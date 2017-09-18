  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(33)
2018 Subaru Impreza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive delivers secure handling and wet-weather traction
  • The cabin is quiet, comfortable and surprisingly roomy for a compact car
  • A healthy selection of advanced safety features is available on most trims
  • Available manual transmission for those who want to row their own gears
  • Slow acceleration, even with this generation's more powerful engine
  • Transmission is loud under heavy loads
  • Interior materials are of a lower quality than many rivals
  • Hard to match fuel economy estimates in the real world
Which Impreza does Edmunds recommend?

The hatchback isn't much more expensive than the sedan, so we'd pick that one for its improved cargo capacity. We think the Premium trim offers the right balance of features for the price. Plus, it's the only trim with which you can order the safety-based EyeSight package without it being bundled with a sunroof. The Sport is another solid pick since it adds desirable options such as keyless entry and a larger touchscreen with satellite radio. Try it before you buy this one, though, since its sporty suspension tuning will likely affect ride comfort

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

First off, if you're in the market for a traditional compact car with the stable traction provided by all-wheel drive, you can end your search with the 2018 Subaru Impreza. It's the only car in its class to offer it. But you don't need to live in a climate with a lot of rain or snow to appreciate the Impreza. Redesigned just last year, the current-generation model's build quality and technology interface are vastly superior to its predecessor's. Compared to other models in this class, the Impreza is a standout for its stellar handling, roomy cabin, available hatchback body style, and a number of widely available advanced driver aids.

Still, shortcomings in a few key areas might give shoppers pause. The Impreza's most significant drawback is its lackluster powertrain. Though 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque look healthy on the spec sheet, we've found the Impreza is one of the slowest cars in its class. Matters aren't helped by the car's continuously variable automatic transmission. It isn't quick to react to driver inputs, and when it does finally rev the engine high enough for a speed burst, there's not enough power on tap to muster any meaningful acceleration. Constantly shoving the gas pedal just to keep up with traffic means the Impreza also has a hard time meeting its fuel economy estimates in the real world.

If you can overlook the Impreza's engine and transmission deficiencies, though, you'll find a capable small car with plenty of room, a comfortable ride and that enviable all-wheel-drive system.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Subaru Impreza as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds owned a Subaru Impreza for one year and nearly 20,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Subaru Impreza Limited. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. All-wheel-drive performance was a staff favorite, but we were less impressed with its engine responsiveness and interior materials. If you have questions, chances are good we've answered them during our long-term test. There are no significant differences between the 2018 Subaru Impreza and our long-term car, so our observations still apply.

2018 Subaru Impreza models

Like many compacts, the 2018 Subaru Impreza is available as a sedan or a four-door hatchback. Features on the four available trims are identical between the two body styles. The base 2.0i is sparsely equipped, but it does have power windows and a touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay capability. The Premium counts alloy wheels and heated seats among its additions. Upgrade to the Sport and you get larger wheels, sporty suspension tuning, keyless entry and ignition, and a larger touchscreen. The Limited keeps some of the Sport's luxury features and adds leather and automatic climate control.

Every Impreza is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. (The related, high-performance WRX and WRX STI are reviewed separately.) A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the 2.0i and Sport models, and a continuously variable automatic with wheel-mounted paddle shifters is optional on those and standard on Premium and Limited trims.

The base 2.0i comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, remote locking and unlocking, cloth upholstery, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The Premium trim is better equipped, with alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a sound-reducing windshield, heated front seats, Subaru Starlink services and a six-speaker audio system. The hatchback also adds roof rails and a cargo cover.

An available package combines blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, cornering lights and Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver aids (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, automatic reverse braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation). A power sunroof is available as a stand-alone option or bundled with the above package.

For drivers who want a more exciting version of the Impreza, there's the Sport. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, unique suspension tuning, keyless entry and ignition, an 8-inch touchscreen, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, unique interior and exterior trim, active torque vectoring for improved traction, a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports.

A package with the blind-spot monitor and sunroof is also available; on the Sport, it further adds an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. This package can be ordered with or without EyeSight.

At the top of the Impreza range, there's the Limited model. It combines the Premium's features with the Sport tech equipment, further adding 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat and automatic climate control system.

EyeSight, blind-spot monitoring and the sunroof are bundled into a package; it can be ordered with or without the Harman Kardon system and navigation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Subaru Impreza Limited Sedan (2.0L flat-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
Aside from poor acceleration and a CVT automatic that doesn't always do as we'd expect, the Impreza performs very well. Handling is well sorted, brakes are responsive and confidence-inspiring, and the steering is sporty and communicative. A solid showing for the most part.

