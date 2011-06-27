* Present Car: 2010 Subaru Forester XT (Turbo Charged) Limited edition; 4 Speed Automatic Transmission (Fast on pickup and powerful on torque) Premium Fuel ONLY: 15 MPG @ 20-30 MPH City (stop & go) 20-25 MPG @ 30-60 & 65-80 MPH 30-33 MPG @ 60-65 MPH; 4 cylinder Uses a Timing Belt * Prior Car: 2009 Subaru Forester X (NON-Turbo Charged) Limited edition PZEV; 4 Speed Automatic Transmission (Slow on pickup and weak on torque... dangerous on pulling out!) 15-30 MPG (Reg (best), Plus, Premium Fuels) 4 cylinder Uses a Timing Belt The "Limited" is the top end model and comes with a near-complete package of options as standard. Most of the negative reviews I've read are from non-turbo Subaru owners. I would never buy another non-turbo car OF ANY KIND again for the reasons mentioned above... no power and too slow on pickup and top end. However, if you think the pickup is ok and you want the fuel efficiency, get the X version. If you study the 0-60 second reviews on every car, you'll see that there are [presently] only 2 ways to get to 60 mph in under 7 seconds... 1) Natural Aspirated with +400 HP (Burns lots of fuel... 18-5 MPG) 2) Turbo Charged with +225 HP (Best fuel consumption... 28-15 MPG) I haven't experienced the oil burning issues others have complained about... perhaps they had the inevitable lemons. After doing a very thorough research on all SUVs, I am convinced there is no better car than Subarus (w//Turbo) you can buy for it's price. The only other SUV I'd consider is a Porshe Macan... but you pay over 4x the price. Both 2009 and 2010 Foresters handled superbly on wet, slippery roads BECAUSE OF the synchronized all wheel drive. Anybody complaining about poor handling of Subarus in inclement weather [while All Wheel Drive is engaged] needs to learn how to drive CORRECTLY. The drive train of Subarus is impeccable and the main reason I went with it... Centered/Balanced/Low Mounted Boxer Engine; Synchronized All Wheel Drive make this vehicle VERY easy to control on any surface... There is no better vehicle to drive on slippery surfaces than Subarus. Driver's Seat "Limited" version: Leather 8 way power control; Does not wear out unless you carry a THICK WALLET IN YOUR BACK POCKET! Very comfortable for 5'2"-6'5" Ht. Both front seats tilt all the way back for taking naps on long trips... Some individuals may find the arm rests in the way in this position, but still not much of a detriment. Passenger Seat: Mechanical Lever Adjustment. Rear Seats: Are comfortable enough for average height people. Rear Cargo: Rear seats fold down all the way flat (unlike many other top end SUVs), making it excellent for loading items and camping out if need be. NAV system: Screen is 6" diagonal... not large enough to view comfortably. Does not dim enough at night time making it annoying to drive while on. Boot up is too slow if turned off. There are better after market models with 7" screen (fits perfectly if the NAV-Headunit is compatible with 2008-2013 Forester models) that are much cheaper. Warning! : Do not buy any Kenwood! The 2010 Subaru Forester XT (Turbo Charged) Limited edition is the best car I've ever owned. However, it's recommended to change the Timing Belt around 100k miles ($1100). 2011-present now have a Timing Chain which doesn't need to be changed so soon. Nevertheless, there are some complaints about how they are mounted, but that is to be seen from other owner's reviews. The only other engine Subaru makes with a Timing Chain is their 3.6 Liter, 6 Cylinder Engine; But that was only put in their Outbacks.

