Used 2014 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida

1-OWNER ** CLEAN CARFAX ** Agile and eager to please, our incredible 2015 Subaru Impreza Wagon 2.0i Sport Premium is irresistible in Quartz Blue Pearl! Powered by the 2.0 Liter horizontally opposed Boxer 4 Cylinder that generates 148hp and is paired with our seamless CVT. This All Wheel Drive team works together beautifully, allowing our Wagon to yield near 35mpg and deliver secure handling, precise steering and a smooth ride that is going to exceed your expectations. Our Impreza Wagon 2.0i Sport Premium radiates premium good looks inside and out with its roof rails, alloy wheels, and fog lights.Amenities inside of our 2.0i Sport Premium include full power accessories, keyless entry, a rearview camera, and heated front seats. Take your connectivity to the next level with Bluetooth, a prominent touchscreen interface with swipe/scroll capability, and a great sound system featuring a CD player, USB/iPod integration, HD radio, an auxiliary input, and smartphone integration. Known for reliability and safety, our Subaru Impreza takes care of you with stability/traction control, anti-lock disc brakes, and advanced airbags. With its handsome good looks, incredible utility, and reputation for quality, this is a choice you'll be smiling about for years to come!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GPAL68EH251721

Stock: 251721

Certified Pre-Owned: No

