Used 2012 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
4,362 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 133,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,850$1,561 Below Market
- 63,962 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999$2,013 Below Market
- 133,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,801$3,058 Below Market
- 113,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,688$1,129 Below Market
- 140,762 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,350$565 Below Market
- 90,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,499$1,553 Below Market
- 87,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
- 74,240 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$1,352 Below Market
- 70,468 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,495
- 64,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,560 Below Market
- 26,923 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
- 107,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,987$1,047 Below Market
- 88,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,597$1,080 Below Market
- 126,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,997$1,483 Below Market
- 86,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$543 Below Market
- 115,453 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,971$744 Below Market
- 53,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990
- 51,000 miles
$11,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Forester searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Forester
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.739 Reviews
Report abuse
methuselah38,04/22/2012
As the title says, considering the cost of the vehicle, I'm very pleased. My mileage is always above 31MPG (rural driving & warm weather). I'm surprised by this - but happy of course. Despite what the EPA says, I'm convinced that a gentle driver gets much better mileage with a manual transmission. The car handles like a sports car which is amazing considering its high ground clearance. The ride is quite firm but not uncomfortable. The high sitting position gives the driver wonderful 360 degree visibility. Negligible blind areas. Some road and wind noise which I don't find bothersome.
Related Subaru Forester info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Lexington KY
- Used Subaru Impreza Albuquerque NM
- Used Subaru Impreza Rochester MN
- Used Subaru Impreza Clarksville TN
- Used Subaru Legacy Los Angeles CA
- Used Subaru Forester Erie PA
- Used Subaru Impreza South Portland ME
- Used Subaru Ascent New Haven CT
- Used Subaru Tribeca Lakeland FL
- Used Subaru Ascent Lexington KY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Legacy 2017 Mesa AZ
- Used Subaru Impreza 2017 Torrance CA
- Used Subaru Outback 2015 Bloomington IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS