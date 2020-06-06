2020 Hyundai Venue
What’s new
- All-new model
- Smaller than a Hyundai Kona
- Abundance of available tech and driver aids
- Kicks off the first Venue generation
Pros & Cons
- Smart packaging produces good cargo capacity for its size
- Light and nimble handling
- Standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Impressive array of available driver aids
- Engine sounds and feels coarse at higher speeds
- All-wheel drive isn't offered
2020 Hyundai Venue Review
Hyundai takes the subcompact SUV to new dimensions — tinier dimensions, that is — with the new 2020 Venue. It serves as the bookend for the small side of the brand's SUV lineup. It's dwarfed by the already diminutive Hyundai Kona, measuring a full 5 inches shorter, but it still technically seats up to five passengers. Even so, calling the Venue a true SUV requires a certain linguistic flexibility. Instead, the Venue represents an increasing number of vehicles that combine crossover styling with the stance and handling abilities of a traditional hatchback.
Under the hood of the Venue sits a four-cylinder good for 121 horsepower. That's not a whole lot of power for a modern car, but it's enough to get the Venue zipping up on freeway onramps without too much trouble.
Hyundai pairs the engine to a continuously variable automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission. The latter is a rare offering in this class of vehicle and helps make the Venue a little more fun to drive. All Venues are front-wheel-drive with no option for all-wheel drive, though Hyundai says using the Snow driving mode can help keep power on the ground when the road is slippery.
Shoppers looking for affordable transportation aren't always comfortable with purchasing a used car. Many used cars are past their warranty coverage periods, offering no assurance if something breaks. And oftentimes it's hard to truly know how well the previous owner cared for the car. If that sounds like you, and you want something more practical and stylish than a subcompact sedan, then it'll be worth your time to check out the all-new 2020 Venue.
Which Venue does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Venue models
The 2020 Venue is the most affordable SUV in Hyundai's already value-oriented lineup. It comes in three trim levels: SE, SEL and the stylish Denim trim. Highlight features include:
SE
Starts you off with:
- 121-hp four-cylinder engine
- Front-wheel drive
- Automatic headlights
- 15-inch steel wheels
- 8-inch touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Four-speaker sound system
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
SEL
The midtier SEL includes the SE features and adds:
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- Armrest storage box
- Automatic climate control
- Additional USB port
- Six-speaker audio system
- Snow drive mode
Two optional packages are available on the SEL:
Convenience package:
- Sunroof
- Sliding armrest
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
Premium package:
- LED headlights
- Heated front seats
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Hyundai's Blue Link Connected Car system
Denim
The Denim trim includes almost all of the above. It also has:
- Two-tone blue and white paint (the only available color)
- Simulated leather seating
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Venue.
Trending topics in reviews
- transmission
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- seats
- comfort
- interior
- technology
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my 3rd Hyundai, the 2nd I have purchased since they began the 100,000 mile/ 10 year warranty. I traded in a 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS (4 door sedan) for the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL with both Convenience and Premium packages. I LOVE THIS CAR! I did a lot of research, spent over 6 months trying to find that perfect car, looking at consumer and expert reviews, reliability history, and what was current in car tech and safety. I was unaware of this vehicle and came across it by accident. I was specifically looking for a used car. When I discovered this vehicle and everything about it, and checked the reviews, I knew it was the one. It "spoke" to me. The new car price was about the cost of a quality used vehicle with similar safety and tech features. Actually, this car was less after discounts. Handles well, quieter, more horsepower, and a smoother ride than the 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS I traded in. According to Hyundai specs, this vehicle is 5" shorter, 3" Taller, and 3" wider than the 2010 Accent. In order to keep costs down and yet still have so many safety features, there are some trade offs. Driver seat adjustment is not power, it is manual. Seat belts are not height adjustable, they are fixed. There is no in-vehicle or remote trunk release. The back seat does not have the middle seat folding cup holder. There is no AWD option, although there is Snow Mode. And the manual shift is ONLY available in the SE trim. There is no armrest console tray insert, and the small tray space at the USB is exposed. There is no USB port for the backseat. All that said, not a deal breaker. So what DO you get? Safety features, tech features. Adjustable cargo tray to increase your storage space. There is a narrow shelf above the glovebox. The vanity mirrors have makeup lights that you can turn on/off. The side mirror turn signals are actually not on the side mirrors, but on the front doors near the mirrors. Depending on the package, there are heated seats and heated side mirrors. Purchased in April 2020, I still love this car. Do your research, compare vehicles. And if you decide this is the one for you, ENJOY!
