  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2000 Subaru Forester
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2000 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • SUV style, car-like ride and handling, functional interior.
  • Limited rear-seat room, not a true off-roader.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Subaru Forester for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,256 - $2,585
Used Forester for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable vehicle that can't quite match the versatility of other mini SUVs.

Vehicle overview

What do you do when sport-utility buyers won't drive home in your all-wheel-drive station wagon, which is dressed up like an SUV, because it looks too "wagony"? If you're gutsy like Subaru, you put a taller, more squared-off body on your wagon chassis, and call it good. The Forester is a Subaru parts-bin exercise, and since the parts bin is rather small at Fuji Heavy Industries, which owns the upstart all-wheel-drive automaker, the car is cobbled together from a mixture of Impreza and previous-generation Legacy bits.

Based on the rally-proven Impreza platform, the Forester uses the same popular all-wheel-drive system found in other Subaru models. The 2.5-liter boxer engine comes from the Legacy Outback, and makes 165 horsepower in the Forester. And, thanks to its hunkered-down stance, low center of gravity and car-based foundation, the Forester handles better than its primary competitors: the Chevrolet Tracker, Honda CR-V, Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota RAV4. The trade-off is lower ground clearance and less capable off-road ability, but you weren't going to go too faroff the beaten path anyway, were you? (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.) Automatic transmissions are available on both models for an extra $800 and feature a hill-holding setup that detects the inclination of a road surface and holds a gear to maximize torque or provide engine braking. Inside is room for four adults, with a rear center position marked off for a fifth rider in a pinch. Though the Forester offers an accommodating rear seat, low step-in height, and a cavernous cargo area, the interior fabric looks and feels like terrycloth stretched over old cardboard, some secondary controls are placed illogically, and the stereo controls are difficult to operate. Two Forester models are available this year: the L and the high-end S. Air conditioning, roof rack, rear defogger, tachometer, power windows, tilt steering, rear wiper/washer, cassette stereo, antilock brakes, power door locks and cruise control are standard on the L. Theuplevel S adds a toothy chrome grille, alloy wheels, bigger tires, rear disc brakes, and upgraded interior trimmings. A limited-slip rear differential is also standard on the S for 2000. Forester options include CD player, alloy wheels (on L), a trailer hitch and a variety of cosmetic upgrades.

While we are partial to the Impreza Outback Sport and Legacy Outback models, the Forester will attract buyers who want an inexpensive, functional, all-wheel-drive vehicle that looks like a truck and drives like a car. As long as Subaru keeps a lid on pricing, the Foresters pick up right where the Outback Wagons leave off.

2000 Highlights

Forester L gets standard cruise control and Forester S receives a viscous limited-slip rear differential at base price increases of $100.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Subaru Forester.

5(44%)
4(40%)
3(12%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.2
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
subi!,11/11/2009
I have had this car for several years and I love it. It is the best car on snow, can tow a small trailer, and I get almost 30mpg! Sure it looks a little square, but I like the way it looks. It has been the perfect car for me and my dog to get to the mountains.
Overall Good car with recent issues
faithin14eva,05/02/2011
My husband and I bought this car in 2009 and it had 108,000 miles on it. Last year we hit a slight hiccup when our O2 sensor went. The garages near us had a hard time figuring out what the issue was and we eventually went down to the actual dealership and as soon as we described the problem they knew the answer. It is now a year later and my husband went to replace the rotors and brakes and discovered that the calipers, and inner and outer tire rods were bad as well in the front and the caliper on the rear driver side was bad as well. Now we have fixed all of this for around 400 and yet the brake system is still not working properly. More attempts to come to fix it.
Love it!
Garcia subaru,10/17/2007
I love this vehicle! Fun to drive, pulls 2000 lbs, very reliable, was not too expensive, great in snow. Nearly 180000 on it with no major problems. Have done routine maintainance, replaced the brakes, starter and clutch once. Had one part needing replacement with the catalytic converter (cost 3-400 dollars), needed to replace the tape player (replaced it with a CD/tape player) and that was it. Still running great and I hope to keep it for another 100,000 miles. Get 20-30 mpg on freeway (at 60-70 mph) and 27-27 in town. I am planning to buy another in the future and am hoping they can improve the gas mileage by then. (They keep increasing the engine horsepower which I do not feel it needs.)
A robust little wagon
Chris in IL,12/10/2002
Bought the car as a dealer demo back in April of '00. Overall ownership experience has been great. Torquey motor with enough punch for around town driving, decent mileage and super reliability. AWD is great in inclement weather (once the sucky stock Bridgestones were replaced with Pirrelli Scorpions). Plain-Jane wrapper, but at least it doesn't look like an atheletic shoe (think RAV4).
See all 25 reviews of the 2000 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Subaru Forester

Used 2000 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2000 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester Wagon. Available styles include S 4dr Wagon AWD, and L 4dr Wagon AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Subaru Forester?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Subaru Forester for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Subaru Forester.

Can't find a used 2000 Subaru Foresters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Forester for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,579.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,926.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,322.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Subaru Forester?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Forester lease specials

Related Used 2000 Subaru Forester info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles