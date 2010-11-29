Used 2008 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX in Red
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza WRX

    132,281 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,790

    $2,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    144,139 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,735

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX in Gray
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza WRX

    141,032 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Silver
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $1,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Gray
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    116,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,591

    $855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    92,078 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

    $612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    142,848 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,969

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    122,314 miles

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    28,606 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX in White
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza WRX

    135,551 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    149,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,994

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Red
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    106,998 miles

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Silver
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    73,520 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Gray
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    140,300 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,298

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Silver
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    150,098 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,499

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI in White
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    110,693 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Black
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    147,655 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    149,006 miles

    $6,988

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5179 Reviews
See all 179 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
3rd Subie
nsky,11/29/2010
Bought a used 2008 with high miles to replace an aging Mazda B truck. I also compared a few 2006-2007 models, but no WRX's in the same price range. The 06-07's were much more fun to drive- more connected to the road. The 08 is much quieter and smoother like a "grown-up" car as my wife put it ( she drives an Outback, which we LOVE) I'm a sporty driver with a heavy foot, and the gas mileage is OK- about 23 for urban- suburban commuting, quite often in bumper to bumper. If you want a gas sipper, look elsewhere. If you want AWD security, your're in the right place. 35 MPG is useless if you can't get out of the driveway.
Report abuse
