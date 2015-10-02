Used 2013 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

Pwr Moonroof Navigation Titanium Handling Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 2.0L Gdi I4 Flex Fuel Engine 6-Speed Powershift Automatic Transmission Charcoal Black; Leather Seat Trim W/Charcoal Black Surround Performance Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This 2013 Ford Focus has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Focus Titanium was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Focus Titanium. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2013 Ford Focus is a pre-owned vehicle. The Ford Focus Titanium is in a class on its own. So much so, that Ford didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. More information about the 2013 Ford Focus: The new Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is also the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's new MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide WiFi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel, and impressive fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are handling and poise, choice of hatchback or sedan, fully electric Focus available, fuel-efficient powertrains, World-first small-car technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch, and sleek, charismatic new style **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**AUTONATION CERTIFIED Check out this gently-used 2013 Ford Focus we recently got in. This Ford includes: PWR MOONROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof TITANIUM HANDLING PKG Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Conventional Spare Tire Tires - Rear Performance PERFORMANCE BLUE CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/CHARCOAL BLACK SURROUND Leather Seats NAVIGATION Navigation System 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Remote Engine Start Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T 50-STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The 2013 Ford offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Ford Focus Titanium's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. With less than 70,384mi on this Ford Focus, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Focus Titanium. Find the quickest driving route in this Ford Focus Titanium using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2013 Ford Focus: The new Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is also the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's new MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide WiFi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel, and impressive fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are handling and poise, choice of hatchback or sedan, fully electric Focus available, fuel-efficient powertrains, World-first small-car technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch, and sleek, charismatic new style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP3N2XDL275216

Stock: DL275216

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020