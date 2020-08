Used 2012 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Dark Gray Metallic Impreza 2.0i, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC, CVT Lineartronic, AWD, Dark Gray Metallic, Black.27/36 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GJAA67CH017023

Stock: 017023FLP

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020