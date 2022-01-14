  1. Home
2023 Subaru Outback

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: $29,000
What to expect
  • No major changes are expected for 2023
  • Part of the sixth generation introduced in 2020
  • 10 Colors
  • 8 Trims
