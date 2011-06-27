  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

2013 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • roomy cabin with ample cargo space
  • comfortable ride
  • strong turbocharged engine on XT trims.
  • Outdated four-speed automatic transmission dulls fuel economy and acceleration
  • unimpressive fit and finish.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's neither the most efficient nor the most luxurious small crossover available, but the Subaru Forester will hold special appeal for those drivers who frequently enjoy the great outdoors.

Vehicle overview

Small SUVs are primarily suburban runabouts. They need to have room for the kids, a Bluetooth connection for the phone and an elevated ride height for that commanding view of the road. Some are even designed for style or sporty handling. But tackling the great outdoors? That's pretty much unheard of these days. Yet the 2013 Subaru Forester remains a notable exception.

A rock crawler it is not, but its standard all-wheel-drive system that constantly shunts power to each wheel (rather than reacting when the front wheels slip) is well-suited for muddy fields or light sand. Should you actually encounter a few rocks, the Forester provides about 2 more inches of ground clearance than the average small crossover. It's well suited for the things you bring along as well, with a huge cargo area and especially useful roof rails that make it easier to carry bikes, kayaks or whatever other outdoorsy leisure equipment you might possess.

What's more, the Forester is an appealing choice even if the closest you'll ever get to the great outdoors is watching the movie starring John Candy and Dan Aykroyd. It has the aforementioned suburban-friendly attributes, plus handling that's in fact quite sporty. And that huge cargo area is just as good at bringing home a TV from Best Buy as it is hauling camping gear from Yosemite.

Now, the 2013 Subaru Forester does have its drawbacks. The cabin is down-market compared to competitors like the Ford Escape, GMC Terrain and Honda CR-V, with cheaper plastics and some questionable fit and finish. Its four-speed automatic transmission also sets it back in terms of fuel economy and acceleration. True, the turbocharged 2.5XT model is one of the quickest in the class, but the base four-cylinder is one of the slowest.

If you find this problematic but still like the Forester's outdoorsy resume, we suggest checking out the similarly priced Subaru Outback, which features a more refined interior and a more advanced transmission. It doesn't provide that same high-up commanding view, but it's got the same ground clearance, the same all-wheel-drive system and even more cargo capacity. So whether you're looking for something that can take you fly fishing or simply want a pick that will comfortably take the kids to school, Subaru at least gives you two solid choices.

2013 Subaru Forester models

The 2013 Subaru Forester is a compact crossover SUV available in six trim levels: 2.5X, 2.5X Premium, 2.5X Limited, 2.5X Touring, 2.5XT Premium and 2.5XT Touring. The X and XT indicate different engines.

Standard equipment on the 2.5X includes 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Alloy Wheel package adds 16-inch alloy wheels and roof rails.

The 2.5X Premium adds on 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, upgraded exterior trim, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-way power driver seat (plus two-way lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a reclining rear seat. The 2.5XT Premium is virtually identical, but has a more powerful engine and isn't eligible for the following options. The All-Weather package (standard with the manual transmission, optional with the automatic) adds heated front seats, heated mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. The Plus package adds foglamps and a touchscreen audio system interface. A TomTom-sourced navigation system can be integrated into this interface.

The 2.5X Limited comes standard with the automatic transmission and the above packages. It also adds automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a cargo area tray, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system that adds iTunes tagging capability.

The 2.5X Touring adds xenon headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a one-touch folding rear seatback, upgraded gauges and a subwoofer for the six-speaker sound system. Besides its engine, the 2.5XT Touring is virtually identical.

The 2.5X Limited and both Touring trims can be equipped with a different navigation system that includes a larger touchscreen display and satellite radio.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, every Subaru Forester comes standard with Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, as well as an iPod/USB audio interface. A new touchscreen audio system interface is also now available.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Subaru Forester comes standard with all-wheel drive. The 2.5X trims feature a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed (or "boxer") four-cylinder that produces 170 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission with a hill holder function is standard on the 2.5X and 2.5 Premium trims. A four-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard on the others. In Edmunds performance testing, a 2.5X with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which makes it one of the slowest small crossovers. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined regardless of transmission.

