Consumer Rating
(166)
2006 Subaru Impreza Review

Pros & Cons

  • A stout 230 horsepower in the WRX, standard all-wheel drive, a variety of sedans and wagons to choose from, excellent handling, tight construction.
  • Tight rear quarters, slow downshifts from automatic transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

From the 2.5 i wagon to the WRX, the all-wheel-drive 2006 Subaru Impreza is a practical, fun-to-drive alternative to the typically dull cars that populate its segment of the market.

Vehicle overview

Are you looking for a small car or wagon? Just about every automaker offers one. How are you to choose? Well, if you want your car to be more than just basic transportation, consider the Subaru Impreza. It's been on the market for over a decade now, but only in the last several years has it gained the kind of style and performance that make it such an appealing vehicle. When it was last redesigned in 2002, the Subaru Impreza not only gained more room and features, it spawned a high-performance model known as the WRX. Packing a turbocharged engine and a sport-tuned suspension, the Impreza WRX can keep pace with many cars costing thousands more. It's even available as a wagon.

If the Impreza WRX doesn't suit your needs, there are other trim levels available, including the Outback Sport, a more rugged version for buyers who want extra utility without having to pay for a full-blown Outback. All trim levels offer well-laid-out interiors, numerous options and solid build quality. Standard all-wheel-drive continues to be the Impreza's drawing card, and a healthy price reduction on base models this year makes buying the 2006 Subaru Impreza a pretty irresistible proposition.

2006 Subaru Impreza models

The Subaru Impreza is available in sedan and wagon body styles and a wide array of trim levels. The 2.5 i sedan and wagon have 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, air conditioning, sport seats with height adjustment for the driver, a CD player, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Outback Sport wagon adds two-tone paint, heavy-duty suspension tuning and a bit more ground clearance, foglamps and cargo tie-downs. The Outback Sport Special Edition sedan and wagon build on these features with a premium audio system, in-dash CD changer, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather steering wheel and shifter, and a rear spoiler.

The high-performance Impreza WRX comes in three different versions: WRX TR, regular WRX and WRX Limited. The TR features a functional hood scoop, limited-slip rear differential, stiffer suspension, bigger brakes and unique wheels. The standard WRX adds STi ground effects, foglamps, aluminum pedal covers, automatic climate control, premium audio with CD changer and performance-design seats. The luxury-oriented Limited features leather seating, heated seats and mirrors, and a moonroof.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Subaru Impreza benefits from a styling refresh, new trim levels and minor mechanical updates. On the outside, there's a new three-section grille and swoopier headlights, subtly restyled fenders for the sedan and new taillight clusters. New trims include a less expensive WRX TR sedan and an upscale WRX Limited sedan and wagon. The 2.5 RS trim level becomes the 2.5 i. Mechanically, the WRX's engine goes from 2.0 liters to 2.5 liters of displacement and now makes 230 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. Other Imprezas get a horsepower boost from last year's 165 hp to 173. The WRX line also gets aluminum front suspension links, standard 17-inch wheels, upgraded brakes with red four-piston calipers up front, and a quicker steering ratio.

Performance & mpg

Powering all 2.5 i and Outback Sport models is a 2.5-liter, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that makes 173 horsepower. A more powerful engine can be found in the WRX sedan and wagon. This turbocharged 2.5-liter mill (also a flat four) kicks out an impressive 230 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices are a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard on all Imprezas.

Safety

All Subaru Impreza models have standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Side airbags are standard on all models. In government crash testing, the Subaru Impreza earned four stars (out of five) for driver safety in frontal impacts and five stars for front-passenger safety. Five stars were awarded for front-seat side-impact safety. The IIHS named the Impreza a "Best Pick" in frontal-offset testing.

Driving

There's no question that the 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX sedan and wagon are an absolute blast to drive. Previously, the WRX's power delivery was soft at low rpm but the new 2.5-liter turbo provides more bottom-end pull and an even deeper midrange. Handling is superb thanks to a well-tuned suspension and standard all-wheel drive. Although not nearly as fast, the 2.5 i sedan and wagon are equally enjoyable to toss around on a twisty road. The Outback Sport may have a sportier look, but the less expensive 2.5 i wagon is the better handler.

Interior

Though by no means a match for the cockpit of a Jetta, the Impreza's dash is modern enough in appearance, and the materials used are of good quality. For cargo, the wagons can hold 27.9 cubic feet of stuff, or 61.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Subaru Impreza.

5(79%)
4(19%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
166 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Really love this Subaru!
Conner .S,11/24/2015
2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my 2006 impreza sedan in December of 2013 with 110000 miles on it for only $7000. What I don't like about this car is I found out that it the head gaskets were leaking coolant and I had to spend about a $1000 to replace them at the Subaru dealership just a week after I bought the car (this was a recall for Subaru's with the 2 and a half liter engine for this impreza body style). I have had this car for almost 2 years and have put 30000 miles on it and have had to only take it to the shop for only oil changes and getting tires rotated (Super reliable!) . The cars all wheel drive has allowed me to have so much fun in muding, sand drifting and ice skating (So Much Fun!). If you think you will ever go off of regular roads this car will have your back because it has given me the confidence to drive through 3 to 4 inches of mud and really soft sand. Some things that I don't really like about the car is it the road noise is pretty pronounced an it I usually get only 25 mpg in mixed driving when I'm not driving like a racer. With that said I absolutely love this car and I would recommend it to anyone who wants a daily driver with low maintenance cost, safety in mind, sporty looks, and all weather dependability.
Wow. Just wow.
Matt,08/28/2006
I traded up from a VW GTi VR6, and I am just stunned at how powerful a machine the STi is. The VR6 was no slouch, but the STi is a sports car, not a "sporty car". The acceleration is brutal (in a good way), and can keep up with a BMW M3 and most Porsches. While people get caught up in the acceleration numbers (Car and Driver drove a stock STi from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds), it's the handling that sold me. Tight, responsive, you always feel in control of the car. It's true the ride is a bit noisy and stiff, with minimal comforts (the GTi felt more luxurious), but one test drive sold me. I thought the expression "it puts a smile on my face" was a cliche until I drove an STi.
Best car for anyone!
Lili C.,10/05/2016
2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
This car was a my dad's midlife crisis, and when he decided it was time to teach his daughter manual, he gave me the subaru! Best car I have ever driven. I have owned it for quite some time now, and it still runs just as great as when we first got it. It's comfy and powerful. Mods are easy and the look of the car is beautiful. One thing I noticed is that local radio gets fuzzy when I turn on the back windshield warmers... But other than that, the car is everything I ever wanted.
RC Review
RC,01/31/2006
I am very pleased with my 2006 Subaru Outback Sport. With the high cost of fuel these days I am glad to have a reliable car that gives better gas mileage, has sufficient room for passengers and cargo, very well designed folding seats, handles very well in tight turns, and can be relied on whatever weather you go through. This is my third Subaru since 2003 and I will recommend this vehicle to friends and family.
See all 166 reviews of the 2006 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2006 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza WRX STI, Impreza Wagon. Available styles include WRX STi 4dr Sedan AWD w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), WRX STi 4dr Sedan AWD w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), WRX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX TR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Off-Black Int. (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

