What is the Subaru Outback?

The 2023 Subaru Outback is a station wagon with the trappings of a modern crossover. It's not exactly an SUV, but it does offer a compromise between the mild road manners of a wagon and the more ostentatious offerings of a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler. The Outback will give you a little adventure in the form of standard all-wheel drive and other camping-friendly packaging, but it's not built for rock crawling.

The Outback received a major redesign in 2020, and we don't see any major changes coming for 2023 based on Subaru's usual design cadence. For 2022, Subaru introduced the Outback Wilderness to further cement its outdoorsy cred. The Wilderness gets you 9.5 inches of ground clearance, an extra inch beyond the standard model, and a standard front skid plate. That goes along with all-terrain tires and an upgraded roof rack.

We don't love the Outback's sluggish base engine, but the optional turbocharged powerplant with 260 horsepower is a substantial improvement. The Outback also comes with an impressive interior and surprisingly adept storage capability, and the whole package makes it a solid competitor against vehicles such as the Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Atlas Cross.