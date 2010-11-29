Used 2008 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Spark Silver Metallic Deck Lid Spoiler Center Armrest Extension-Off Black Spark Silver Metallic Splash Guard Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT VALUE* *WON'T LAST* You can find this 2008 Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl) i and many others like it at AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Subaru Impreza Sedan (Natl) i. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Subaru is in a class of its own. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GE61678H519779

Stock: 8H519779

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020