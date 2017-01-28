Used 2017 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
- 18,291 milesGreat Deal
$14,995$5,586 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2017 Subaru Impreza 4dr 2.0i Sport 5-door CVT features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Crystal White Pearl with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAM62H3745787
Stock: 745787FA71550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 16,857 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,995$1,939 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this ONE-OWNER, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER 2017 SUBARU IMPREZA (AWD) with CVT. Driven only 16,857 miles, this compact sedan boasts A+ safety scores and a roomy second row. The 2017 Subaru Impreza has perfect crash test scores. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Impreza a five-star overall rating, with five stars in the frontal, side crash, and rollover tests. At the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Impreza earned the top score of Good in six crash tests. The IIHS named the 2017 Impreza a Top Safety Pick+, the agency's highest award, also giving it the highest marks for front crash prevention and headlight performance. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory powertrain warranty until February 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this compact car BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY and ANDROID AUTO - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - iPOD CONTROL CAPABILITY - A BACKUP CAMERA - AUTO DIMMING MIRROR with COMPASS & HOMELINK ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 SUBARU IMPREZA! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA67H3710456
Stock: 24220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 23,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,690$2,733 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Hollywood - Hollywood / Florida
Moonroof & Keyless Access W/Start Exterior & Interior Auto-Dimming Hl Mirrors Sun/Moonroof Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cargo Net All Wheel Drive Black; Sport Cloth Upholstery Lithium Red Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Subaru Impreza we recently got in. This 2017 Subaru Impreza comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This well-maintained Subaru Impreza Sport comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. The Impreza Sport is well maintained and has just 23,753mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The interior of this Subaru Impreza Sport has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Subaru Impreza as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAL64H1737865
Stock: H1737865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 19,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,895$2,575 Below Market
McGrath City Honda - Chicago / Illinois
Bluetooth, AWD, Priced below Market! CarFax One Owner! Low miles for a 2017! Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Radio This Subaru Impreza gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Preowned, or Certified vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAL62H1729909
Stock: HPH9567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 11,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,700$1,745 Below Market
Heritage Subaru Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
Recent Arrival! *SUBARU CERTIFIED*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *POWER SUNROOF*, *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *SUBARU EYESIGHT SYSTEM*, *BLINDSPOT MONITORING*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *FRONT BUCKET SEATS*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *ALUMINUM WHEELS*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *GOOD CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, *BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Climate Package, Luxury Package, Memory Package, Performance Handling Package, Premium Package, HARMON KARDON AMPLIFIER & SPEAKERS, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LOCAL OWNER/TRADE IN. Clean CARFAX. 28/38 City/Highway MPG 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Odometer is 12678 miles below market average! Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Details: * SiriusXM 3-Month trial subscription, $500 Owner Loyalty coupon & 1 year trial subscription to STARLINK * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 152 Point Inspection Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Reclining Power Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0" Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAU65H3605042
Stock: 5SP05042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i15,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,991$1,974 Below Market
Subaru of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 15,857 Miles! EPA 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City!, $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Impreza trim. Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Subaru Impreza with Island Blue Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 152 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The steering is quick and responsive and doesn't require much effort. Handling is a strong point for this Impreza regardless of trim.". Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITY: This Impreza is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Subaru of Spokane located at 423 W. 3rd Ave. in Spokane, Washington takes pride in our helpful staff and we will do everything to make your car buying experience the best you have ever had. We have helped many people from the communities of Spokane, Post Falls, Coeur D'Alene and Hayden get into the Subaru car of their dreams. Our Washington Subaru dealership features a wide selection of New 2015 Subaru models, Certified Pre-owned Subaru's and all makes and models of used cars, trucks and SUV's Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA62H3736219
Stock: H3736219SC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport13,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,658$2,990 Below Market
Mastro Subaru - Sanford / Florida
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 10,000 mile mark! Subaru paid particular attention to efficiency and practicality with the following features: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAL6XH3627331
Stock: 627331Z
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 24,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,999$2,204 Below Market
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
