchased the Impreza Sport Premium two months ago and have put almost 2K miles on it . In general I am very pleased with the Impreza. The styling is far better than for past Impreza models. The interior is roomy and comfortable.Visability is excellent. It drives and handles very well, almost sport like. Gas mileage has been just about what is advertised. I am getting 30 MPG for a mix of highway and city driving. Now all that being said there are a few things about this vehicle that I am not that impressed with. First is the amount of road and tire noise. It is downright loud on some road surfaces. There is also a delay in shifting from reverse to drive.
Related Subaru Impreza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Legacy Grand Rapids MI
- Used Subaru Legacy Tampa FL
- Used Subaru Legacy Charleston WV
- Used Subaru Impreza Fayetteville NC
- Used Subaru Forester Lansing MI
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Syracuse NY
- Used Subaru Baja Fairfax VA
- Used Subaru Impreza San Diego CA
- Used Subaru Forester Charleston SC
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Lawrenceville GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Forester 2012 Irvine CA
- Used Subaru Outback 2013 Sarasota FL
- Used Subaru Forester 2012 Columbus OH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.