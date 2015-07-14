Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- 84,358 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,990$3,081 Below Market
Lorenzo Ford - Homestead / Florida
!!!MANGER SPECIAL!!! GREAT DEAL! CLEAN CARFAX!Indigo Night Mica 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT One Owner, Carfax Accident Free, Leather, Backup Camera, MP3, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: XM, Automatic Headlamps, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Immobilizer, Limited Technology Package, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Air Conditioning, Proximity Key Entry w/Electronic Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3, Rear Defroster, Rear-View Camera, Traction control.Recent Arrival! 28/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH203906
Stock: P9540A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 130,060 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,952
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new suspension parts! Technology Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror W/Homelink Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Gray; Leather Seat Trim Midnight Black Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HyundaiElantra Limited cannot be beat. This Hyundai Elantra's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra is Hyundai's entry into the compact car market, competing with household names such as the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla. It is a competitive segment, but Hyundai hopes its standout styling, high level of equipment and outstanding warranty are enough to convince buyers that the Elantra is the car to have. Starting at $16,695, the Elantra has plenty of standard features and even manages to top 38 mpg on the highway, while offering much more than just basic transportation. This model sets itself apart with well-equipped and available in a variety of body styles., practical, and Economic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH161727
Stock: DH161727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 100,056 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$2,430 Below Market
Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire
** AutoLand Value Special ** This Oustanding > Super Clean > Dealer Serviced > New Hampshire State Inspected > Clean CARFAX > CARFAX (2) Owner > 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4D Sedan 1.8L DOHC 16V Dual CVVT with Optional: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE: Heated front seats > Steering wheel audio controls > Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition & wireless streaming audio system > Cloth insert door trim > Sliding center armrest > Illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions > Illuminated ignition > Front fog lights > Remote keyless entry system > 172-Watt AM/FM > SiriusXM > CD/MP3 audio system with 6 speakersiPod/USB auxiliary input jacks comes with a 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive transmission in Shimmering Air Silver on Gray Cloth just came in on trade and Only has 100,056 miles and its looks and drives Excellent. This Fantastic 2013 Hyundai Elantra was really well cared for and always serviced by the book as it should and it shows. It is ready for a test drive and certainly won't last long at this low price.Our new Autoland Value Program supplies our customers with the very best possible value! We service the vehicles to ensure they pass New Hampshire State Inspection and once they pass, they qualify to have a warranty added (at an additional cost) and can be test driven.Our Value Vehicle Program has been an enormous success with so many happy customers! Our customers get to purchase a safe, fully serviced, and NH state inspected vehicle for a lower cost. Online pricing includes financing with AAL at standard rates.The listed price Does Not Include tax, title, registration, plates, a warranty or the $499 Doc Fee. Very vehicle we sell.KBB Fair Market Range Low: $7,28828/38 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Albrecht AutoLand is not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group: INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood and Milford Nissan.We share Brand New, Award Winning Service / Repair Facilities with INFINITI of Nashua. Our RETAIL and VALUE vehicles are serviced by Factory Trained INFINITI Master Technicians.We invest in a specialized computer software that allows us to poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to insure this 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS is the absolute best value in the market. We remove all the guesswork and do the shopping for you and provide the most competitive, fluid and best real-time pricing in the industry.We Professionally Detail, Hand Wash, Wax, Machine Buff, Shampoo and Disinfect every single vehicle from top to bottom for you..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE2DU857118
Stock: PA1525A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 59,879 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,413$1,821 Below Market
Delray Honda - Delray Beach / Florida
Desert Bronze 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT ALLOY WHEELS. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20184 miles below market average! 28/38 City/Highway MPG DELRAY HONDA PROUDLY SERVING THE GREATER DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON, BOYNTON BEACH, LAKE WORTH, GREENACRES AND WEST PALM BEACH.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH290226
Stock: P7546AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 132,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,874$1,813 Below Market
Ken Ganley Nissan of Medina - Medina / Ohio
2013 Black Diamond Hyundai Elantra Limited Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Passed Rigorous 160 Point Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Vehicle has been freshly detailed, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Glass Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/SiriusXM Satellite, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Traction Control System, Vehicle Stability Management.We will do our best to provide you with a Truly Exceptional Experience! We offer upfront pricing, Up front Appraisals and the Best Bottom Line Pricing! We will not be undersold and we will match or beat any advertised price! We need trades too so even if you don't buy a car from us we will make an offer to buy yours!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH187527
Stock: 21481T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 122,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,600$1,634 Below Market
Toyota Marin - San Rafael / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE.. SIMPLE PRICE, SIMPLE PROCESS, SIMPLE PAYMENT, OUR BEST PRICE, UPFRONT, ALWAYS BELOW MARKET. SAVE COUNTLESS HOURS, FREE ANNUAL INSPECTION. BUY 100% ONLINE. 28/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH363376
Stock: D60648DD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 40,502 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$1,722 Below Market
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
Every time you get behind the wheel of this 2013 Hyundai Elantra, you'll be so happy you took it home from Star Hyundai. This Elantra has 40502 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. Additionally, you'll be more than pleased with extras like these: Alloy Wheels,blue tooth,Fog Lamps,heated seats,Keyless Entry,Leather Wrapped Gear Shifter,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,mp3 audio input,power locks and power windows At Star Hyundai, it's all about you and your happiness. Call today to speak to any of our sale associates. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE9DU018132
Stock: HU05155T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 165,741 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,500$1,491 Below Market
Five Star Hyundai - Macon / Georgia