Moonroof & Keyless Access W/Start Sun/Moonroof Auto-Dimming Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Rear Bumper Applique Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Sport Cloth Upholstery Carbide Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Subaru includes: CARBIDE GRAY METALLIC ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS CARGO TRAY REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Take home this 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAL68H1724665
Stock: H1724665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 25,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,950$2,282 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1580112 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAM66H3734646
Stock: c172080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 27,649 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,488$1,773 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAA64H3626968
Stock: R5557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 27,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,550$2,238 Below Market
Lynnhaven Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
***Like New***One Owner***Premium Plus***AWD***POWER SUNROOF***EAGLE EYESIGHT PKG.***ADAPTIVE CRUISE***LANE KEEP ASSIST***BLIND SPOT MONITOR***Only 27k Miles***CARFAX / AUTOCHECK / STATE & LMC CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE Automatic Loaded w/ Power Options BLUETOOTH REAR VIEW CAMERA LANE DEPARTURE CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Heated Seats/ Mirrors Smart Device Integration AppleCarplay/Android Auto Alloy Wheels STILL UNDER FULLY TRANSFERABLE FACTORY WARRANTY...Subaru has long been known to produce reliable safe cars with the brand's signature all-wheel drive capabilities and high value propositions. The 2017 Subaru Impreza is the first model produced on the Subaru Global Architecture platform which will be used for all future models. If other models including the coming three-row Tribeca replacement show this much improvement then the Impreza becomes one of the more coveted compact cars. Making leaps forward in driving feel handling interior space and infotainment capability Subaru has learned that if an automaker wants to keep growing it has to pay attention to the whole car. Subaru's benchmarking indicated the previous Impreza's handling lagged badly behind the Audi A3 Ford Focus Mazda3 and Honda Civic. By their estimation it now surpasses the current models of those cars. One should test drive one just to see how much fun it is to drive and what a great investment it will make. The options and safety package cannot be beat for the money! As with any other of our vehicles you may have this one pre-inspected by your trusted mechanic prior to purchase. We strive to keep high quality vehicles with low mileage at the most competitive price. We are a family run independent Dealership with over 32 years of experience serving families and our low overhead translates to lower prices for our customers. Each of our pre-owned certified vehicles goes through a 108 point check and Virginia residents receive a brand new State Inspection. Visit us online at www.lynnhavenmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 757-425-9300 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAD65H3613481
Stock: L613481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,460$1,724 Below Market
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*LOVE IS WHAT MAKES SUBARU A SUBARU! HEATED FRONT SEATS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. REARVIEW CAMERA. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. LANE KEEPING ASSIST. TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR. THIS 2017 SUBARU IMPREZA PREMIUM IS RED WITH TAN INTERIOR! EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS. REAR SPOILER. REAR DEFROST. REAR WIPER. LUGGAGE RACK. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAD60H3743486
Stock: H3743486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 111,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,669 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAA68H3614113
Stock: 614113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,905$2,268 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Subaru Impreza 4dr 2.0i Premium 5-door CVT features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Silica with a Ivory interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB61H3701346
Stock: 701346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i29,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,990$1,660 Below Market
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Subaru Certified, LOW MILES - 29,121! Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The steering is quick and responsive and doesn't require much effort. Handling is a strong point for this Impreza regardless of trim.". Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Vehicles must pass a 152-point inspection, Additional coverages available, One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included, 3-Month trial to SiriusXM satellite radio programming included, $500 Owner Loyalty Coupon. Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available, 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain coverage with $0 deductible VISIT US TODAY: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA61H3715331
Stock: B2679
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited18,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,400$3,231 Below Market
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
This 2017 Subaru Impreza Limited is proudly offered by Ira Subaru Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Subaru Impreza Limited, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The Impreza Limited is well maintained and has just 18,277mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAT63H3752443
Stock: H3752443
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 39,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,328$1,820 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Auto-Dimming Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Cargo Tray Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Crystal White Pearl Ivory; Cloth Upholstery Standard Model This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Subaru Impreza is offered by AutoNation Ford Bellevue. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Subaru Impreza with a full CARFAX history report. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this SubaruImpreza cannot be beat. This Subaru Impreza's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Subaru Impreza, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Subaru Impreza. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA66H3704051
Stock: H3704051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 35,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,860
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAA63H3626766
Stock: 10422010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
