Used 2014 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

- 79,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,985$1,730 Below Market
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAH61E8227317
Stock: 10912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 91,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,597$1,710 Below Market
Michaud Mitsubishi - Danvers / Massachusetts
NAVIGATION - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH - MP3 - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - BACK UP CAMERA - ALLOYS - FOG LIGHTS - REAR SPOILER - Have a question or would like to come in for a test drive, please feel free to email or call us at (978) 774-4040.One of the best things about this Vehicle is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump** Priced below NADA Retail!!! This terrific Impreza is available at just the right price, for just the right person - YOU! All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! It does everything so well, except be lazy... Right car! Right price!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats... - We are your feel good Dealership! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAU62EH297933
Stock: P6544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 58,431 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,599$1,438 Below Market
Acura of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Non - Smoker, Thousands Less Than New, Local Owned, ** AWD - Never Worry About The Weather! **, ** Best Color For Resale **, ** Local Trade In - Never a Rental! **, ** MP3 / IPOD Compatible! **, ** Non Smoker! Well Cared For & Maintained! **, Used, **Vehicle Detailed**, Power door mirrors. Odometer is 14697 miles below market average! 27/36 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickWant another reason to shop with us?How about never stepping foot in the dealership!! Work your entire deal with one of our internet specialist and then have the car delivered to your work or home! As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Acura of Orange offers some of the best values in the market!*We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection.*Hanania HandPicked vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty.*Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport!Call (904)-777-5600 or visit Acura of Orange Park . Located at 7200 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32244. See more great cars online at http://www.acuraoforangepark.com/used-inventory/index.htm or www.acuraoforangepark.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAA67EH005263
Stock: EH005263T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 82,748 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$1,511 Below Market
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAL60E8274863
Stock: D9219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 84,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950$1,485 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
1-OWNER ** CLEAN CARFAX ** Agile and eager to please, our incredible 2015 Subaru Impreza Wagon 2.0i Sport Premium is irresistible in Quartz Blue Pearl! Powered by the 2.0 Liter horizontally opposed Boxer 4 Cylinder that generates 148hp and is paired with our seamless CVT. This All Wheel Drive team works together beautifully, allowing our Wagon to yield near 35mpg and deliver secure handling, precise steering and a smooth ride that is going to exceed your expectations. Our Impreza Wagon 2.0i Sport Premium radiates premium good looks inside and out with its roof rails, alloy wheels, and fog lights.Amenities inside of our 2.0i Sport Premium include full power accessories, keyless entry, a rearview camera, and heated front seats. Take your connectivity to the next level with Bluetooth, a prominent touchscreen interface with swipe/scroll capability, and a great sound system featuring a CD player, USB/iPod integration, HD radio, an auxiliary input, and smartphone integration. Known for reliability and safety, our Subaru Impreza takes care of you with stability/traction control, anti-lock disc brakes, and advanced airbags. With its handsome good looks, incredible utility, and reputation for quality, this is a choice you'll be smiling about for years to come! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAL68EH251721
Stock: 251721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,989$1,172 Below Market
Dave Solon Nissan - Pueblo / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V27/36 City/Highway MPG Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Dave Solon Nissan / Subaru of Pueblo come standard with one key. If we received any additional keys when we acquired or traded for the vehicle, they will be provided to the purchaser at no additional cost. Keys, key fobs and dealer installed accessories can be purchased from Dave Solon Nissan / Subaru of Pueblo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAL66E8239048
Stock: NN3233A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 76,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$11,890$1,010 Below Market
Gerald Subaru of North Aurora - North Aurora / Illinois
Contact Gerald Subaru North Aurora today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Subaru Impreza Sedan Premium. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Subaru Impreza Sedan treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Subaru Impreza Sedan Premium. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Subaru is in a class of its own. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Subaru Impreza Sedan. At NO extra charge to you, The Gerald Exclusive Lifetime Warranty is INCLUDED on ALL NEW and select USED vehicles. The Gerald Lifetime Limited Power-Train Warranty provides coverage for: ENGINE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the vehicles engine, including pistons, piston rings, piston pins, crankshaft and main bearings, connecting rods and rod bearings, camshaft and camshaft bearings, cam followers, timing chain and timing gears, guides tensioners, rocker arms, rocker shafts, rocker bushings, cylinder head valves, valve guides, valve lifters valve springs, valve seals, valve retainers, valve seats, push rods, water pump, oil pump oil pump housing, harmonic balancer, oil pan, flywheel, flexplate, timing chain cover, intake and exhaust manifolds, valve covers, engine mounts, engine block, and cylinder heads.* TRANSMISSION: All internally lubricated parts plus torque converter, vacuum modulator, electronic shift control unity, transmission cooler, transmission mounts, transmission case and housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part) and transfer case and all its internally lubricated parts.* DRIVE AXLE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the drive axle, drive axle case, locking hubs, drive shafts, universal joints, constant velocity joints, axle bearings, 4-wheel drive actuator, differential cover, and drive axle housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part).* TOWING ALLOWANCE: Under this program, you may be reimbursed for towing services up to $100 in the event of a Breakdown. *Lifetime warranty excludes some makes, models & vehicles OLDER than 2012. Call dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAD69EH026885
Stock: 90799B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 74,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,388$1,251 Below Market
Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC - Springfield / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAC69E8288034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,495$640 Below Market
Tricounty Pre-Owned Superstore - Reynoldsburg / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAC62EH016460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,200 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,994
