  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2010 Subaru Forester
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(167)
Appraise this car

2010 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, roomy cabin with ample cargo space, comfortable ride, capable engines, excellent safety scores.
  • Outdated four-speed automatic transmission, so-so fit and finish.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Subaru Forester for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$4,500 - $12,898
Used Forester for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

More grown up in both size and character than past iterations, the 2010 Subaru Forester is a top pick in the highly competitive small SUV segment.

Vehicle overview

Subaru owners are clearly a fiercely loyal bunch. The brand's commercial showing an owner habitually going from one beloved Forester to the next is no exaggeration. The reasons why, though, are a bit harder to discern. Perhaps it's the standard all-wheel drive that appeals to those who live in wet and/or mountainous climes. Or perhaps it's the perceived ruggedness that encourages owners to pack up their dirty Subies with outdoor leisure equipment and venture into the woods. Whatever the reason, the 2010 Subaru Forester rewards that loyalty by being one of the top choices in the compact crossover segment.

Fully redesigned last year, the Forester is bigger than its wagonlike predecessors and certainly more SUV-like. Virtually every dimension has grown, thereby increasing interior space and providing a more rugged stance and image. Indeed, among compact SUVs, the Forester looks most likely to excel in an off-road environment. Yet the 2010 model has generally retained its carlike handling thanks to improved chassis rigidity, wider front and rear tracks and a new double-wishbone rear suspension. The extra height, ground clearance and increased suspension travel result in extra body roll when cornering, but we suspect most people will be pleased with the latest Forester's combination of adequate handling and comfortable ride quality.

Adding to the Forester's appeal are its generous passenger space, ample cargo capacity and strong safety ratings. The two "boxer" four-cylinder engines under its hood are both competitive in terms of power and fuel economy, despite being saddled with an outdated four-speed automatic that does little for either. All said, the 2010 Subaru Forester should be at the top of your to-drive list if you're looking for a compact or even midsize SUV. Competitors like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are also worth considering, especially for those in warmer climates where those models' more fuel-efficient two-wheel-drive layout is sufficient. Particularly in frosty, wet and/or mountainous climes, though, the Forester deserves its loyalty.

2010 Subaru Forester models

The 2010 Subaru Forester is a compact crossover SUV available in five trim levels: 2.5X, 2.5X Premium, 2.5X Limited, 2.5XT Premium and 2.5XT Limited. The 2.5X is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, air-conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, a tilt steering column, a trip computer and a four-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The 2.5X Premium adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, an eight-way power driver seat, steering-wheel audio controls and reclining rear seatbacks. The 2.5X Limited adds automatic climate control, the All-Weather package (including heated mirrors, heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer), leather upholstery and a six-speaker stereo with six-CD changer.

The 2.5XT Premium is similar to the 2.5X Premium but has a bigger engine, foglights, a tilt-telescoping steering column, upgraded cloth upholstery and a six-way manual driver seat rather than power. The 2.5XT Limited adds the power driver seat plus the 2.5X Limited's extra features.

The All-Weather package is optional on the 2.5X Premium. Stand-alone options include a variety of exterior trim add-ons, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an iPod interface and satellite radio. Available on the Limited trims is a navigation system that includes a touchscreen interface, a single-CD player (replaces six-CD), Bluetooth and an auxiliary audio/video input jack.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Subaru Forester gets mild equipment changes. Last year's Premium package is now considered a trim level and additionally includes a standard power driver seat. The L.L. Bean Edition trim level is no more, though it was actually discontinued midway through last year. The optional navigation system now includes Bluetooth connectivity.

Performance & mpg

Every Subaru comes with standard all-wheel drive, and the Forester is no different. The 2.5X models are powered by a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed (flat) four-cylinder engine that makes 170 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the 2.5X and 2.5X Premium, while a four-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard on the 2.5X Limited. Fuel economy with the automatic transmission is 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, or about what you'd get from the similarly powered all-wheel-drive Honda CR-V. 2.5X models sold in California-emissions states also earn a squeaky-clean PZEV tailpipe emissions rating.