The 2.5XT trims get a turbocharged version of that same engine. It produces 224 hp and 226 lb-ft of torque. The four-speed automatic is standard. In Edmunds testing, it hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which actually makes it one of the quickest small crossovers. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19/24/21.

Safety

Every 2013 Subaru Forester includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is optional. In Edmunds brake testing, the Forester came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, an average distance.

In government crash testing, the Forester received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal protection and four stars for side protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Forester received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Subaru Forester has much better outward visibility than you'll find in its sleeker rivals. Wind noise is detectable, but not any more intrusive than is typical for this type of vehicle. The Forester's crisp steering and tight turning circle make it surprisingly maneuverable in close quarters, while its all-wheel-drive system and generous ground clearance lend it a fair amount of off-road capability. One of the most comfortable rides in the segment is another boon.

The Forester's spongy brake feel and powertrain options are less praiseworthy. While the 2.5XT's turbocharged four-cylinder makes the Forester one of the swiftest SUVs in its class, the base four-cylinder is one of the slowest. Fuel economy is also unremarkable. Much of the blame can be placed on the four-speed automatic transmission, which is practically an antique given that even five-speed automatics are now behind the times.

Interior

The 2013 Subaru Forester features a pleasantly styled and highly functional cabin design, though materials quality is mediocre and fit and finish is a little hit-or-miss. Controls are at least straightforward for the most part, and easy to access. What the Forester lacks in interior ambience, however, it makes up for by being one of the most spacious vehicles in the segment. Like the Honda CR-V and Kia Sorento, it straddles the line between compact and midsize SUVs.

The Forester's split-folding rear seat with optional reclining seatbacks deserves special mention here. The term "throne" appropriately describes this seat, as the cushion is so high that rear passengers will feel as though they're looking down on those in front. All but the longest of leg will actually be able to rest their hamstrings flush against the cushion -- a rarity in motorized conveyances without wings or bathrooms. The middle rear seat, however, is compromised by its dual purpose as an armrest and cupholder, making it more of a hard, segmented bench.

