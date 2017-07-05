  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2018 Subaru Forester
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(107)
Appraise this car

2018 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive comes standard and doesn't sink fuel economy
  • High ground clearance offers better than average off-road ability
  • Airy interior with plenty of room for adults both front and rear
  • Optional turbocharged engine makes Forester very quick
  • CVT feels less responsive and refined than a traditional automatic
  • Handling isn't as sporty as some rivals
  • Cabin design and materials are just average
  • Modest tow rating limits overall utility
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Subaru Forester for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$15,800 - $30,990
Used Forester for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Forester does Edmunds recommend?

The standard 2.5i is well equipped for a very reasonable price, but we think it's worth stepping up to the 2.5i Premium. It offers a sunroof and improved seats and media interface, among other conveniences. You can get other luxuries, but we think the Premium offers the best value.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

A roomy cabin and good fuel economy make the 2018 Subaru Forester a solid choice for a compact SUV. But it's the standard all-wheel drive, powerful optional turbocharged engine and high ground clearance for off-road adventuring that set the Forester apart from the pack.

One year after receiving significant upgrades in styling, cabin comfort and safety aids, the Forester carries over into 2018 with only minor changes. Most notable is the new 2.5i Black Edition, which adds a black-out finish on wheels, body trim and grille and extends into the cabin with black cloth upholstery and black gloss dashboard trim.

Last year's update included features such as blind-spot monitoring and reverse automatic braking, enhanced sound deadening for a quieter cabin, and interior options such as Saddle Brown leather that help make the Forester more competitive in its class.

What hasn't changed, however, are the qualities that have made the Forester a top pick since its last major overhaul in 2014, and indeed since its introduction 20 years ago: standard all-wheel drive, extra ground clearance, a spacious cabin with excellent outward visibility, a large and versatile cargo area, and an optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Many Foresters come equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which improves fuel economy, but you can still order a classic six-speed manual for controlling your own shifts. The Forester returns between 24 and 28 mpg combined, depending on which engine and transmission you choose.

Although the compact crossover segment is rich with compelling choices, the Forester stakes a legitimate claim to leadership.

2018 Subaru Forester models

The all-wheel-drive 2018 Subaru Forester is a five-seat compact crossover that offers a bit more off-road prowess than others in its class. Six trim levels are available: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited, 2.5i Touring, 2.0XT Premium and 2.0XT Touring. The 2.5i models come with a 2.5-liter engine, while the more expensive 2.0XT models use a smaller but more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. All-wheel drive is standard on every Forester. Subaru also offers a few option packages that help bridge the gaps between certain trim levels.

As its name implies, the base 2.5i is powered by a 2.5-liter engine (170 horsepower, 174 pound-feet) matched to a six-speed manual or optional continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard equipment includes 17-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seatback, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, a driver information display, a rearview camera, a 6.2-inch touchscreen with Subaru's Starlink technology interface, smartphone app integration and a four-speaker sound system.

Optional for the base 2.5i (with the CVT) is an Alloy Wheel package that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and automatic up-down front windows.

Those items come standard on the 2.5i Premium, which further adds a panoramic sunroof, power driver seat, reclining rear seats, automatic climate control, larger 7-inch touchscreen, voice commands, Starlink Safety Plus telematics (emergency assistance, automatic collision notification and various remote services), and an upgraded six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

An All-Weather package with heated front seats and heated side mirrors comes standard on Premium trims with a manual transmission, but it's an extra-cost option on CVT models. The All-Weather package opens the door to the EyeSight safety package, however, which adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. A version of this package is available with foglights and an adjustable-height power liftgate. These options aren't available for manual transmission models.

The 2.5i Premium Black Edition bridges the Premium and Limited trims with 18-inch black-finish wheels, a black grille and exterior trim, and black cloth upholstery. The Black Edition also adds the CVT and All-Weather package as standard equipment, as well as X-Mode enhanced off-road traction, hill descent control, automatic and adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control and foglights.

The 2.5i Limited builds on the Black Edition features with a power liftgate, leather upholstery, an upgraded driver information display and a cargo area cover. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and 17-inch wheels are also standard.

Optional for the Limited is a technology package that bundles navigation with an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The Limited's EyeSight package includes the upgraded sound system, navigation, all features from the Premium's EyeSight package, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control and reverse automatic braking (to prevent collisions while backing up).

At the top of the 2.5i line is the 2.5i Touring with 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, an upgraded sound system, navigation and one-touch folding rear seatbacks. The EyeSight package is also standard. Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather upholstery is optional.

If you want more power, there's the Forester 2.0XT Premium. It has all the equipment of the 2.5i Premium plus a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp, 258 lb-ft) paired with a CVT. Other XT-specific features include 18-inch alloy wheels, larger brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, additional selectable driving modes, shift paddles, the All-Weather package and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Note that the EyeSight package is not available on this model.

The 2.0XT Touring offers the same upgrades as the 2.5i Touring and adds a power liftgate with adjustable height settings.

Auto-dimming mirrors are optional for all Foresters, and all CVT-equipped Foresters can be ordered with a remote engine start feature.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Subaru Forester XT (turbo 2.0L flat-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
Thanks in large part to the XT's 250 horsepower, the Forester is arguably the best performing vehicle in this class. Combined with confident braking, precise on- and off-road handling and multiple driving modes, the Forester is one of the best in its class.

Acceleration

8.0
With 250 horsepower on tap, the Forester XT is definitely a quick SUV. Of the three driving modes (I, S and S#), S# is the most responsive, delivering immediate throttle response and rapid access to the turbo's ample power. The CVT "shifts" needlessly in every mode.

Braking

7.0
Around town, the brakes are easy to modulate. There's ample stopping power from the surprisingly grippy tires but also a fair bit of dive.

Steering

6.5
The electrically assisted steering offers decent feel and accuracy, but nothing more. The steering response is aided by various chassis reinforcements and stiffer spring rates compared to a standard Forester.

Handling

7.5
Thanks to the surprisingly grippy tires, you might forget you're in a Forester, until the considerable body roll sets in. Even with the hot motor, the XT is still an off-road-biased SUV. That said, you don't need to shy away from twistier roads as the Forester can navigate them confidently.

Drivability

7.5
Of the three modes (I, S and S#), S strikes the best balance for everyday driving as it allows quick access to the wide powerband without being too touchy. The CVT does its best work when there's little variation in speed, but it becomes needlessly fussy even with the XT's broad powerband.

Off-road

8.0
With 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Forester easily has the edge over other SUVs in this class. The driver selectable X-Mode includes hill descent control and the ability to shift power between the front and rear wheels to conquer slippery surfaces.

Comfort

8.0
The Forester's comfortable cabin and quiet ride make the case for taking this SUV out of the city and onto the open road. The ride is well controlled across all surfaces and most everyone will be able to find enough room and creature comforts to stay happy for hours at a time.

Seat comfort

7.0
The seats in the Forester are broad, flat and fairly soft. With 10-way power adjustability, most drivers can find a comfortable position. Rear-seat passengers have more than enough head- and shoulder room, and the seat cushions are comfortable for longer trips.

Ride comfort

8.0
Combined with a more off-road-biased suspension and taller sidewalls, the Forester offers a smooth and relaxed ride over most surfaces. The trade-off lies in noticeable body roll that is more pronounced compared to most of its competitors.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Road and wind noise is low at all speeds, and the Forester XT has the makings of a good long-distance cruiser. Over broken pavement most vibrations are well damped, but the unique buzz from the four-cylinder engine can't be totally eliminated from the steering wheel and pedals.

Climate control

8.0
Simple rotary controls are clear, easy to use and a welcome find in this very menu-driven interior. Ventilation is straightforward and adequate for cooling the large and airy cabin.

Interior

7.0
There's nothing exceptional about the Forester's interior, but it shows the efforts Subaru has made to bring this SUV up to par with its competition. An overload of screens and redundant menus, along with an unusually high seating position, are the biggest marks against it.