The 2.5XT features a turbocharged version of this engine that produces 224 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque. The four-speed automatic is the lone transmission available. In performance testing, a 2.5XT went from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 6.8 seconds. Fuel economy dips only a bit with this engine to 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2010 Subaru Foresters include antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags. In our braking tests, the Forester 2.5XT came to a stop from 60 mph in 125 feet, which is a good distance for this segment. In government crash tests, the Forester achieved perfect five-star ratings in all front- and side-impact categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also gave the Forester its best rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The relatively sporty Subaru Foresters of yore are sadly gone, replaced by a bigger, taller vehicle that remains easy to drive but doesn't elicit the same sort of driving enjoyment. We're guessing most folks won't mind, though, since the trade-off is one of the most comfortable rides in the segment. And the Forester's crisp steering and usefully tight turning circle make it surprisingly maneuverable in close quarters.

Both engine choices are highly competitive in terms of power and fuel economy, although an automatic transmission with more gears than the Forester's four would make a big difference. Not only would fuel economy theoretically improve, but more narrowly spaced ratios would make downshifts smoother and less noticeable as well. Still, the 2010 Subaru Forester is an able performer, especially in 2.5XT trim.

Interior

The 2010 Subaru Forester features a pleasantly styled and highly functional cabin design, though its fit and finish is a little hit or miss. Controls are straightforward except the poorly designed ones for the optional navigation system, which we would avoid. We would also avoid the base stereo if possible as its sound quality is particularly bad.

The Forester is one of the most spacious vehicles in the segment, comparing favorably with the RAV4, CR-V and Mitsubishi Outlander, all of which bridge the gap between compact and midsize SUVs. The Forester's split-folding rear seat with optional reclining seatbacks deserves special mention here. "Throne" would be a better term, as the cushion is so high that rear passengers will feel as though they're looking down on those in front. All but the longest of leg will actually be able to rest their hamstrings flush against the cushion -- a rarity in motorized conveyances without wings or bathrooms. The cargo area is similarly generous, boasting 33.5 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seatback raised and 68.3 cubes with it folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Subaru Forester.

