2013 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,204$8,350$10,254
Clean$5,840$7,869$9,628
Average$5,111$6,905$8,375
Rough$4,383$5,942$7,122
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,067$8,228$10,141
Clean$5,711$7,753$9,521
Average$4,998$6,804$8,282
Rough$4,286$5,855$7,043
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,926$9,230$11,277
Clean$6,519$8,698$10,588
Average$5,706$7,633$9,210
Rough$4,893$6,568$7,832
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,621$8,859$10,847
Clean$6,232$8,348$10,185
Average$5,455$7,326$8,859
Rough$4,677$6,304$7,533
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,042$7,885$9,530
Clean$5,688$7,430$8,948
Average$4,978$6,520$7,783
Rough$4,269$5,611$6,619
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,123$9,459$11,537
Clean$6,705$8,914$10,832
Average$5,869$7,822$9,423
Rough$5,032$6,731$8,013
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,179$8,343$10,262
Clean$5,816$7,862$9,635
Average$5,091$6,900$8,381
Rough$4,365$5,937$7,127
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,806$8,968$10,895
Clean$6,407$8,451$10,229
Average$5,608$7,417$8,898
Rough$4,808$6,382$7,566
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,381$8,510$10,403
Clean$6,006$8,019$9,767
Average$5,257$7,037$8,496
Rough$4,508$6,056$7,225
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,621$8,859$10,847
Clean$6,232$8,348$10,185
Average$5,455$7,326$8,859
Rough$4,677$6,304$7,533
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,504$9,782$11,817
Clean$7,064$9,218$11,095
Average$6,183$8,089$9,651
Rough$5,301$6,961$8,207
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,873$7,962$9,813
Clean$5,528$7,503$9,213
Average$4,839$6,585$8,014
Rough$4,149$5,666$6,815
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,101$8,085$9,851
Clean$5,743$7,619$9,249
Average$5,027$6,686$8,045
Rough$4,310$5,753$6,842
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,528 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,503 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,528 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,503 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,528 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,503 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Subaru Impreza ranges from $4,149 to $9,813, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.