Used 2008 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
- 132,281 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,790$2,274 Below Market
Apple Auto Sales - Fredericksburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE74658G509033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,139 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,735$1,172 Below Market
Mark Miller Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63698H819599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,032 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$1,929 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
WRX w/VDCImprezaSubaru2008 You won't find a better Sedan than this wonderful Subaru. Climb into this fabulous Vehicle, and when you roll down the street, people will definitely take notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE74668G518839
Stock: M1620B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,426 Below Market
Rochester Imports - Webster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61618H527943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,591$855 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
I-Pod Interface Dark Gray Metallic Splash Guard Kit All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2008 Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl) i w/Premium Pkg and many others like it at Lexus of Cerritos. This Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl) i w/Premium Pkg is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. A Subaru with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Impreza Sedan (Natl) i w/Premium Pkg was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2008 Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl): The 2008 Subaru Impreza continues to stand out from the rest of the small-car crowd because it offers road-oriented all-wheel drive across the line, while the interior is more sophisticated and the ride is smoother. The WRX still ranks as one of the best performance bargains on the market. Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, Standard all-wheel drive, performance (WRX)., and roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61688H519578
Stock: 8H519578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 92,078 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991$612 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
CLEAN CAR! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GET THIS COMMUTER'S SPECIAL FOR UNDER $10,000! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63628H814017
Stock: 8H814017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 142,848 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,969
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
I-Pod Interface Center Armrest Extension-Off Black Spark Silver Metallic Splash Guard Kit Bumper Cover Rear Spoiler Single Exhaust Tail Pipe Cover All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is pleased to be currently offering this 2008 Subaru Impreza Wagon (Natl) Outback Sport with 142,848mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Subaru Impreza Wagon (Natl). More information about the 2008 Subaru Impreza Wagon (Natl): The 2008 Subaru Impreza continues to stand out from the rest of the small-car crowd because it offers road-oriented all-wheel drive across the line, while the interior is more sophisticated and the ride is smoother. The WRX still ranks as one of the best performance bargains on the market. This model sets itself apart with performance (WRX)., comfortable ride, Standard all-wheel drive, and roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63668H822914
Stock: 8H822914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 122,314 miles
$6,500
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63688H824406
Stock: 824406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,606 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Sport Package*, Impreza WRX STi, 4D Hatchback, 2.5L DOHC Intercooled High Boost Turbocharged, 6-Speed Manual, AWD, WR Blue Mica, Black w/Black Leather-Trimmed Seat Material. WR Blue Mica 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STi AWD 6-Speed Manual 2.5L DOHC Intercooled High Boost TurbochargedOdometer is 80649 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GR89698L828042
Stock: SR-K02042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 135,551 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
Satin White Pearl 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.5L DOHC Intercooled TurbochargedRecent Arrival!The power to dream. Have you ever dreamed of walking into a car dealership and buying a vehicle without all the haggling? 405 Motors offers just such an experience. We are a one price dealer. We offer a fixed and fair markup on all our vehicles. Make car buying a pleasant experience. 405 Motors Difference * Carfax History report provided for every vehicle offered for sale * 24 hour No Hassle Exchange Policy * 30 day complimentary warranty on vehicles with under 100k miles that are sold at listed price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH74688G805137
Stock: C805137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 149,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,994
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* AWD, HEATED SEATS, 5 SPEED, ONLY 2 OWNERS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This all wheel drive 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport features an impressive 2.50 Engine with a Dark Gray Metallic Exterior with a Black Fabric Interior. With only 149,230 miles this 2008 Subaru Impreza is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2008 Subaru Impreza in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 8G826973* Toyota Direct has this 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 27.0 Highway MPG and 20.0 City MPG! This Subaru Impreza comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.50 engine, an 5-speed manual transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Cargo Shade, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 219 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Subaru Impreza crossovers like this Dark Gray Metallic 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63618G826973
Stock: 8G826973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 106,998 miles
$7,495
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
20/27 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2008 Rlg Subaru Impreza 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61628H509810
Stock: 13162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,520 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,991
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Spark Silver Metallic Deck Lid Spoiler Center Armrest Extension-Off Black Spark Silver Metallic Splash Guard Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT VALUE* *WON'T LAST* You can find this 2008 Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl) i and many others like it at AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl) i. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Subaru is in a class of its own. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Subaru -- This Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl) i speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61678H519779
Stock: 8H519779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 140,300 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,298
S&S Best Auto Sales LLC - Auburn / Washington
Only 140,300 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Subaru Impreza Wagon delivers a Gas Flat 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission. I-POD INTERFACE, BUMPER COVER, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/COMPASS.*This Subaru Impreza Wagon Comes Equipped with These Options *Woven cloth upholstery, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers, Tilt steering column, Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbag System-inc: driver & front passenger airbags w/front passenger seat occupancy sensor, Sport design front bucket seats w/active head restraints, Side curtain airbags, Retactable/removable cargo area cover, Remote keyless entry, Rear spoiler, Rear LATCH child safety seat anchors.* Stop By Today *A short visit to S & S Best Auto Sales LLC located at 2712 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002 can get you a dependable Impreza Wagon today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH61698H835370
Stock: 5370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 150,098 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,499
Antonino Acura - Groton / Connecticut
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!20/27 City/Highway MPGVehicle has a clean Auto Check report.Call our Internet Department at 860-448-1299 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61658G513484
Stock: 27794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 110,693 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
Aspen White exterior and Black interior, STI w/Gold Wheels trim. Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Subaru STI w/Gold Wheels with Aspen White exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 305 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Kelley Blue Book Top 10 New Back-to-School Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GR89698L828140
Stock: 7343D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 147,655 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900
MacroCar Sales - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61668H510328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,006 miles
$6,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! AWD 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63608H832922
Stock: VIN2922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