The cargo area is generous, boasting 33.5 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seatback raised and 68.3 cubes with it folded. The Forester's boxy shape also makes it well suited for hauling large bulky objects.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Subaru Forester.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Oil Burner Fixed by Subaru
B. Addison,02/18/2016
2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
Bought a 2013 Forester new for my daughter. It consumed oil right from the start. Presently has 55,000 miles and uses one quart every 1300 miles. Will be taking it to dealer for their assessment. Assuming they give me a runaround, will probably trade it in. Wonder how many other Subarus out there have a similar problem. So watch out . Will update this if they make it right. Update: 5/4/2016 Dealer did not give me a runaround. Dealer suggested a 1200 mile oil consumption test. They measured 1.5 quarts used in 1200 miles. This qualified for new short-block which the dealer installed. No cost to me. Currently we are doing our own mileage test to see if the new short-block made any difference. She now has about 600 miles on the new block and I will update this post when we get more miles. The dealership in this case has been extremely helpful and I give Subaru credit for standing behind this problem. Hopefully the short-block solves the problem. Update: 5/5/2016 Good news. I got a chance to check the oil level on my daughter's car. Since the new short block was installed she has driven 1800 miles. The oil level on the dipstick has gone down 1/4 of an inch from where I first measured it. If this rate of consumption holds, I will consider that the problem has been solved. At this rate she should not have to add oil between oil changes at 4000 miles. And if this rate of consumption holds, my faith in Subaru will have been restored and I would consider buying another one.
Trashy Tranny
Bob Carroll,09/11/2016
2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
My 2013 Subaru seemed wonderful at first. The first problem I noticed was large oil consumption. It is using approx 1 quart of oil every 1300 miles. The dealer has been doing oil checks but nothing happens. The car now has 36,000 miles and the transmission has leaked fluid all over my driveway and the neighboring roads. I have owned a 2002 forester previously and this car was rarely a problem. Someone crashed into its rear at a rather high rate of speed with my entire family in it. No one was hurt! This is why I bought the 2013 Forester. Unfortunately, I'm beginning to think my latest purchase is a lemon. I am worried that the oil consumption is going to destroy my catalytic converter ($2,000) and I fear being stranded with another transmission leak. Needless to say I am very disappointed in this purchase. I will wait to see what Subaru does about these huge problems and let everyone know how it goes. It has been two months since Subaru repaired the transmission fluid lines. Unfortunately, another leak developed. This leak occurred in the radiator. The Forester cools the fluid by running it through the radiator. This is where the leak occurred the 2nd time. I fear that the transmission may have been damaged but I will see. I'm certain that a 3rd problem would qualify this car in the Lemon Law category.
2013 Subaru Forester, flower dropping its petals.
Bill in NE Ohio,04/15/2018
2.5X Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Purchased new in Fall of 2012. Was looking for a car that checked quite a few boxes, AWD, good fuel economy, mid size, roof rack, trailer hitch etc. The Forester met quite a varied list, some of them quite well, some not. This review comes after almost 6 years of heavy use (168K as of this writing). First, the good; pretty good mileage all things considered, exactly 1 mpg less that the dash readout- I keep a detailed spreadsheet of fuel and mileage costs for my business. It's glued to the road like nothing I've driven. It did everything I asked it to, hauled extension ladders and trailers etc. Now the bad: Oil consumption. How does a quart every 1K sound? Don't let anyone tell you that's normal. My car had reached 100K when the consumption test notice came. I got an $80 check for extra oil, laughable. I spare the details here, but you'd benefit yourself to google Subaru/Oil Consumption, it's a defect they're well aware of. Noisy as hell, more cabin noise than a Jeep Wrangler (top up), passengers often comment on the noise. I added Dynamat soundproofing material throughout with little success- it took away noise outside but did nothing for road/chassis noise. The materials used match the price, average at best; most easily scratched paint of any car I've ever had, carpet hard to clean, the laminated leather seating won't age gracefully like a vintage 60's car, this stuff will split and delaminate where thin but that is probably true of most contemporary cars. So, would I buy another? No. It served me well but I hung on to it a bit too long and I'm now replacing parts at an increasing alarming rate. I usually do my own work so I'm not spending as much as someone who would pay a mechanic, but I've done wheel bearings twice (very difficult due to corrosion here in the NE, garages may charge $300-$400 for one alone), just put in my second set of front transaxles and fixed numerous lesser items, but the oil consumption is the real big deal. Word is getting out about it and it will damage the Subaru brand and reputation for years to come. Be very, very wary of the oil consumption issues for the model you are buying, do your research. Another reason for my answer of no on buying another is that I never really loved this car. I'm a car guy, I've had foreign and domestic, cargo vans, vintage American steel and European sports cars, from Jeeps to Triumphs, I just never felt connected to this car, it was like a rental, getting the job done but always aware that I made a bunch of compromises to be practical. As a car guy, being practical is a jagged pill to swallow! Although they have successfully marketed the cars as long lasting, it's not all blue skies for Subaru owners.
Great Value
reddog19,03/14/2013
2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
This is our first Subaru. We sold our 2000 Honda CRV, which we loved, and thought the Forester provided the best value among the competition. Initially our best gas mileage was about 22 during a half hour commute, but after our first oil change it rose to 24.5 on the commuting run which is more acceptable. There are no blind spots with this vehicle and it drives great. The AWD is as good, if not better, than my Silverado truck. It scales my steep driveway covered with 4" of snow and ice with ease, something the CRV had trouble doing. It is a nice looking car that we hope will serve us as well as the CRV. The base vehicle with alloy wheel package is a great value compared to the others
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Subaru Forester

Used 2013 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2013 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester SUV. Available styles include 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5X Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV is priced between $8,540 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 96252 and122876 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV is priced between $8,981 and$14,877 with odometer readings between 39219 and106294 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV is priced between $7,500 and$12,498 with odometer readings between 72069 and148323 miles.