5(53%)
4(29%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.3
167 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 167 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Known Recurring Problem - Blown Head Gasket???
Wayne G.,06/11/2016
2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
UPDATE (June 2017): Still losing oil at the same exact rate as before having the head gasket replaced. I honestly wonder whether the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, every respected the head gasket at all. Either they did not, or the car had a serious design flaw. Also, had the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, replace the front disc brakes when they they did the head gasket work. The brakes are now wobbling when braking set high speeds. UPDATE (Sept 2016): Subaru gave me a $500 coupon to help defray the cost of replacing the head gasket (the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, told me after doing tests, that I paid for, that was the reason I was losing oil). I had the head gaskets replaced (both sides), for $1,500 total. The short story is, I AM STILL LOSING OIL AT THE EXACT SAME RATE!!!! About 1 quart per month. My very first Subaru is a 2010 Subaru Forester. Overall I had been impressed with the performance of the car, however I was just recently told by Richmond Subaru that the reason I am losing oil is a blown head gasket, which will cost $2,400 to replace. After doing some research I have come to understand that this is fairly common with Subarus. Less than a year ago I replaced the timing belt and had other maintenance done that cost several thousand. I am not in the habit of spending this much money on a car in regular maintenance fees. Previously I have owned Hondas and Toyotas and have been quite happy with them (over 300K miles on an Odyssey!), but based upon reviews I thought I would give Subaru a try. I suspect this problem has been occurring for some time. I once noticed at an oil change that my oil was low. I thought this was a slip on my part in filling to the proper level previously. Now I think it was the head gasket all along, and this was at about 50k miles, possibly still under warranty. I find it silly that Subaru engineers have continued to design engines with this problem, and that Subaru dealers are unwilling to help. When I found out I had this issue, the Subaru salesman told me, "...since I know of the issue now I can't give you a full trade in value. My suggestion is that you see what CarMax is willing to give you." If Subaru cannot help with this situation I will have no choice but to abandon Subaru as a brand choice and move on.
2010 Subaru Forester XT (Turbo) Limited Edition
Forester Owner,12/25/2015
2.5XT Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A)
* Present Car: 2010 Subaru Forester XT (Turbo Charged) Limited edition; 4 Speed Automatic Transmission (Fast on pickup and powerful on torque) Premium Fuel ONLY: 15 MPG @ 20-30 MPH City (stop & go) 20-25 MPG @ 30-60 & 65-80 MPH 30-33 MPG @ 60-65 MPH; 4 cylinder Uses a Timing Belt * Prior Car: 2009 Subaru Forester X (NON-Turbo Charged) Limited edition PZEV; 4 Speed Automatic Transmission (Slow on pickup and weak on torque... dangerous on pulling out!) 15-30 MPG (Reg (best), Plus, Premium Fuels) 4 cylinder Uses a Timing Belt The "Limited" is the top end model and comes with a near-complete package of options as standard. Most of the negative reviews I've read are from non-turbo Subaru owners. I would never buy another non-turbo car OF ANY KIND again for the reasons mentioned above... no power and too slow on pickup and top end. However, if you think the pickup is ok and you want the fuel efficiency, get the X version. If you study the 0-60 second reviews on every car, you'll see that there are [presently] only 2 ways to get to 60 mph in under 7 seconds... 1) Natural Aspirated with +400 HP (Burns lots of fuel... 18-5 MPG) 2) Turbo Charged with +225 HP (Best fuel consumption... 28-15 MPG) I haven't experienced the oil burning issues others have complained about... perhaps they had the inevitable lemons. After doing a very thorough research on all SUVs, I am convinced there is no better car than Subarus (w//Turbo) you can buy for it's price. The only other SUV I'd consider is a Porshe Macan... but you pay over 4x the price. Both 2009 and 2010 Foresters handled superbly on wet, slippery roads BECAUSE OF the synchronized all wheel drive. Anybody complaining about poor handling of Subarus in inclement weather [while All Wheel Drive is engaged] needs to learn how to drive CORRECTLY. The drive train of Subarus is impeccable and the main reason I went with it... Centered/Balanced/Low Mounted Boxer Engine; Synchronized All Wheel Drive make this vehicle VERY easy to control on any surface... There is no better vehicle to drive on slippery surfaces than Subarus. Driver's Seat "Limited" version: Leather 8 way power control; Does not wear out unless you carry a THICK WALLET IN YOUR BACK POCKET! Very comfortable for 5'2"-6'5" Ht. Both front seats tilt all the way back for taking naps on long trips... Some individuals may find the arm rests in the way in this position, but still not much of a detriment. Passenger Seat: Mechanical Lever Adjustment. Rear Seats: Are comfortable enough for average height people. Rear Cargo: Rear seats fold down all the way flat (unlike many other top end SUVs), making it excellent for loading items and camping out if need be. NAV system: Screen is 6" diagonal... not large enough to view comfortably. Does not dim enough at night time making it annoying to drive while on. Boot up is too slow if turned off. There are better after market models with 7" screen (fits perfectly if the NAV-Headunit is compatible with 2008-2013 Forester models) that are much cheaper. Warning! : Do not buy any Kenwood! The 2010 Subaru Forester XT (Turbo Charged) Limited edition is the best car I've ever owned. However, it's recommended to change the Timing Belt around 100k miles ($1100). 2011-present now have a Timing Chain which doesn't need to be changed so soon. Nevertheless, there are some complaints about how they are mounted, but that is to be seen from other owner's reviews. The only other engine Subaru makes with a Timing Chain is their 3.6 Liter, 6 Cylinder Engine; But that was only put in their Outbacks.
Exhaust rattle and ping noises
ny_donna,07/18/2012
Subaru Forester 2010, 57K miles - the heat shields in the exhaust are losing their insulation, so the tin shields rattle against each other. Was told I would need to replace entire exhaust to fix. Not covered by extended wtty - why make an exhaust system that falls apart after 2 years, and can't be easily fixed? why is this "my problem?" It is Subaru's poor design, should be their money to fix! Has anyone else had the dealer fix this problem for you or found an easier solution? The tinny rattling noise drives me crazy!
2010 forester is impressive!
jbparker625,11/04/2010
We decided to buy a subaru forester after checking out all the major competitors - Honda CR-V, Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue, etc and the Forrester was the cheapest, best gas mileage, best warranty, awesome panoramic sunroof, AWD - great car at a good price The backseat is roomy and even reclines like an airplane chair! Very comfy and spacious - would recommend to anyone.
See all 167 reviews of the 2010 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Subaru Forester

Used 2010 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2010 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester SUV. Available styles include 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), and 2.5XT Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X is priced between $4,993 and$11,498 with odometer readings between 19762 and261447 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited is priced between $5,500 and$12,898 with odometer readings between 61440 and194738 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium is priced between $4,500 and$10,195 with odometer readings between 61137 and181843 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Subaru Forester for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2010 Foresters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 19762 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Subaru Forester.

Can't find a used 2010 Subaru Foresters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Forester for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,835.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,220.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,809.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,488.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Subaru Forester?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Forester lease specials

Related Used 2010 Subaru Forester info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles