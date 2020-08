Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX for Sale Near Me

Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey

BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Impreza Sedan WRX today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Subaru Impreza Sedan WRX also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GV7E60DG014909

Stock: 12209

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-17-2017