Vehicle overview

Few vehicles have such a wide breadth of body styles, engines and target buyers as the 2010 Subaru Impreza. From a mountain-visiting outdoors enthusiast who desires the extra ground clearance of the Outback Sport, to the track-addicted driving enthusiast who desires the high-tech mechanicals of the WRX STI, there's an Impreza for practically everyone.

The Impreza is available as either a four-door sedan or a four-door hatchback. In base 2.5i form, it competes with compact cars like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf. Though not as fuel-efficient as those models, its standard all-wheel-drive system sets it apart for those who live in areas where rain and snow are a way of life. The Outback Sport hatchback shares the 2.5i's engine but adds features like increased ground clearance and rugged body cladding, making it a unique offering in this segment.

There are also several performance-oriented Imprezas with increasing levels of spice. The 2.5GT provides considerably more punch than the base car, thanks to a turbocharged engine, but with its automatic transmission and moderate suspension tuning, it's designed for those who desire speed without any compromises in comfort. The performance-tuned WRX is a card-carrying member of the sport compact club along with the Chevy Cobalt SS, Mazdaspeed 3, Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart and VW GTI -- and a strong member too, with swift acceleration that tops all comers in the class.

The Impreza WRX STI is a rally-bred performance machine. Though tamed a bit when redesigned a few years ago, it remains a compelling choice for "Fast & Furious" types drawn to big turbos, all-wheel drive and limited-slip diffs. Of course, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X is an omnipresent thorn in its side and arguably more appealing considering its sharper handling.

Certainly, there's plenty to choose from in the lineup of 2010 Subaru Imprezas. We're fond of the Impreza, and each variant deserves a look from interested small car buyers. However, drawbacks like lackluster fuel economy, a quirky navigation interface and poor stereo sound keep it from being a clear-cut leader in any of the classes it competes in. Cross-shopping with one of the previous mentioned rivals is certainly a good idea.