Used 2013 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

- 102,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,700$2,636 Below Market
Arizona Best Cars - Phoenix / Arizona
Flex Fuel! Accident Free Autocheck 2-Owner! Thank you for your interest in one of Arizona Best Cars online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this unique Oxford White -On-Charcoal Black Cloth Seats 2013 Ford Focus SE Hatch with 102000 Low miles. This fantastic-looking 2013 Ford Focus SE Hatch is a great car! It gives you plenty of GO and won't kill your billfold! Fight back at the gas crunch. Turn your nose up at the oil companies every time you drive by the gas pumps! This 2013 Ford Focus SE Hatch is nicely equipped with features! The greater your fuel-efficiency the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs this Ford Focus treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. The mileage on this Focus SE is reflective of it's age and you can tell. The previous owner took great care of this vehicle so that you'll be able to enjoy the benefits of a well cared for vehicle offered to you by Arizona Best Cars. More information about the 2013 Ford Focus SE Hatch : The new Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's new MyFord Touch system which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide wifi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise sporty driving feel and impressive fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with sleek charismatic new style World-first small-car technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch fuel-efficient power trains handling and poise and choice of hatchback or sedan. Rides comfortably for a small car; feels sporty and secure when going around turns; interior is quiet at highway speeds; lots of available upscale and high-tech options. More information about 2013 Ford Focus SE: Thanks to its more aggressive styling the Focus stands out in its class; Resale value has been impressive on the 2013 Ford Focus SE. This model sets itself apart with Distinctive styling roomy interior ride quality and high-tech features. Check out our entire inventory of Great cars UNDER $8000 at ArizonaBestCars.com All prices for cash purchases.$449 Doc Fee Sales taxes and Registration fees are extra. Actual vehicle options as well as trim level should be confirmed with the dealer by the customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K27DL235437
Stock: AB8075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Baytown Hyundai - Baytown / Texas
2013 Ford Focus SE equipped with Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Front Center Armrest, Power windows, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. CARFAX One-Owner.Jarryd says pay the Least, On I-10 East!!! Conveniently Located between Beltway and the Grand Parkway!! Baytown Hyundai Top 5 Certified Pre-Owned Dealers in Texas and Houston's Fastest Growing Hyundai Dealership!!! 4.6 Google rated (Check out our Reviews)!! 5 years of Consecutive growth! Members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program and Proud Recipients of the BBB AA Gold Star Award and Hyundai's President's Award. Baytown Hyundai Also specializes in Lifted Truck and Jeeps working together with Premium Local Businesses like Maxxed Performance!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K25DL189204
Stock: C189204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 98,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$2,073 Below Market
DCH Kay Honda - Eatontown / New Jersey
Blue Candy Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior, SE trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book! CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Flex Fuel KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Ford SE with Blue Candy Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 6500 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "The latest Focus is a huge leap over its predecessor.". AFFORDABILITY: This Focus is priced $500 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: DCH Kay Honda will tailor a shopping plan to your needs and budget, so talk to us about the vehicle you're after! We'll introduce you to all the affordable trim models available, getting you behind the wheel of your top choices. Our finance department can explore your loan options, providing you with assistance if need be, so make your way over from Neptune, NJ to our Eatontown location. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K29DL111251
Stock: K200664TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 32,822 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,695$2,737 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3E27DL352768
Stock: L352768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 142,246 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,980$1,176 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS IS A LOT OF CAR FOR THE MONEY - LOADED SE + 201A = LEATHER AND SUNROOF - SYNC SYSTEM W. BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIDE AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - NICE ALLOY WHEELS W/ GOOD TIRES - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - DO YOUR HOMEWORK ON THE TRANSMISSIONS ON THESE CARS, THIS ONE BEHAVES FINE, BUT THEY CAN BE A LITTLE QUIRKY AND YOU NEED TO BE AWARE OF WHAT THEY ARE SO YOU ARE NOT DISAPPOINTED - IT GETS REALLLLY GOOD GAS MILEAGE, ESPECIALLY ON THE HIGHWAY - NICE HATCH W/ FOLDING SEATS - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K25DL214389
Stock: DF4162532F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,392 miles
$8,492$1,527 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Pwr Moonroof Navigation Titanium Handling Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 2.0L Gdi I4 Flex Fuel Engine 6-Speed Powershift Automatic Transmission Charcoal Black; Leather Seat Trim W/Charcoal Black Surround Performance Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This 2013 Ford Focus has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Focus Titanium was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Focus Titanium. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2013 Ford Focus is a pre-owned vehicle. The Ford Focus Titanium is in a class on its own. So much so, that Ford didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. More information about the 2013 Ford Focus: The new Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is also the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's new MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide WiFi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel, and impressive fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are handling and poise, choice of hatchback or sedan, fully electric Focus available, fuel-efficient powertrains, World-first small-car technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch, and sleek, charismatic new style **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**AUTONATION CERTIFIED Check out this gently-used 2013 Ford Focus we recently got in. This Ford includes: PWR MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof TITANIUM HANDLING PKG Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Conventional Spare Tire Tires - Rear Performance PERFORMANCE BLUE CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/CHARCOAL BLACK SURROUND Leather Seats NAVIGATION Navigation System 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Remote Engine Start Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T 50-STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The 2013 Ford offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Ford Focus Titanium's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. With less than 70,384mi on this Ford Focus, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Focus Titanium. Find the quickest driving route in this Ford Focus Titanium using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2013 Ford Focus: The new Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is also the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's new MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide WiFi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel, and impressive fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are handling and poise, choice of hatchback or sedan, fully electric Focus available, fuel-efficient powertrains, World-first small-car technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch, and sleek, charismatic new style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3N2XDL275216
Stock: DL275216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 84,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,334 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***AFFORDABLE TRANSPORTATION.................................2013 FORD FOCUS SE SEDAN, STERLING GRAY METALLIC WITH A TWO-TONE GRAY INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, & MIRRORS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, BACK UP SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $595 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F22DL309762
Stock: MAX18522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 139,256 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,358 Below Market
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax OK, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, Tires OK, Missing left front hubcap, Engine light on, Scratches and dings (see pics) AS TRADED $4500 + TAX & FEES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3E23DL232630
Stock: 10651A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 93,764 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
BC Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F22DL216725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,714$2,333 Below Market
Wholesale Auto Dealers Chinden - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (110 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R48DL211171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,908 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995$1,714 Below Market
Honolulu Volkswagen - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K23DL335714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,838 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991$1,177 Below Market
Lithia Nissan of Medford - Medford / Oregon
PRICE DROP FROM $9,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City!, $1,500 below Kelley Blue Book! SE trim. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, INGOT SILVER METALLIC, Aluminum Wheels, Flex Fuel. AND MORE! THE RIGHT TIME TO BUY THIS FORD FOCUS: An Exceptional Price for an Exceptional Vehicle. Was $9,995. This used Ford Focus is priced $1,500 below Kelley Blue Book KEY FEATURES ON THIS FORD FOCUS INCLUDE: Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. FORD FOCUS: BEST IN CLASS: The Ford Focus ranks 4 out of 42 affordable small cars. This ranking is based on an analysis of 61 reviews and test drives- USNews.com Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: At Lithia Nissan of Medford, our policy of MORE doesn't end at the door. We are committed to giving back to our community through charitable programs. We are proud sponsors of CASA of Jackson County, 4-H, Hearts and Vines, Kids Unlimited, and the Wild Rogue Relay - along with many others. MORE is how we live and engage: Care More. Live More. That is the Lithia Nissan of Medford way. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F26DL227338
Stock: DL227338N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 75,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000$1,894 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K28DL139591
Stock: E1EL54T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,797$1,247 Below Market
Frontier Auto Sales - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
Visit Frontier Auto Sales online at www.frontierpreowned.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 717-867-8474 for more vehicle information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K26DL247871
Stock: 3560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,227 miles
$6,000$1,295 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F23DL320995
Stock: R7108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 131,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,732 Below Market
Burlington Ford Lincoln - Burlington / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3N20DL139824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,133 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,986
AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
6-Speed Powershift Automatic Transmission Bluetooth Connection Daytime Running Lights 2.0L Gdi I4 Flex Fuel Engine Medium Light Stone; Cloth Seat Trim W/Medium Dark Stone Surround Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2013 Ford Focus we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Ford Focus. The interior of this Ford Focus SE has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. The 2013 Ford Focus SE is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. More information about the 2013 Ford Focus: The new Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is also the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's new MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide WiFi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel, and impressive fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are handling and poise, choice of hatchback or sedan, fully electric Focus available, fuel-efficient powertrains, World-first small-car technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch, and sleek, charismatic new style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F23DL153456
Stock: DL153456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 98,393 miles
$6,473$1,791 Below Market
Serra Ford Rochester Hills - Rochester Hills / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3F20DL176404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
