Used 2005 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Crystal Gray 2005 Subaru Impreza WRXAWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L DOHC Intercooled TurbochargedOdometer is 28794 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GG29635H812257

Stock: 5H812257

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020