I've had the car for nearly a year, and I have over 8,000 miles on it. I am 6'4" tall, and I have sufficient leg room up front. I have slept, fully stretched out, in the rear of the vehicle overnight several times. You have to move the front seats all the way forward, and you have to lay something on the floor of the rear cargo area to raise the floor to the same height as the back of the rear seats. But once you do that, there's plenty of room to sleep in it. I don't like the hesitation and stutter of the transmission when starting from a stop, however. The CVT is quirky, but this can be overcome with a delicate touch on the gas pedal and a lot of practice. I turned off the lane departure feature because the pulling and tugging at the steering wheel just drove me crazy. I pulled a 1,600 lbs. utility trailer behind the car for over 3,000 miles, traveling between San Diego, CA and Eugene, OR. It handled wonderfully on flat-and-level as well as mountainous roads. The high tech safety features on this vehicle are outstanding. The backup and rear cross-traffic sensors will alert you to approaching traffic even if you can't see it, and will stop the vehicle in a hurry should you fail to respond appropriately. If you want to get the maximum freeway gas mileage (33 mpg highway), you'll have to set the Adaptive Cruise Control to 65 mph. That seems to be the sweet spot on my Forester. I HAVE been able to achieve that without ACC, but the car is much better at managing fuel consumption than my right foot. The shorter wheelbase makes the Forester very responsive to steering input. That's great when it comes to the turning radius, but not so great when you're traveling at highway speeds. I found that driving on the freeway for more than an hour at a time meant that my shoulders got a little workout. The headlight beam is designed in such a way that it doesn't rise above waist height. So the traffic ahead of you aren't exposed to a lot of glare. The high beam is appropriately bright, but it too is flat on top so as to avoid shining where it doesn't have to shine. UPDATE November, 2018 Edmunds asked me to do an update, so here it is. I’ve owned the Forester for about 18 months, and I have over 12,000 miles on it. I love this vehicle as much as I did when it was brand new. I got used to the CVT, but it’s still a little annoying when shifting from reverse to drive because of the delay. Oh well! I can’t complain about the mileage on the freeway though. My best was 36.4 mpg. Pulling my 1600 lb. utility trailer drops that down to just over 15 mpg. This vehicle is rated to pull 1500, but I cheat sometimes when I’m fully loaded. I don’t do this often, but I haven’t had any problems. I’m 6’4", and I can nearly stretch out fully in the back while sleeping. What I’ve learned to do is angle my body diagonally across the back, and that gives me all the room I need. Of course the front seats have to be all the way forward. The Forester’s high clearance makes climbing over serious ruts and relatively rough terrain quite easy. It’s not designed to go rock climbing though. The street tires it came with suffice for the kind of driving I do, but if I were doing a lot of off-the-highway driving, I’d get a more aggressive tire. I also put a roof basket on top to carry additional gear. No problems there, but it cuts about 3 mpg off of the fuel consumption. The Forester has a very, very short turning radius. I have no problems making u-turns on any of the streets I have driven on. The 2.5 liter engine is perfect for this vehicle’s weight. There is a whole lot of rear-passenger leg room. I got the sunroof, and I like how it has two different open positions: normal open and "big-mouth-bass open." UPDATE May 22, 2019 The only thing I want to add is that I still love driving this SUV. And even though it only has the four cylinder engine, it’s fine for my usual type of driving. I’m nowhere near ready to buy a new car, but when I get there I’ll make sure to get a six cylinder version. Of course if they don’t have one of those I guess I’ll have to switch to the Outback, heaven forbid. By the way, I’ve taken the Forester off-road several more times, on some pretty washed-out trails as well. It takes them all in stride. UPDATE November 22, 2019 You’re probably tired of reading about my experiences with the Forester, but I’m telling you, this is my favorite vehicle of all time. I’ve now owned it for about two years and three months. I don’t get anymore free services, but I still love this vehicle.