I have had my Venue for a couple months now and love it. While the car, judging by the promotional materials about it, is marketed toward single, urban 20-and-30-somethings with lives that are probably more fun than mine, I find it to fit my middle-aged, single working mother lifestyle and budget perfectly. I live in a small city and commute to a more rural part of the county for work and find that it handle well both running errands in town and also cruising out to work. That said, it does not have 4WD and if you're wanting something for rugged roads, this probably wouldn't be the car for you. Also, it is not particularly powerful, as many reviews will tell you, so if you're a "pedal to the metal" kind of person who likes a thrill ride, it wouldn't be for you. Little things like not having a driver's arm rest don't faze me, but if you like those little details, again, maybe not the car for you. Apple Car Play is a great feature. My 11-year-old has plenty of leg room in the back seat--more than was in the Kona that I test drove. The look of the car is also just a little bit different--it has personality! It is hard to speak to reliability after only a couple months, but the car comes with the standard Hyundai 5-year warranty, and the maker is generally reliable, so I am not particularly worried about that at this point. Overall, I would say that if you are on a budget and in the market for a reliable compact car, this is a great choice. It's not for those who are accustomed to luxury, but for those of us who are happy with basic features, you get a good bang for your buck with this vehicle. I would definitely recommend at this point.
This car has been nothing but an absolute pleasure to drive. I got the Essential version with the Six Speed Manual Transmission over the Preferred with the CVT and I definitely don’t regret the decision at all. The Six Speed shifts SO SMOOTHLY and truly makes the car in my opinion. There is a few things that could be improved though: no drivers arm rest, no cruise and not to much room in the centre console
I did a lot of research and drove about ten different cars before buying this one. I was on my way to buy the Kia Soul that I had driven but wan't crazy about the looks. I had never driven a Hyundai product before so stopped by to try 2017 Tucson. I liked that car too but getting a new one over an used model was appealing. Salesman asked my what I wanted in a car. I told him I just wanted a backup camera, mostly quiet, and fwd as we have a bigger car at home that my wife drives. He got me into the 2020 Venue and I really liked it. As it is the baby brother to the Soul I just needed to do a little more research. Did that on my phone and came back and bought the car. In the last week at least 10 people have said they love the looks of the car. It is zippy and has responsive handling and gets 28 mpg with my lead foot. I couple of times I could have taken the big car but took the Venue instead as it more fun to drive. Plus free maintenance for three years. I took a friend out and now she wants one, too.
2020 Hyundai Venue video2020 Hyundai Venue First Look | New York Auto Show
2020 Hyundai Venue First Look | New York Auto Show
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: This little cutie behind me is the 2020 Hyundai Venue. And it is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the big eight passenger Palisade that Hyundai recently introduced. That's to say its new compact SUV, even smaller than the Kona, to round out Hyundai's SUV offerings. Hyundai says that it wants the Venue to appeal to people who are buying a car for the first time, younger buyers, folks who live in the city, wants the car to seem attainable, and sassy, cool. It kind of reminds me a little bit of the Nissan Kicks with the optional two tone roof and the small footprint. But it has a boxier appearance, more like a big SUV, and I think that gives it a distinctive look for a compact SUV. I'm still trying to decide how I feel about Hyundai's grills, they are distinctive. But one thing I'm wholeheartedly in favor of is Hyundai's lighting design. The boxy square headlights and tail lights on the Venue look great-- really cool, really unique-- two thumbs up. I have a lot more to tell you about the Venue, but before I do head over to Edmunds because we can help you with all your car shopping needs. Performance options for the Venue are easy because there really aren't any. There is only one engine, a 1.6 liter four-cylinder, although there are two transmissions, a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic. Car's only available in front wheel drive, so your decision's made. Hyundai is predicting about 33 miles per gallon and the engines making 121 horsepower, so we're not expecting a rocket ship. What the Venue lacks in performance bragging rights, it makes up for in interior and tech. Let's check it out. [MUSIC PLAYING] We have entered the Venue. There's so many good jokes to be made in the name, but I'm not going to make any of them. I'm going to talk about the interior because it's really nice. Hyundai does a great job with interiors. They're always subtle and airy. They give you the impression of a lot of space. It's like whoever designs the interiors has a really good idea of when to stop, when to let it breathe. The only complaint that I have about the interior in the Venue is that there isn't more of it. And, by that, I mean it's really small in here. It's nice up here in the front seat, but I wouldn't want to put any big friends in the back. And, well, there is clever storage in the cargo area, there isn't a whole lot of it. With the seats down, it's only 31.9 cubic feet and there are other small SUVs is in the class that offer you a lot more than that. But let's talk about tech, because Hyundai's very generous with their technology in their cars. There's a digital dash, there's an 8-inch screen. It's Android and Apple friendly, has all of the expected technology, plus additional stuff like lane keep assist and a drowsy driver warning, so you won't fall asleep behind the wheel. All of the controls in the cockpit are clearly labeled, nicely laid out, it's not busy, everything makes sense. I really like it. It would be a fun car to drive around. With a small SUV there are always compromises, but for the Venue it looks like the pros are going to outweigh the cons. You can be sure that as soon as it hits the streets, Edmunds is going to get behind the wheel and give you a full report. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Big news from Hyundai at the 2019 New York International Auto Show! Well, big news about a small vehicle: the 2020 Hyundai Venue, a compact SUV to round out Hyundai's SUV lineup. Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr got a first look during the Venue's debut.
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,250
|MPG
|30 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,550
|MPG
|30 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Denim 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,050
|MPG
|30 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$17,350
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Venue safety features:
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Warns you of vehicles in the Venue's blind spot and illuminates a light in the mirror as an alert.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Alerts you of vehicles or objects crossing the Venue's path when reversing.
- Driver Attention Warning
- Monitors your driving patterns to display an alert if the Venue senses you aren't paying attention to the road.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.3%
Hyundai Venue vs. the competition
Hyundai Venue vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is the Venue's slightly larger sibling. As such, it offers a bit more passenger and cargo space than the Venue. The Kona is available with all-wheel drive and a powerful turbocharged engine, neither of which is available on the Venue. You'll pay more to get a Kona, but in return you get a more capable vehicle.
Hyundai Venue vs. Nissan Kicks
As with the Venue, the Kicks sits at the bottom of Nissan's lineup, slotting below the Rogue Sport. These two models are quite similar in size and power. The Kicks offers more space inside than it might appear, but we wish that interior was available with more features.
Hyundai Venue vs. Ford EcoSport
The Ford EcoSport isn't our favorite subcompact crossover, but it's priced close to the Venue and is available with more power and all-wheel drive. You also get more cargo space. But the EcoSport it disappoints with subpar fuel economy, a choppy and unrefined ride, and a relative lack of advanced driver safety features.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Venue a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Venue?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Venue:
- All-new model
- Smaller than a Hyundai Kona
- Abundance of available tech and driver aids
- Kicks off the first Venue generation
Is the Hyundai Venue reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Venue a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Venue?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Venue is the 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,350.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,250
- SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,550
- Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,050
- SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,350
What are the different models of Hyundai Venue?
More about the 2020 Hyundai Venue
2020 Hyundai Venue Overview
The 2020 Hyundai Venue is offered in the following submodels: Venue Hatchback. Available styles include SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Venue?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Venue and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Venue 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Venue.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Venue and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Venue featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Venue?
2020 Hyundai Venue Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Hyundai Venue Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Venue Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,913 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,913 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,432.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Venue Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Hyundai Venue Denim 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,660. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,835 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,835 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,825.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 13.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 44 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) is trending $2,825 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,825 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $15,970.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) is 15% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,045. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,915 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,915 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,130.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 14.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Hyundai Venues are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Venue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Venue.
Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Venues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Venue for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,976.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,355.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Venue?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
