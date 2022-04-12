Skip to main content
2023 Nissan LEAF

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $28,000
What to expect
  • Lineup trimmed to two models
  • Front end gets new look
  • Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018
