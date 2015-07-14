Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new suspension parts! Technology Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror W/Homelink Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Gray; Leather Seat Trim Midnight Black Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HyundaiElantra Limited cannot be beat. This Hyundai Elantra's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra is Hyundai's entry into the compact car market, competing with household names such as the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla. It is a competitive segment, but Hyundai hopes its standout styling, high level of equipment and outstanding warranty are enough to convince buyers that the Elantra is the car to have. Starting at $16,695, the Elantra has plenty of standard features and even manages to top 38 mpg on the highway, while offering much more than just basic transportation. This model sets itself apart with well-equipped and available in a variety of body styles., practical, and Economic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH161727

Stock: DH161727

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020