Acceleration

6.0
The Impreza seems peppy off the line at first, but this enthusiasm is short-lived. In Edmunds instrumented testing it took 9.4 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph, one of the slowest times in the class. Passing maneuvers on the highway take more planning than they should.

Braking

8.0
The Impreza's brakes feel great. You get good pedal pressure immediately, which makes it easy to modulate, and the brakes inspire confidence when needing to scrub off speed quickly. The Impreza stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet in testing, an average distance for the segment.

Steering

8.0
Steering is quick, responsive and generally pretty sporty. For a car in this class, there's a lot of steering feedback, especially on the Sport and Limited trims. Most shoppers will be happy with the level of steering effort and good on-center feel.

Handling

8.0
Handling is a strong point for this Impreza, regardless of trim level. Body roll is well-controlled, and the car goes where you want and provides you with lots of confidence along the way. Standard all-wheel drive only increases its sense of stability.

Drivability

6.5
The CVT-engine combo rumbles at low speeds and whines at full-throttle acceleration; neither is ideal. But the sticking point is the occasional lack of response from the CVT. The transmission works better when you use the paddle shifters, which shouldn't be the case.

Off-road

8.0
While it doesn't have big approach or departure angles like a true off-road vehicle, the Impreza is the only one in the class with standard all-wheel drive, and in that regard, it is more capable than most compact sedans and hatchbacks.

Comfort

7.5
A relatively quiet and smooth ride makes the Impreza a breeze to drive on the highway. The seats are comfortable and well-bolstered, even if they are a bit on the firm side for extra-long road trips.

Seat comfort

7.5
The Impreza's front seats are well-bolstered, providing good support and firm cushioning. If you're in the saddle for long stints, they may get a little tiring for some. The rear seats are relatively flat but comfortable enough.

Ride comfort

8.0
Ride comfort is excellent with the 17-inch wheels on our test car, and we'd suspect the 16-inch wheels would be, too. The suspension is compliant enough to shrug off small and large bumps without drama and without being overly soft and floaty.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Wind noise is practically nonexistent on the highway, even at 80 mph. Road noise is a bit more pronounced, however, and the engine and CVT whine somewhat unpleasantly under full throttle. Our tester had no rattles or squeaks.

Climate control

7.0
Our test car's optional automatic climate control is easy to operate through the three centrally located dials. A couple of the main air vents are right next to the steering wheel, right where you would grip, unfortunately cooling your fingers quicker than the cabin.

Interior

8.5
Though functionality has always been a strong point, the 2017 Impreza's interior represented a big leap forward for Subaru. Thanks to a spacious cabin, large windows and thoughtfully laid out controls, the Impreza is one of the more ergonomically friendly options in the segment.

Ease of use

8.0
The radio controls, touchscreen interface and climate control knobs are generally easy to read and use, and the secondary top screen is surprisingly useful. Large fonts, high-resolution screens and simple button structures ease the learning curve dramatically.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The seats are mounted high enough that sliding in and out won't be a problem for most average-height adults. The roofline, while lower than the outgoing Impreza's, is still high and provides ample head clearance. Overall, entry and exit are effortless.

Driving position

8.0
The tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel allows for a lot of adjustment and the driver's seat offers six-way adjustment, so there's plenty of range for all types of drivers to find a good fit.

Roominess

8.5
This Impreza is bigger than ever before, and it shows. The cabin is on headroom, with tons of legroom in the front and a decent amount of room in the back. Those over 6 feet may find the back seat a little cozy, but that's common for this class.

Visibility

9.0
Visibility is excellent out of the front thanks to a big windshield, small front pillars and small sectional windows near the windshield. A big rear window in both the sedan and the hatchback make for great rear visibility as well.

Quality

7.5
While the interior of this redesigned Impreza is a big improvement, it still isn't quite the class leader, especially the lower trim levels. Our top-shelf Limited trim test car closes the gap a bit and has nice soft-touch surfaces for your elbows to rest on.

Utility

7.0
Between the two available Impreza bodies, we'd recommend the hatchback. The sedan we tested has limited trunk space, but child seat accommodation is excellent.

Small-item storage

6.0
Small-item storage is decent but pales in comparison to class leaders such as the Honda Civic. The center storage console and door pockets aren't as deep or long as we'd like. There are several cupholders though, all capable of accommodating a standard water bottle or soda can.

Cargo space

6.5
Access to the trunk is much wider this year (4 inches wider on the hatchback; 5 inches wider with the sedan) but the trunk still only offers 12.4 cubic feet of storage. That's smaller than in the Mazda 3, Honda Civic and Nissan Sentra. If you want a utilitarian Impreza, go for the hatch.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
Car seat accommodation is as excellent as ever. There's easy access to rear seat latches through velcro straps, and there are three anchor points behind the rear seats. There's plenty of space for a big rear-facing seat too, especially since the interior is even roomier than before.