Recent Arrival! local trade in, service records available, 30+ MPG, streaming audio, Elantra GLS, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD. Five Star Hyundai of Macon is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2013 Hyundai Elantra. This GLS Elantra is beautifully finished in Shimmering White Mica and complimented by beige Cloth and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with local trade in, service records available, 30+ MPG, and streaming audio Elantra GLS, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, and FWD and gives you an impressive Fuel efficiency rating.At Five Star Hyundai of Macon we believe in Market Pricing all vehicles in our inventory... Everyday. Please call 478-238-0021 for any questions. We sell and service all Makes and models including, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Acura, and many more. Proudly serving the Middle Georgia area along with these great Cities: Warner Robins, Macon, Centerville, Atlanta, Byron, Perry, Valdosta, Savannah, Fayetteville, Augusta, Milledgeville, Tifton and surrounding areas. Price includes dealer doc fee. Price does not include tag, title, license or registration fees. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH167848
Stock: B107A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 101,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,249$1,603 Below Market
AutoSource Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**LEATHER SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, POWER SEAT(S), XM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.28/38 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH160063
Stock: TC160063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 76,347 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,711$2,448 Below Market
Star Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Star Auto Mall has over 1500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars trucks and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have our number is 610 419-3222. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. Black 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 28/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE1DU797610
Stock: S4145T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,000$1,806 Below Market
Riverside Ford Lincoln - Macon / Georgia
Odometer is 12989 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Red Allure 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVTClean CARFAX. 28/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE6DU601175
Stock: 19T1061A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 104,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,581
Roger Beasley Hyundai Kyle - Kyle / Texas
Here is a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS manual transmission model that is just simply fun to drive. In addition to great handling you will enjoy great features like Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, plus much more that is all moved down the road by an impressive 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that allows you to get an estimated 38 miles per gallon. This vehicle is one of our Choice Cars for Cash and is being sold 'AS-IS' with no warranty. Our Choice Cars for Cash program offers the general public an opportunity to purchase select vehicles for a limited time prior them being sold at an auction. These vehicles have passed the State of Texas Inspection that is required for registration purposes. Complimentary CARFAX and AutoCheck reports are provided and we also welcome a potential buyer to have a third party independent inspection completed prior to purchase at the buyers cost. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Call one or our Product Specialist at (512) 262-2020 or come visit with us at 24795 IH 35 in Kyle Texas for more details. You will leave with a smile after visiting with us here in Kyle! Normal 0 false false false MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 st1\:*{behavior:url(#ieooui) } /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:'Table Normal' mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0 mso-tstyle-colband-size:0 mso-style-noshow:yes mso-style-parent:'' mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt mso-para-margin:0in mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt mso-pagination:widow-orphan font-size:10.0pt font-family:'Times New Roman' mso-ansi-language:#0400 mso-fareast-language:#0400 mso-bidi-language:#0400}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE4DU489959
Stock: B4853A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 133,830 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$1,636 Below Market
Friendly Chevrolet - Fridley / Minnesota
Indigo Night Mica 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT **STORY OF THE VEHICLE**, Elantra Limited, 4D Sedan, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Adjustable Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Black Chrome Grille, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Center Console w/Storage Compartment & Armrest, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Door Map Pockets, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Fog Lights, Heated Rear Seats, Illuminated Ignition Key Cylinder Surround, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, Limited Badge, Lower Multi-Box w/Cover, Manual Air Conditioning, Map & Cargo Area Lights, Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS), One Touch Up Drivers Window, Option Group 01, Power Door Locks, Power Glass Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Rear Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Sliding Center Armrest, Solar Glass, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Trunk Lid Inner Cover, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield Shade Band. 28/38 City/Highway MPG Friendly Chevrolet is the Friendly that made Fridley FAMOUS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH300853
Stock: 13004PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 107,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$2,433 Below Market
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
Spotless!!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! Why pay more for less... This gas-saving Sedan will get you where you need to go! * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE7DU850097
Stock: DU850097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 72,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,450$1,587 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1616848 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE1DU877425
Stock: c121055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 129,086 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,000$1,780 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this beautiful-looking 2013 Hyundai Elantra in Black Diamond. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black Diamond, gray Leather.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/38 City/Highway MPGHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE0DU669794
Stock: G69794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 100,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,788$1,628 Below Market
Livermore Honda - Livermore / California
Titanium Gray Metallic 2013 Hyundai Elantra 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Adjustable Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Black Chrome Grille, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Center Console w/Storage Compartment & Armrest, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Door Map Pockets, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Fog Lights, Heated Rear Seats, Illuminated Ignition Key Cylinder Surround, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, Limited Badge, Lower Multi-Box w/Cover, Manual Air Conditioning, Map & Cargo Area Lights, Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS), One Touch Up Drivers Window, Option Group 01, Power Door Locks, Power Glass Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Rear Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Sliding Center Armrest, Solar Glass, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Trunk Lid Inner Cover, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield Shade Band. Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT PZEV28/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDH4AE5DU706998
Stock: HTDU706998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 49,724 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995$1,296 Below Market
Gibson Truck World - Sanford / Florida
WWW.GIBSONTRUCKWORLD.COM Keyless entry with alarm, tilt steering, cruise control, steering wheel control. 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLSWarranty Available!Repair Description: Total Invested =$685.3710 Mile Road Test, 135 Point Inspection, Mount & Balanced 4 New Tires, Alignment, Replaced Front Brake Pads,Battery Condition Test : Good, Alternator Condition Test : GoodLabor time quoted by All Data Universal ShopKey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH410576
Stock: 43292A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
