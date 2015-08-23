Used 2014 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
Impreza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV

    79,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,985

    $1,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV

    91,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,597

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV

    58,431 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,599

    $1,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV

    82,748 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $1,511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV

    84,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    $1,485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV

    81,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,989

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    76,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $11,890

    $1,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    74,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,388

    $1,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    128,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,495

    $640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    125,200 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,994

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV

    108,705 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    3,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    72,223 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    7,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,491

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV

    111,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,895

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV

    25,067 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    $1,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV in Red
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV

    104,630 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV

    144,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $630 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.128 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (7%)
SNOW MACHINE!
wil,08/23/2015
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is my first Subaru and probably not my last! I bought this car brand new April of 2014 and since then have put on 26,000 miles. I live in the mountains of Vermont, where last year we got more snow than anywhere else in the lower 48 states. This little car performed like a champ! I often times drove out of my driveway that was covered in a fresh 12 inches of snow (Without snow tires!). I average 30 MPG, which I find to be great considering it's AWD and I have a few mountains that I traverse everyday. If you need good gas mileage and a car that can get you through the worst of winters, this is it! I also like that it comes standard with almost every modern safety feature. As of now no repairs, just oil changes.
Report abuse