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2014 subaru impreza drive great!!!!!very CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. *** PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAC6XEG015675
Stock: A191013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,705 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY****AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE--PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT SECOND/COMMUTER CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--BLACK exterior and BLACK interior .Features include:--power seat---CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 110 Amp Alternator 14.5 Gal. Fuel Tank 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Air Filtration Airbag Occupancy Sensor Analog Display Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Colored Door Handles Body-Colored Front Bumper Body-Colored Rear Bumper Cargo Area Concealed Storage Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Clearcoat Paint Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Day-Night Rearview Mirror Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors Driver Foot Rest Driver Knee Airbag Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Immobilizer Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Front Anti-Roll Bar Front Center Armrest Front Cupholder Front Map Lights Full Cloth Headliner Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Grille w/Chrome Bar HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Light Tinted Glass Locking Glove Box Low Tire Pressure Warning Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Manual Air Conditioning Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outside Temp Gauge Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Rear Child Safety Locks Rear Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Seats w/Cloth Back Material Side Impact Beams Single Stainless Steel Exhaust Steel Spare Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Trunk Rear Cargo Access Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Variable Intermittent Wipers Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder SMFI -inc: Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: low shift mode 3.70 Axle Ratio 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Wheels: 15 x 6.0JJ Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Disc CD Player -inc: MP3/WMA file capability Radio Broadcast Data System (RBDS) Bluetooth audio streaming connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity iPod control capability USB port 3.5mm auxiliary input jack roof mounted antenna and 4 speakers Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat pump lever height adjuster driver and passenger full width fore/aft adjustment lever height and tilt adjustable head restraints and whiplash protection front seats 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAA6XEH019948
Stock: D9EL56Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$2,195 Below Market
Today Auto LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2014 Subaru Impreza Sedan 4dr 4dr Manual 2.0i Premium features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, 4.11 Axle Ratio, 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, 110 Amp Alternator, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 14.5 Gal. Fuel Tank, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Double Wishbone Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Tires: P205/55R16 89V AS, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors with Manual Folding, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Grille with Chrome Bar, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Radio Broadcast Data System (RBDS), Bluetooth audio streaming connectivity, iPod control capability, USB port, 3.5mm auxiliary input jack, roof mounted antenna and 6 speakers, Radio with Seek-Scan, Digital Signal Processor, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat pump lever height adjuster, driver and passenger full width fore/aft adjustment lever, 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Valet Function, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Full Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Cargo Space Lights, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Seats with Cloth Back Material, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest, 1 Seatback Storage Pocket, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, Engine Immobilizer, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, Side Impact Beams, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver Knee Airbag, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Slater Robinson at 808-845-2288 or todayauto@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAC65EG026826
Stock: 006826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 72,223 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,450
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 2.0L 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, 72K MILES, HEATED SEATS, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT END DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAC65EH019868
Stock: 13998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,491
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAC66EH326075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,895
His Motorcar Company - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAC61E8307126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,067 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$1,591 Below Market
Garavel Subaru - Norwalk / Connecticut
Maintenance inspection completedCabin air filter replaced/cleanedAir filter replacedTires rotatedRear brake pads replacedRear brake rotor(s) resurfacedFront brake rotor(s) resurfacedFront brake pads replacedOil and filter changedAir filter checkedBrakes checkedAnti-theft/keyless remote battery replacedWiper(s) replacedBrake light switch replacedBrake light bulb(s) replaced2014 Subaru Impreza Ice Silver Metallic ***ONE OWNER***. CARFAX One-Owner. 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V CVT Lineartronic AWD.This vehicle qualifies for our exclusive "Garavel CERTIFIED" program. This includes: - 5 year / 100,000 mile powertrain limited warranty backed by Allstate - 151 point inspection - Rental, transportation and trip interruption reimbursements - Vehicle history report included - Available "wrap coverage" which enhances protection.Garavel Subaru has been locally owned and operated since 1997. Only at Garavel Subaru you will find CT's fastest growing Subaru dealer. 2019 and 2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year award winner. And proceeds from each sale go to support our local community. We would also love to have your trade in. Want to know how much your trade is worth? We use values from the KBB Instant Cash Offer program to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GJAA64EH021873
Stock: 3962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 104,630 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,750
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 2.5L 4 CYL, MANUAL TRANS, 104K MILES, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS REAR RIGHT DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAA69E9259243
Stock: 13851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$630 Below Market
Tom Wood Subaru - Indianapolis / Indiana
This 2014 Subaru Impreza Sport is a **CARFAX One-Owner**!!!! It is equipped with **Standard All Wheel Drive** **Bluetooth** **CD player** **Power Locks** **Power Windows** **Heated front seats** **Remote keyless entry** and more!!!!! Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Tom Wood Subaru Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in 'MARKET VALUE PRICING.' We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide 'ALL BUYERS' our 'BEST PRICE' possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAL63EH332772
Stock: P2719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
