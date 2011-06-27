  1. Home
1999 Subaru Impreza Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive. Scrappy personality. Bulletproof reliability record. Fun to drive.
  • Tight rear seat. Limited cargo space in wagon with back seat raised. No ABS option for L models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Subaru built a solid reputation for itself in the 1970s, building inexpensive (and built to stay that way), four-wheel drive passenger cars. The company enjoyed success in the Northeast, Rocky Mountains and Northwest, providing people with reliable transportation that could thwart most attempts by Mother Nature to keep them from arriving at their destinations. Aside from a major rusting habit and offbeat styling, Subarus kept loyal owners happy.

Then Subaru decided it wanted a bigger piece of the auto market pie. The Impreza was originally conceived to battle the Ford Escorts, Toyota Corollas and Chevy Cavaliers that sold so well to young adults. A zippy ad campaign touting the underpowered Impreza as What to Drive alienated traditional Sube buyers and turned off the young adults it was supposed to attract. Sales of the Impreza were less than successful, and Subaru scrambled to find a solution.

Wonder of wonders, the company decided to reacquaint itself with its legendary all-wheel drive system. Subaru is emphasizing AWD in every ad, article and brochure you can lay your hands on. Ah yes, the Beauty Of All-Wheel Drive. The Impreza is available in coupe, sedan and wagon format. Traditional front-wheel drive editions have been banished from the roster.

For 1999, Subaru boosts power and torque in L and Outback Sport models. The automatic transmission has been revised to operate more efficiently as well. All Imprezas get multi-reflector halogen headlights this year and two new colors are available. The Outback Sport has a revised grille.

The racy rally-inspired 2.5 RS dumps its gold alloys for more conventional silver wheels and gets a revised front bumper. Torque from the 2.5's 2.5-liter flat four is up for 1999, and white-faced gauges lend a sportier appearance to the interior. New fabric and upgraded leather on the steering wheel and gearshift knob round out the 1999 2.5 RS, a fun car to drive in any type of weather.

Lesser Imprezas are a good time, too. All Imprezas behave like street-legal rally cars, and they're a hoot to toss around. Fling one into a corner, and it clings to the pavement. The Impreza is comfortable, though the side glass feels a bit too close. Steering and braking is communicative. There is one thing that bothers us about the Impreza lineup, and that's the lack of an antilock brake option on the L model. To get ABS, you must order the Outback Sport or 2.5 RS. This doesn't make much sense from a company touting safety in its advertising.

Overall, we find much to like about the Impreza. We've driven Outback Sport, 2.5 RS, and L Coupe models, and thoroughly enjoyed them. The wagon has a small cargo area when the rear seat is raised, partially due to the steeply raked rear window. Drop the seat, though, and you've got 62 cubic feet to mess around with. Other quibbles include a cramped rear seat and ugly, K-Mart issue plastic wheelcovers on the Outback Sport.

Subaru is aiming the Outback Sport at consumers who would otherwise be considering a Toyota RAV4, Geo Tracker or Kia Sportage. Unfortunately, it has trouble delivering what most folks want in a sport utility. It's not capable of serious off-road adventure, and it doesn't provide a commanding view of traffic. Cargo volume with the rear seat up can't match the Kia or the Toyota for usability. However, Imprezas are a blast to drive hard and fast, and the all-wheel drive system performs brilliantly on a variety of road surfaces.

What's it cost for a fun car with all-wheel drive peace of mind? The L coupe starts at $16,400 including destination charges. Better accommodations will run you as much as $17,600 for an L Wagon with an automatic transmission. Want ABS? Plan to spend another grand on the Outback Sport. Despite the benefits of all-wheel drive, the budget-minded compact shopper must ask whether the price commanded by the Subaru is worth it. As much as we like the Impreza, we're skeptical.

1999 Highlights

More horsepower, more torque and a more efficient automatic transmission are the big news this year. Multireflector halogen headlights are new and Outback Sport gets a revised grille. The 2.5 RS gets silver alloy wheels, a new front bumper, white gauge faces and more torque, as well as an upgraded leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Two new colors are available for 1999.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Subaru Impreza.

5(55%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
44 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'99 Outback Sport
erod45,09/11/2005
I have had this car since it was brand new and I must say that it was a no- nonsense vehicle. There were some quibbles about the wheel bearings giving out quickly, but there is a TSB for fixing it, which to this day after 37,000 miles haven't needed to be replaced again. The clutch is a weak link in the drivetrain, so when it goes out, I HIGHLY suggest getting an aftermarket one. Other than that, the engine itself has been a jewel with only simple maintenance needed (i.e., oil change, coolant change, etc.) The car is a blast to drive, especially in the rain. Overall, a very good car with above average reliability that'll get you to where you want to go and have fun while driving it.
Loud Ride!
1TheMacs,02/21/2004
Overall good car. A very loud ride on rough or wet road. Struts make a hallow rattle but do not need to be replaced.
165K And Still Going Strong!
rreihart,06/06/2008
I bought this vehicle from my parents with 111k on it and I have loved owning it. It's been my favorite car to own. Where I live, I need an AWD car in the Winter and this Subaru gets me anywhere! I think it currently needs a rear wheel bearing. Other than that, I replaced the catalytic converter and a front brake caliper. Not bad. Switched it to Mobil 1 synthetic oil and get great gas mileage, 24-26 MPG.
Great car for the price
firstshadow,06/16/2008
I picked mine up used with 60k miles on the clock, haven't had any problems with it. It's been so much fun to drive, especially on road trips. Twisties are always fun to go through on highways in the rain, passing everyone left and right with the AWD.
See all 44 reviews of the 1999 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Subaru Impreza

Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 1999 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza Coupe, Impreza Wagon, Impreza RS. Available styles include L 2dr Coupe AWD, Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD, L 4dr Sedan AWD, L 4dr Wagon AWD, and RS 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Subaru Impreza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Subaru Impreza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 1999 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,557.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,573.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,630.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,321.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Impreza lease specials