Technology

8.0
Tech is much improved in the newest Impreza, with a redesigned touchscreen and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our test car had some issues with the touchscreen, but when it is functioning correctly it provides a vastly improved experience over the old system.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Laid out much like a smartphone homescreen, the Limited's 8-inch touchscreen is familiar, easy to see and understand, and responsive to touch inputs. The navigation command structure is simple and finding points of interest is easy. But the stereo's speaker quality and max volume could be better.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Device integration might seem adequate on paper, but we've had some issues in testing. Bluetooth connects to a music source quickly, but the system has frozen on us more than once. When working, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are responsive and helpful in mitigating distraction.

Driver aids

7.5
Adaptive cruise control comes with the optional EyeSight package and it performs well. It doesn't slam on the brakes when you get cut off; it also doesn't follow too far behind. The underpowered engine, though, makes keeping up on hills a bit difficult. Lane keeping assist also works well.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls are simple, responsive and easily accessed through a button on the steering wheel. You can control radio and connected phone commands via voice control, which is pretty common but effective.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Subaru Impreza.

5(46%)
4(24%)
3(9%)
2(12%)
1(9%)
3.8
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Impreza 5 door Sport: Unbeatable snow monster
g money,03/06/2018
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The good stuff: I have a bad back and so far have had no issues with seat comfort. So far, the longest trip in the Impreza was about 90 miles each way. I will be driving it to South Carolina soon and that is 1500 miles round trip so we will see how that goes. My normal driving to work and back home is 3.6 miles round trip with zero highway and a total of 12 traffic lights (usually get at least 8 red lights) so my city fuel mileage is poor at around 19.8 mpg. But, that's any car I would own because of the driving I do. My highway mileage however was awesome!!! That last trip which was 180 miles round trip, I got 40.8 mpg doing an average of 70 mph going from central to eastern PA so the highways are not flat. Lots of hills to climb. Cargo area is big for this size car. I can fit 2 sets of golf clubs sideways behind the back seats. Fold the seats down and the cargo space is huge. Handling is great. The Impreza Sport has 18" wheels and always feels stable. Never gets "squirly" on me and I'm an aggressive driver. I also have the EYESIGHT driver assist system so the adaptive cruise is something I will never give up. The car has cloth seats and they are heated as well as the outside mirrors. I can't think of any other car in this class to have those 2 things as standard equipment or even available as an option. I have never sat in the back seat so I can't comment on that (you will have to ask my dog). Snow driving is absolutely unmatched by any other compact car, SUV, or CUV on the market. This Subaru and every other Subaru just cannot be beat by any thing else on the market. They go thru the snow like nothing else....PERIOD!!! Off the line performance is OK. I would love a little more power but with the driving I do it's adequate. I will say, after 1000 miles the power has really come alive ( I only have 1400 miles on it). Off the line is still a bit slow but when you get the engine cranked up it really flies. So if you test drive one, ask to drive one with a few thousand miles on it and you will see what I mean. I only have a few complaints. The infotainment system was a little buggy at first. Subaru came out with an update and almost everything is cured. Once in a blue moon I will get a screen freeze or the back up camera won't turn on. I just shut the car down and wait about 30 seconds and restart the car and it is fine. Just like a smart phone it needs a re-boot once in awhile....no big deal to me. I wish the car had fog lights, a power drivers seat, and auto climate control. Those items are standard on the limited trim. I can't even get the fog lights as an add on...kinda stupid there Subaru! So, if you need cargo space, great handling, highway fuel mileage, and get me thru anything mother nature throws at me kinda car...look no further than this car.
CVT and other issues
Dissatisfied Owner,09/16/2018
2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Buyer Beware. I have had multiple issues with this vehicle and cannot recommend it or the brand based on my experience. 1.)Infotaintment system was chipped and vent was cracked upon delivery. I didn't notice until I took it home. - vent replaced. Pictures taken of chip but not replaced until I kept having other infotaintment issues. 2.) Infotaintment issues: Back up camera did not always come on, GPS did not always work or froze, display would freeze and not allow to change volume etc. - Reprogrammed then eventually replaced. Bluetooth sometimes cuts out on long drives but cannot verify if my phone or infotaintment system. 3.) Blower fan chirped loudly - replaced after multiple visits 4.) CVT lurches or has a dip in decceleration at about 18-19 mph. This requires that you push on the brake harder so not to get too close to the stopped car in front of you or when there is a dip in acceleration/momentum you end up stopped shorter than you were expecting and there is a whole bunch of space between you and the car in front of you. - Control unit reprogrammed which reduced roughness of 18/19 mph issue and caused issue number five. 5.) Hesitation/stuttering upon initial acceleration. - brought it back in and vehicle was tested and considered to be operating as designed. Brought car in for slow speed stall recall.... and it brought back issue 4 (really it never fully went away). It seems like issue 4 is similar to the review on 09/14/2018. I contacted Subaru and they told me to take it back to the dealer. The thing is the CVT issues are intermittent. They drive it for a mile or two and aren't going to call it an issues unless it is at its most severe form (which I consider a safety issue when it presents severely). I've driven several other Subarus so I have a good comparison and they do no have this issue.
Subaru, the no-brainer choice
first477,07/13/2018
2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I’ve been stalking the compact car segment since 2010. Through and through, Subaru is the best choice. Excellent resale value, cheap to maintain, excellent ownership experience. I finally decided I wanted to take a leap and lease my first new car. I test drove a toyota yaris ia, but I backed out because the subaru was not much more expensive and a much better overall package. I went with the 2.0i premium in white/tan cloth because I’m cheap, couldn’t be happier. The interior space is fantastic, and the hatchback is an improvement over past impreza hatchbacks. I’ve only put 76 miles on the odometer, but after a mix of highway, city, and backroad driving, I can tell I will enjoy this car. It will suit most anyone’s needs. It’s not sporty, but it can be playful, its not a cloud on wheels either but its perfectly tolerable. The steering doesn’t return-to-center very much. Minimal feedback from the front wheels. Brake pedal is top notch. Very smooth and easy to modulate. Gas is very touchy. From a stop, it has a decent punch, but it likes to lock the torque converter early and hold the engine at 1150 rpm if you don’t try to accelerate hard, which makes it feel slow, but when you mash it like you mean it, the cvt is very responsive and it will get up and go. When you let off the throttle, it will hold the rpm at 1250 and engine brake while cutting fuel injection. When slowing down, re-activation of fuel injection is very noticeable and jerky. Manual mode works well. Shifts are near automatic quality, but still on the slow side. Good response time though. Nice turning radius. Nice visibility. I’m not crazy about many of the interior design elements like the dashboard, windshield base, or gauge cluster. I much prefer the gauge cluster of the crosstrek, which looks like it belongs on a luxury car, but these gauges look clunky and dull. There are a bunch of weird shapes and angles going on inside the interior that don’t impress me. Overall I’m very pleased with this car. Looking forward to buying it once my lease is up, unless the 2021s turn out to be 10x cooler. Update: I now have 483 miles on it. My opinion of the car has soured a bit. I really don’t like the throttle pedal. It’s way too sensitive. It is genuinely difficult to sustain slower speeds than 35 mph without gradually building speed. This is an issue because I drive on a military installation with 0 tolerance for speeding and 90% of the speed limits are 25 or slower. This means that my foot is pushing the pedal only a few mm just to go 25mph without slowly increasing in speed. Its exremely irritating because transition from no throttle to some is very jerky thanks to fuel injection cutoff, and I have to reduce my throttle input to very near 0 without actually going to 0, because 1, its jerky, and 2, it will slow down aggressively. The only way to make sure I’m not still gaining speed is to check the speedometer frequently.
Why look elsewhere and pay more?
Dave,01/25/2018
2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This iteration of the Impreza is far better than the 2006 and 2014 models my wife and son have owned. Strong on-road character in tracking and cornering, very quiet ride even in the base model, and the CVT pulls strong while keeping the engine revs wherever they need to be while delivering between 35 and 40mpg. I have a 98 mile commute each day and I expect my vehicles to always get me through at least a quarter million miles before I start looking for a replacement. And yet I don’t baby them through Maine winters and the logging roads that bring me to my favorite trout waters. So after considering each of its peers, there was no other vehicle that could exceed the Impreza’s features or capabilities. It’s a much better value than what Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, or even Jeep offer (and I’ve owned five Jeeps over the years). It is quiet and its drivetrain is the best AWD platform available. Sure, I could have spent more for the Crosstrek’s better ground clearance and towing capability but the reality is that I wanted the best value for my money and I needed to maximize my fuel economy. This base Impreza delivers it all and I highly recommend it to everyone who needs a comfortable and capable daily driver.
See all 33 reviews of the 2018 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Impreza models:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds an audible warning when vehicles are approaching from the side, such as when backing out of a parking space.
Subaru EyeSight
Bundles several driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Reverse Automatic Braking
Applies the brakes automatically if a collision is deemed imminent while reversing.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Subaru Impreza Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Subaru Impreza?

