Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,204
|$8,350
|$10,254
|Clean
|$5,840
|$7,869
|$9,628
|Average
|$5,111
|$6,905
|$8,375
|Rough
|$4,383
|$5,942
|$7,122
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,067
|$8,228
|$10,141
|Clean
|$5,711
|$7,753
|$9,521
|Average
|$4,998
|$6,804
|$8,282
|Rough
|$4,286
|$5,855
|$7,043
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,926
|$9,230
|$11,277
|Clean
|$6,519
|$8,698
|$10,588
|Average
|$5,706
|$7,633
|$9,210
|Rough
|$4,893
|$6,568
|$7,832
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,621
|$8,859
|$10,847
|Clean
|$6,232
|$8,348
|$10,185
|Average
|$5,455
|$7,326
|$8,859
|Rough
|$4,677
|$6,304
|$7,533
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,042
|$7,885
|$9,530
|Clean
|$5,688
|$7,430
|$8,948
|Average
|$4,978
|$6,520
|$7,783
|Rough
|$4,269
|$5,611
|$6,619
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,123
|$9,459
|$11,537
|Clean
|$6,705
|$8,914
|$10,832
|Average
|$5,869
|$7,822
|$9,423
|Rough
|$5,032
|$6,731
|$8,013
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,179
|$8,343
|$10,262
|Clean
|$5,816
|$7,862
|$9,635
|Average
|$5,091
|$6,900
|$8,381
|Rough
|$4,365
|$5,937
|$7,127
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,806
|$8,968
|$10,895
|Clean
|$6,407
|$8,451
|$10,229
|Average
|$5,608
|$7,417
|$8,898
|Rough
|$4,808
|$6,382
|$7,566
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,381
|$8,510
|$10,403
|Clean
|$6,006
|$8,019
|$9,767
|Average
|$5,257
|$7,037
|$8,496
|Rough
|$4,508
|$6,056
|$7,225
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,621
|$8,859
|$10,847
|Clean
|$6,232
|$8,348
|$10,185
|Average
|$5,455
|$7,326
|$8,859
|Rough
|$4,677
|$6,304
|$7,533
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,504
|$9,782
|$11,817
|Clean
|$7,064
|$9,218
|$11,095
|Average
|$6,183
|$8,089
|$9,651
|Rough
|$5,301
|$6,961
|$8,207
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,873
|$7,962
|$9,813
|Clean
|$5,528
|$7,503
|$9,213
|Average
|$4,839
|$6,585
|$8,014
|Rough
|$4,149
|$5,666
|$6,815
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,101
|$8,085
|$9,851
|Clean
|$5,743
|$7,619
|$9,249
|Average
|$5,027
|$6,686
|$8,045
|Rough
|$4,310
|$5,753
|$6,842