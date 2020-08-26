Used 2017 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
- 31,598 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$18,999$4,099 Below Market
- 28,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,850$6,948 Below Market
- 20,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,993$4,741 Below Market
- 29,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,950$4,206 Below Market
- 29,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,899$3,741 Below Market
- 24,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,836$3,279 Below Market
- 19,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,595$1,952 Below Market
- 31,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,782$3,336 Below Market
- 58,994 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,542$2,946 Below Market
- 44,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,795$4,466 Below Market
- 30,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,697$3,368 Below Market
- 30,449 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,995$2,357 Below Market
- 36,583 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,495$2,965 Below Market
- 23,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,987$1,802 Below Market
- 23,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$1,972 Below Market
- 28,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,984$2,226 Below Market
- 51,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,997$2,711 Below Market
- 49,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,795$2,656 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester
Rick J,07/09/2016
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have been in the market for a small SUV for a while now. I have driven all of the major players - CR-V, CX-5 and the Forester. I am a long-time Honda person. I liked the CX-5 but it was a bit more cramped inside and the visibility was not as good. The CR-V drove well and had the best CVT behavior but just left me a bit uninspired due to its bland nature. I drove the 2016 Forester and liked it - I have two other family members with Foresters who love them. I found out the 2017 model with a mild refresh was on its way so I waited until they took the first one off the truck at my local dealership (Cannon Subaru in Lakeland is great!). I test drove the 2017 back to back with a 2016 they still had on the lot and the difference was significant as far as solidity, smooth ride and much quieter ride. The new infotainment system was intuitive and easy to use with volume and tuning KNOBS along with a touch screen - compared to the the CR-V's system (a disaster of confusing touch screen with no knob controls!) and the CX-5 which had the frustrating center toggle knob - the Subaru system is much better. The sound quality of the non-upgraded stereo is adequate - meets or exceeds the others in this category. The Forester drives very smoothly and has a solid, quality feel inside and out. The AWD system provides an extra level of stability to the handling. The only small issue is the CVT. Subaru has tweaked the CVT for the 2017 model to attempt to smooth its operation and it is better but still takes some adjustment - this is my first CVT equipped automobile - it is just a different feel and takes adjusting how you drive to a more easy application of the accelerator which gives smooth, linear acceleration (and surprisingly fast!) but driving aggressively with lots of slamming the pedal down - like I was used to doing with the normal automatic equipped small Honda engine automobiles - results in a much worse driving experience with the CVT - I am adjusting and think I'll enjoy the smoothness once I drive a while. If you have never owned a CVT vehicle, I suggest a good test drive to see if you like it - although, your choices are becoming slimmer as most of the major manufacturers are switching to the CVT for its MPG advantages as they attempt to meet the new government requirements. Overall, I would highly suggest you put the 2017 Subaru Forester on your list if you are looking for a solid, reliable, safe small SUV. ***UPDATE...been driving my Forester now for about 6 months...overall the car is good but one glaring thing has come to light....the powertrain is dismal after a while...the CVT shudders and hesitates at odd times and just is not smooth no matter what you do. I have not been able to adjust to it to drive smoothly....there is a surge when you begin acceleration and then the "fake" shift points kick in...they are not well timed. And the incredibly ANNOYING shudder that happens as if the CVT belt is slipping...it happens at different speeds and even when cruising on the highway. I've mentioned it to my dealer and they say others have complained with the 2017 but not really any explanation. My advice, take this car on a long test drive and really pay attention to the CVT behavior - especially in low speed driving conditions - it will only get worse once you buy it and drive it....other than that, the car handles well and is comfortable and practical but if you are picky about smooth driving, skip this one. ***Update 2: After much research and chats on online forums for the Forester, I finally spotted a post about the shuddering CVT issue and the fix that one owner got at his dealership - It was a recently released TSB software update from Subaru - I printed a copy with the TSB number and took it to my dealer and asked to have the update done to my Forester - they did it and the shuddering is GONE - simple fix. I test drove a 2018 out of curiosity and it did not shudder so it appears Subaru has fixed the issue but if you have a 2017 model that shudders, demand to have the software update #11-175-17