Ease of use

5.0
Only the climate controls and a few of the buttons on the steering wheel are straightforward. Between the two multifunction and center touchscreen, there's redundant information, mismatched graphics and too many menus that generally distract the driver.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Wide-opening doors make getting in and out of the Forester easy. And thanks to the generous ground clearance, stepping into a seat is one fluid motion. The back seats are just as easy to access, and this would be a good car for people with limited mobility.

Driving position

5.5
The driver's seat is almost uncomfortably high and can't be lowered to a position that makes most drivers happy. Because of that, the dashboard and all of its controls, as well as the steering wheel, sit quite low, giving you the feeling that you're perched on top of the car rather than seated in it.

Roominess

8.0
There's good space inside the Forester for both the front and rear occupants, with plenty of head- and shoulder room to spare. Even the massive sunroof doesn't impinge on headroom.

Visibility

8.0
The somewhat awkward high seating position does lend itself to a confident view of the road. There's also good visibility out the sides and rear thanks to the Forester's tall greenhouse. The side rearview mirrors are generous and helpful in tight quarters.

Quality

7.5
Though some of the materials could be a bit nicer, most surfaces are soft-touch and nicely grained. The Forester feels solid and well-built even if the doors feel a little thin. The level of fit and finish is high, and the leather seats are of good quality.

Utility

7.5
Practicality is definitely one of the Forester's strong suits. With plenty of headroom for day-to-day items, there's also no shortage of space for larger bags, groceries or camping gear. But all that practicality does come at the expense of room for larger child seats.

Small-item storage

8.0
With generous door pockets front and rear, there's plenty of room for larger drinks and small items for all passengers. Center console storage is more than adequate for cellphones and sunglasses.

Cargo space

8.0
There's generous cargo space with the seats up, and with the seats down the Forester can swallow a lot of gear. It's unfortunate that with the seats folded, the load floor isn't completely flat; otherwise it would be hard to fault. A power-operated liftgate is available.

Child safety seat accommodation

5.5
Contrary to the space adults may find in the back seat, there's not much room for larger car seats to fit behind either of the front seats without moving them forward a considerable amount. LATCH anchors are clearly labeled.

Towing

6.0
Like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, the Forester is rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds. A similarly equipped Ford Escape can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Technology

6.5
Though the new center display is a welcome step forward for Subaru in terms of both resolution and usability, the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a big disappointment. Subaru's own suite of safety features is very comprehensive and has improved since last year.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The new, high-resolution 7-inch LCD center display's graphics are much improved and easy to understand, and the unit responds quickly to inputs. Volume and tuning knobs are also welcome features. The 440-watt, eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system is more loud than refined.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Critically, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not supported. Bluetooth connectivity is simple enough, but we did experience some intermittent issues with Bluetooth audio not being recognized.

Driver aids

8.0
An updated version of Subaru's EyeSight includes radar cruise control, high-beam assist, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse automatic braking and blind-spot detection. Headlights that steer with the front wheels are also standard in Touring trim.

Voice control

6.5
Android phone users will have to manage with Subaru's standard voice controls but Apple users can take advantage of Siri Eyes Free for better voice control over the infotainment system.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Subaru Forester.

5(60%)
4(29%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
107 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than Expected
Mark in the North Georgia Mountains,05/01/2018
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
We purchased a base model 2018 Forester as an economical everyday/trip vehicle to replace our 16 year old Mazda hatchback. We needed something with a little more room, but was still economical to own and operate. Another requisite was a manual transmission which is getting harder to find outside of sport models, but was still available in the Forester. This is our first Subaru, and we hope their reputation for durability and reliability are warranted. The vehicle has so far (1600 miles and about a month of use), proven to be better than expected. The interior comfort, quietness of the cabin at speed, ride quality, ease of entry and exit, storage space, and fuel economy have all been excellent. The fuel economy has been a surprise (over 29 mpg combined), in that we exceed the EPA estimates for the model without really trying. The manual 6 speed shifts well and the engine has plenty of power and torque for everyday driving. It has a roomy and comfortable back seat capable of long trips with little trouble. The only criticism so far is that some of the interior materials seem to have hard plastic finishes. The base infotainment stereo unit has an excellent sound and easy Bluetooth connectability, as well as great radio reception, and shockingly, a CD player for us old folks that like such things. The standard backup camera comes in handy for parking in tight places. It handles well on our mountain roads with some expected body lean (for the class of vehicle), and tracks well through the curves. The turning radius is excellent for a vehicle of it's size, for great maneuverability in tight spaces. The all wheel drive and ground clearance will come in handy for exploring the Forest Service roads around here, and when the snow is an issue. Overall, we are very pleased so far with the purchase. Update 11/1/2018 - We have now owned the Forester for 7 months and 9800 miles and are still very pleased with it. One thing I neglected to mention in the earlier review was how fantastic the brakes are in this thing. They have great pedal feel and stop the vehicle very quickly, which has come in handy on a number of occasions. The visibility from the cabin is much better than on any of our other vehicles which helps with confidence on the road. Plus we are still getting over 29 mpg combined mileage. I was disappointed to hear that Subaru has dropped the manual transmission option from the 2019 Forester, and hope they reconsider it in later years for those of us who prefer them. Update 11/1/2019 - We have had the Forester for a year and a half with over 21,000 miles on the odometer, and are still pleased with the purchase. We have had no issues at all and are still getting 29 mpg combined. If I had to nitpick, I would wish for the original equipment tires on the base model to have a little more aggressive AT style tread and a higher treadwear warranty, as the current tires are showing significant wear at this point. Given that we live in the mountains and have pretty much continuous curves and hills to traverse, I'm not surprised with the tire wear, but one can wish. Update 5/1/2020 - We have had the Forester for a little over 2 years now and the vehicle is still running great with no issues at all. Still comfortable, quiet, over 29 mpg combined, and holds contents like Hermione's purse. Still very happy with the purchase with no regrets.
High Tech Safety Features
Jim W,05/22/2018
2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I've had the car for nearly a year, and I have over 8,000 miles on it. I am 6'4" tall, and I have sufficient leg room up front. I have slept, fully stretched out, in the rear of the vehicle overnight several times. You have to move the front seats all the way forward, and you have to lay something on the floor of the rear cargo area to raise the floor to the same height as the back of the rear seats. But once you do that, there's plenty of room to sleep in it. I don't like the hesitation and stutter of the transmission when starting from a stop, however. The CVT is quirky, but this can be overcome with a delicate touch on the gas pedal and a lot of practice. I turned off the lane departure feature because the pulling and tugging at the steering wheel just drove me crazy. I pulled a 1,600 lbs. utility trailer behind the car for over 3,000 miles, traveling between San Diego, CA and Eugene, OR. It handled wonderfully on flat-and-level as well as mountainous roads. The high tech safety features on this vehicle are outstanding. The backup and rear cross-traffic sensors will alert you to approaching traffic even if you can't see it, and will stop the vehicle in a hurry should you fail to respond appropriately. If you want to get the maximum freeway gas mileage (33 mpg highway), you'll have to set the Adaptive Cruise Control to 65 mph. That seems to be the sweet spot on my Forester. I HAVE been able to achieve that without ACC, but the car is much better at managing fuel consumption than my right foot. The shorter wheelbase makes the Forester very responsive to steering input. That's great when it comes to the turning radius, but not so great when you're traveling at highway speeds. I found that driving on the freeway for more than an hour at a time meant that my shoulders got a little workout. The headlight beam is designed in such a way that it doesn't rise above waist height. So the