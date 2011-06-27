Estimated values
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,603
|$5,219
|$6,302
|Clean
|$3,408
|$4,928
|$5,933
|Average
|$3,019
|$4,347
|$5,196
|Rough
|$2,629
|$3,766
|$4,459
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,393
|$6,439
|$7,810
|Clean
|$4,155
|$6,080
|$7,353
|Average
|$3,680
|$5,363
|$6,440
|Rough
|$3,206
|$4,646
|$5,526
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,561
|$6,464
|$7,743
|Clean
|$4,314
|$6,104
|$7,290
|Average
|$3,821
|$5,384
|$6,385
|Rough
|$3,328
|$4,664
|$5,479
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,871
|$5,447
|$6,507
|Clean
|$3,662
|$5,144
|$6,126
|Average
|$3,243
|$4,537
|$5,365
|Rough
|$2,825
|$3,930
|$4,604
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,741
|$5,346
|$6,424
|Clean
|$3,539
|$5,048
|$6,048
|Average
|$3,135
|$4,453
|$5,297
|Rough
|$2,730
|$3,858
|$4,546
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,082
|$5,813
|$6,975
|Clean
|$3,862
|$5,490
|$6,567
|Average
|$3,420
|$4,842
|$5,752
|Rough
|$2,979
|$4,195
|$4,936
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,825
|$6,766
|$8,069
|Clean
|$4,564
|$6,389
|$7,597
|Average
|$4,043
|$5,635
|$6,654
|Rough
|$3,521
|$4,882
|$5,710