Vehicle overview

To many, Subaru occupies a unique position among other, more conventional automakers. There's a certain buyer that has historically been drawn to the brand: a kind of rugged individual who enjoys the great outdoors, yet needs the sensibility of a car that is well suited to urban settings. In many ways, the 2012 Subaru Forester best represents this niche.

Where most crossover SUVs would likely get stranded on a rutted trail, the Forester seems at home wallowing in the mud and climbing rocky wooded paths. With standard all-wheel drive and plenty of ground clearance, this SUV's gifts are certainly uncommon among crossovers that are relegated to carpool and commuting duties.

Fortunately, though, the Forester's off-road prowess doesn't come at the expense of civility. On the contrary, it provides a roomy cabin, plenty of cargo space and a comfortable ride. There's also a turbocharged version to tame the wilds of the freeway on-ramp. And while other vehicles in this class pursue the city-dwelling driver with sleek styling and numerous creature comforts, the Forester remains on the boxy side with just enough in the way of features to stay competitive.

Given the many strong picks in the small-crossover segment, picking the right model can be difficult. The redesigned Honda CR-V will deliver more refinement, and the Kia Sorento and Toyota RAV4 can be optioned with a powerful V6 engine and a third row of seats. Meanwhile, choices like the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan will likely appeal to drivers who prefer a bit more engagement and excitement. But overall the 2012 Subaru Forester is competitive and well worth a look.