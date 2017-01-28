Used 2017 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
Impreza Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in White
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    18,291 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $5,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Silver
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    16,857 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Red
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    23,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,690

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Red
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    19,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,895

    $2,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited

    11,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,700

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    15,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,991

    $1,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Red
    certified

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    13,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,658

    $2,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    24,826 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $2,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    25,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,950

    $2,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Silver
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    27,649 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,488

    $1,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    27,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,550

    $2,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    26,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,460

    $1,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Silver
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    111,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    22,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,905

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Black
    certified

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    29,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,990

    $1,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited in Black
    certified

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited

    18,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,400

    $3,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in White
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    39,944 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,328

    $1,820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in White
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    35,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,860

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Overall Consumer Rating
3.656 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (9%)
1st Subaru and it's great! ISSUES WITH TECHNOLOGY
Samantha Courtney,01/28/2017
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
After owning Hondas, Toyotas and a Nissan, we test drove this vehicle on a whim. We were trying to replace a Nissan Versa that was extremely gas friendly, but not great on the interstate. We test drove the Corolla, Mazda 3, and Impreza back to back. The CVT transmission was surprisingly responsive and didn't cause the engine to produce the horrible whining noise I have heard in other cars. The handling was also fantastic. Between the AWD and the boxer engine, the car just sits on the road. The overall experience was very engaging. I don't know if I will ever be able to go back to Toyota and Honda. From the Subaru dealership to the car itself, I was blown away. We are now six months into our Subaru ownership and agree that we will never buy the first generation of a Subura ever again. We continually experience issues with our speaker system including: * Our back speaker was making a crackling noise and after a few weeks of ordering new parts they found it was actually the amp. * Whenever we ignore a call through the audio system, the interface goes silent and we cannot listen to any phone calls/radio stations/etc. There is no easy way to fix the issue. Even after turning off the car and turning it back on, it is still frozen. * Sometimes we experience an issue where our volume will freeze and you are unable to turn it up or down.
Report abuse
