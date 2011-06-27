  1. Home
2010 Subaru Impreza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, roomy seating front and rear, punchy turbocharged engines, highly capable handling in WRX and WRX STI trims, wide variety of styles.
  • Outdated four-speed automatic transmission, below-average fuel economy, high-tech features are unintuitive to use, unpleasant sound systems.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Subaru Impreza's impressive performance and range of styles make it an appealing small car choice. But it's not an overall class leader in any of the niches it occupies.

Vehicle overview

Few vehicles have such a wide breadth of body styles, engines and target buyers as the 2010 Subaru Impreza. From a mountain-visiting outdoors enthusiast who desires the extra ground clearance of the Outback Sport, to the track-addicted driving enthusiast who desires the high-tech mechanicals of the WRX STI, there's an Impreza for practically everyone.

The Impreza is available as either a four-door sedan or a four-door hatchback. In base 2.5i form, it competes with compact cars like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf. Though not as fuel-efficient as those models, its standard all-wheel-drive system sets it apart for those who live in areas where rain and snow are a way of life. The Outback Sport hatchback shares the 2.5i's engine but adds features like increased ground clearance and rugged body cladding, making it a unique offering in this segment.

There are also several performance-oriented Imprezas with increasing levels of spice. The 2.5GT provides considerably more punch than the base car, thanks to a turbocharged engine, but with its automatic transmission and moderate suspension tuning, it's designed for those who desire speed without any compromises in comfort. The performance-tuned WRX is a card-carrying member of the sport compact club along with the Chevy Cobalt SS, Mazdaspeed 3, Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart and VW GTI -- and a strong member too, with swift acceleration that tops all comers in the class.

The Impreza WRX STI is a rally-bred performance machine. Though tamed a bit when redesigned a few years ago, it remains a compelling choice for "Fast & Furious" types drawn to big turbos, all-wheel drive and limited-slip diffs. Of course, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X is an omnipresent thorn in its side and arguably more appealing considering its sharper handling.

Certainly, there's plenty to choose from in the lineup of 2010 Subaru Imprezas. We're fond of the Impreza, and each variant deserves a look from interested small car buyers. However, drawbacks like lackluster fuel economy, a quirky navigation interface and poor stereo sound keep it from being a clear-cut leader in any of the classes it competes in. Cross-shopping with one of the previous mentioned rivals is certainly a good idea.

2010 Subaru Impreza models

The 2010 Subaru Impreza is available in four-door sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. Both are available in 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5GT, WRX and WRX Premium trims, while the hatchback also comes in Outback Sport and WRX STI trims.

The 2.5i comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt steering column and a four-speaker stereo with CD player. The 2.5i Premium adds 16-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 10-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and steering-wheel controls.

Opting for the 2.5i Premium's Special Edition package adds foglights, sunroof and the contents of the All-Weather package (heated side mirrors, heated front seats and a windshield wiper de-icer). The Navigation & Power Moonroof package, meanwhile, further equips the Impreza with a sunroof, an automatic transmission, Bluetooth, a touchscreen navigation system, satellite radio and an RCA audio/video jack.

The Outback Sport is similar to the 2.5i Premium trim level but has 17-inch alloy wheels, a raised suspension, foglights, roof rails, bumper under-guards, different exterior trim special interior upholstery, the 10-speaker stereo and a standard All-Weather package. The 2.5GT adds to the 2.5i Premium a turbocharged engine, an automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, larger brakes, a mildly sport-tuned suspension, a hood scoop, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, electroluminescent gauges and the All-Weather package.

The WRX is essentially a higher-performance version of the GT with a mandatory five-speed manual transmission, a more powerful engine, summer tires, a more aggressively tuned suspension, special WRX trim and aerodynamic body pieces. The WRX Premium adds the extra items from the 2.5i Premium. The Navigation and Power Moonroof package is optional. The WRX Limited adds to the Premium a sunroof, leather upholstery and satellite radio.

The WRX STI is equipped similarly to the WRX, but ups the performance ante even more. It gains a six-speed manual, 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, front and rear limited-slip differentials, SI-Drive vehicle settings, an even more aggressively tuned suspension, a bigger hood scoop, xenon headlights, sport seats and faux-suede and leather upholstery. The STI's BBS Package adds multi-reflector foglights and 18-inch BBS wheels in either silver or gold (the latter not available with all colors). The BBS + Navigation Package adds the previous items, plus a navigation system, Bluetooth, RCA audio/video jacks and the single-CD player. The STI Special Edition brings with it the wheels and suspension from Japan's STI spec C model, and decontents the car with halogen headlights, a four-speaker stereo, a single-CD player and manual climate control. In addition to the normal STI colors, the latter will also be available in a limited run (125 units) wearing Aspen White paint.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Subaru Impreza receives minor changes throughout its extensive lineup, including a new grille design and new Special Edition packages for certain models. The WRX also gains a Limited trim level.

Performance & mpg

Every 2010 Subaru Impreza comes standard with all-wheel drive. The 2.5i and Outback Sport models are powered by a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed (boxer) four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual with hill-start assist is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. In performance testing, this engine with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is below average for a small car -- the manual gets 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, while the automatic drops the highway number to 26 mpg.

The 2.5GT is powered by a turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter engine producing 224 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque. The four-speed automatic is the only transmission available. Its 0-60 time should be about 6.5 seconds. Fuel economy estimates are 19/24/21. The WRX has a revised version of the 2.5GT's engine that cranks out 265 hp and 244 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual is the lone transmission choice. Its 0-60 time in testing was a snappy 5.2 seconds, while fuel economy estimates are 18/25/21. The WRX STI gets even more boost for 305 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque. With its standard six-speed manual, the STI achieves fuel economy of 17/23/19 and, more importantly, reaches 60 mph in a blazing 4.5 seconds.

Safety

Standard on all Impreza models are antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints to help mitigate crash-induced whiplash.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Subaru Impreza scored a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection, five stars for front occupants in a side crash and four stars for rear occupants in a side crash. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Impreza its highest-possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The base 2010 Subaru Impreza rides and handles satisfactorily for a compact car, and its tenacious all-wheel-drive grip is a boon for wet-weather driving. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer has more aural character than your typical economy-grade four-cylinder, and it delivers adequate punch when called on. The 2.5 GT is decently fast in a straight line, but its performance is perceptibly blunted by the lazy four-speed auto. Moreover, the GT is uninspiring when the road gets twisty, owing to its incongruously soft suspension.

The WRX, however, is an impressive performance machine for the money, featuring upgraded power and considerably more athletic and confidence-inspiring moves through the corners thanks to its firmer suspension and summer performance tires. The WRX STI kicks it up a few more notches via its twin limited-slip differentials, powerful Brembo brakes, six-speed manual transmission and potent rush of acceleration whenever the throttle is wide open. Ride quality on the WRX models is acceptable considering the performance, but some drivers may object to the extra levels of road noise.

Interior

Whether you opt for the sedan or hatchback, the Subaru Impreza provides a spacious cabin with loads of head- and legroom. The hatch obviously provides more cargo room, with a maximum 44 cubic feet of space. Seat comfort in the 2.5i models is only so-so, and the driving position suffers from the lack of a telescoping steering wheel (it only comes on the 2.5GT trim level and higher). The seats are also much better on the performance-oriented models, though the STIs lack lateral support relative to their rivals.

The interior design is pleasant enough and materials quality is about what you'd expect for the compact class, though it starts to seem cheap when you're paying $35,000 for the STI. Stereo and especially climate controls are simple and straightforward. Opting for the navigation system increases the complexity of the stereo, as its menus and graphics aren't the cleanest around. Sound quality, regardless of stereo, is notably poor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Subaru Impreza.

5(51%)
4(31%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.2
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 2.5i Subaru Sedan
Anonymous,12/08/2010
I purchased my Subaru Impreza about 5 months ago after trading off my Honda Pilot. I was hesitant because of the large amount of snow we get in North Dakota. However, I could not be happier with the trade. The gas mileage is much better, no problems in the first 8,000 miles, and it is fun to drive. We ended up with 12 inches of snow in 24 hours and I had no issues commuting to and from work. Probably the funnest car I have owned, and it is number 6.
This is The Low End Product, but not so bad
historybuff13,02/12/2015
2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Before I begin I just want to say I have owned 2 Foresters and they are both great cars. I bought this Imprezza used from a dealer in 2014 with under 36000 miles. I thought it was a great deal because of the milage. I have owned it for less than 3 months and I am now scheduled for my 3rd service appointment to fix the turn signal. I have read that Subaru cut corners on this model to save money and actually made the wire harness too short so that it pulls loose. I really like my dealership and in general I like Subarus, but I cannot recommend this model. I will actually be purchasing a new car this year, but I am no longer considering the Crosstrek, as it is just another Imprezza. Update: My local dealer did eventually get the turn signal fixed (at no charge). After several years the car has exhibited no other problems. I am actually considering a Crosstrek again, but will not be in the market for a couple more years. At this point I think I would recommend it. Update 2 - I'm purchasing a 2019 Subaru Forester. Update 3 - I did purchase a 2019 Forester and I really like it. My daughter has the 2010 Imprezza and its had no major issues.
Oil burner - burnt engine/valves. Awful
crtruthbtold,09/24/2014
I bough (and I am now selling) my 2010 Subaru Impreza (Outback Sport). I bought it new, it burns oil. Ridiculous. All the maintenance and oil changes as required. In under 100K miles I had an oil leak develop and had to replace valve gasket -$$$ repair. less than 10K miles later I had a push rod bearing go because of oil burning! and now I have to buy a short block engine if I wanted to repair it. I am selling it for salvage for more than I expected as I refuse to sink good money after bad. At least I don't owe any money on it. This is the 2nd Subaru I have purchased with oil issues (the other was a turbo Baja - 4 burned valves while still under warranty in the first 36K miles).Stay away.
New Car Engine Vibration
Mike 5150,03/18/2010
I am very concerned about the engine vibration at idle on this car. It is very disconcerting to be sitting in a car with just over 1,000 miles on it and feel the engine vibrate. I called Service and the guy said that the Boxer engines tend to do this due to the alignment of the pistons. A look at the Subaru website says that a characteristic of the Boxster engine is REDUCED engine vibration. I look forward to presenting the Service adviser with this information tomorrow morning. Reliability is a big selling point for Subaru, but I am extremely concerned about mine.
See all 74 reviews of the 2010 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2010 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Subaru Impreza
More About This Model

The Subaru Impreza WRX STI has a strong — one might say rather rabid — following. On the order of Celtics and Lakers fans. We have a colleague here who regularly flies the Subaru flag via his WRX T-shirts and baseball caps. And why not? The Subie is a hoot to drive, with plenty of speed and attitude to go 'round.

Still, we've had a long-standing gripe with the STI: When driven hard, it feels rather soft in terms of steering response and body control compared to its archrival, the razor-sharp Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. The upside is that the STI is a better daily driver due to its more compliant ride. That's a considerable advantage for those who live in neighborhoods where road maintenance is about as common as Ron Artest making both free throws.

With the 2010 Subaru WRX STI Special Edition, the company attempts to appease us (OK, not just us) with a unique STI that sports the JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) "Spec C" suspension calibrations and wheel fitments. That translates into crisper response and handling as the SE responds with more immediacy and less body roll when you're slicing up a curvy road. So now the STI handles like it should, right?

Well...almost. Whereas before, the STI ran out of suspension before it ran out of tire grip, now with the Special Edition it's the other way around. But that's nothing that replacing the tires (after you've suitably worn them out) can't fix. Overall, it's an agreeable setup and we'd like to see Subaru put this suspension on the standard STI, and put the standard STI's suspension on the standard WRX.

Another bonus is that this slightly beefed-up but also slightly decontented STI (halogen headlights versus HIDs, a four-speaker/single-CD player versus 10-speaker/CD changer audio system and manual versus automatic climate control) stickers for $2 grand less than the standard STI. That said, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR still has the edge in terms of sharpness and communication, though its ride is notably stiffer. And if blistering acceleration and all-wheel drive are not mandatory, you could save big money by considering the feisty Mazdaspeed 3.

Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2010 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Hatchback, Impreza Sedan, Impreza WRX STI Special Edition, Impreza WRX STI. Available styles include Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), WRX STI Special Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5GT 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), and 2.5GT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Subaru Impreza?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Subaru Impreza trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium is priced between $6,498 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 90150 and131812 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport is priced between $8,683 and$10,600 with odometer readings between 66157 and128911 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX is priced between $11,786 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 88846 and111431 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 71533 and71533 miles.

