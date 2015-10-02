Used 2013 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

4,053 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Focus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,053 listings
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    102,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,700

    $2,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    53,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    98,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus S in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Focus S

    32,822 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,695

    $2,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    142,246 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,980

    $1,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Focus Titanium

    70,392 miles

    $8,492

    $1,527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    84,930 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus S in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Focus S

    139,256 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $1,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    93,764 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus Electric in White
    used

    2013 Ford Focus Electric

    28,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,714

    $2,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    87,908 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    $1,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    104,838 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    $1,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    75,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    91,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,797

    $1,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    85,227 miles

    $6,000

    $1,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Focus Titanium

    131,577 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $1,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    134,133 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,986

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Focus SE in Red
    used

    2013 Ford Focus SE

    98,393 miles

    $6,473

    $1,791 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Focus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,053 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2013 Ford Focus

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Focus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Focus
Overall Consumer Rating
3.1160 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 160 reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (17%)
  • 1
    (26%)
2013 Focus SE
sts_pa,02/10/2015
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this 2013 Focus SE hatch new 2 years ago and have experienced zero issues with it. Chassis is sublime and engine provides adequate power while returning >30 mpg and easily over 40 on the highway. Interior has too much hard plastic, but that's expected at this price. I love the cloth seats and the hatch holds tons of stuff. The powershift automatic has unpleasant characteristics at low speeds (chattering, lurching), but works great when pressed. Ford seems to deliver the best driving compact in the segment at this price IMHO. Hoping the reliability stays good going forward. I sold my Focus after 4 years so this is the final review for 45000 miles of ownership. Ford rebuilt the powershift transmission which helped, but did not eliminate the occasional shuddering issues. This is the only bad thing about the car (considering the price) and only problem I encountered. The ride/handling was very good, the engine had decent power and the mpg was outstanding. The back seats are tight, but the hatch holds plenty of cargo and the layout and controls are good. Seat comfort was great and the car was actually pretty fun to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Focus
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Ford Focus info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings