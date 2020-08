Used 2004 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania

Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Here's a great deal on a 2004 Subaru Impreza! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: a leather steering wheel, power door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GD67504G518250

Stock: 20048250

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020