traffic ahead of you aren't exposed to a lot of glare. The high beam is appropriately bright, but it too is flat on top so as to avoid shining where it doesn't have to shine. UPDATE November, 2018 Edmunds asked me to do an update, so here it is. I’ve owned the Forester for about 18 months, and I have over 12,000 miles on it. I love this vehicle as much as I did when it was brand new. I got used to the CVT, but it’s still a little annoying when shifting from reverse to drive because of the delay. Oh well! I can’t complain about the mileage on the freeway though. My best was 36.4 mpg. Pulling my 1600 lb. utility trailer drops that down to just over 15 mpg. This vehicle is rated to pull 1500, but I cheat sometimes when I’m fully loaded. I don’t do this often, but I haven’t had any problems. I’m 6’4", and I can nearly stretch out fully in the back while sleeping. What I’ve learned to do is angle my body diagonally across the back, and that gives me all the room I need. Of course the front seats have to be all the way forward. The Forester’s high clearance makes climbing over serious ruts and relatively rough terrain quite easy. It’s not designed to go rock climbing though. The street tires it came with suffice for the kind of driving I do, but if I were doing a lot of off-the-highway driving, I’d get a more aggressive tire. I also put a roof basket on top to carry additional gear. No problems there, but it cuts about 3 mpg off of the fuel consumption. The Forester has a very, very short turning radius. I have no problems making u-turns on any of the streets I have driven on. The 2.5 liter engine is perfect for this vehicle’s weight. There is a whole lot of rear-passenger leg room. I got the sunroof, and I like how it has two different open positions: normal open and "big-mouth-bass open." UPDATE May 22, 2019 The only thing I want to add is that I still love driving this SUV. And even though it only has the four cylinder engine, it’s fine for my usual type of driving. I’m nowhere near ready to buy a new car, but when I get there I’ll make sure to get a six cylinder version. Of course if they don’t have one of those I guess I’ll have to switch to the Outback, heaven forbid. By the way, I’ve taken the Forester off-road several more times, on some pretty washed-out trails as well. It takes them all in stride. UPDATE November 22, 2019 You’re probably tired of reading about my experiences with the Forester, but I’m telling you, this is my favorite vehicle of all time. I’ve now owned it for about two years and three months. I don’t get anymore free services, but I still love this vehicle.
For my money, best in class
MN,08/20/2017
2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Review at 1000 miles: We spent the last six months researching and test driving for our first new purchase. We had a budget of $35k and the final three contenders were the BMW X1, Honda CR-V Touring and the Subaru Forester XT Touring. We live at altitude in the Pacific Northwest and are "outdoorsy" without needing extreme off road capability. We also take the highway up to fairly high altitudes for hiking and ski excursions. Coming from a fun & spirited but extremely noisy and uncomfortable Impreza, we were looking for a good blend of comfort and utility. Forester XT Touring satisfied these criteria with the added FUN factor that the CRV just didn't bring to the table. The Forester XT has *almost* all of the get-up-and-go of a WRX with off road capability and a far, far quieter ride. I find the CVT to be quite responsive, particularly in the Sport mode. Interior comfort is impressive; I'm 6'4" and 220 lbs, and have so far taken three 2+ hour trips behind the wheel, on highway and Forest Service roads. The cabin is quiet, with excellent visibility on all sides. While not quite the same in terms of luxury, at this price point, to get the AWD on the X1, we'd have been dropping closer to $40k. I just couldn't justify paying the premium for mostly a badge. Only qualms so far is the entertainment suite: Starlink is basically useless aside from Pandora. Navigation combined with Sirius XM traffic is quite useful. Eyesight suite is powerful, useful and intuitive and is what ultimately swayed our purchase. Considering our Impreza lasted reliable 275k miles with strict maintenance, I am confident that the Forester XT will be reliable for years to come and serve our needs well.
Very Impressive!
DM,10/15/2017
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I spent the better part of a year researching SUV's as I'm also the owner of a 2004 Tacoma TRD Off-Road. Having spent 13 years in that truck, I was getting a little tired of the stiff ride and poor gas mileage, but I need something that can handle some off-road as well as poor driving conditions in the winter. I was thinking of trading my truck for either a new Tacoma or a 4Runner, but really didn't feel like I'd get anything very different, especially from an MPG standpoint. Enter the Forester. My biggest concern was the available "get up and go" since I live at about 6100 ft in Colorado and frequently drive into the mountains where 10,000+ ft is common. The XT was an obvious consideration but the MPG of the Limited 2.5i was very enticing. After test driving the 2.5i up the local pass, I decided it would suffice. I've got 2000 miles on the car and many of them are mountain driving. No power issues whatsoever! I'll admit I'm not racer, but I usually go about 5mph over the speed limit and have really had no problem with acceleration or keeping the speed up at all with the 2.5i. If I could have gotten blind spot and RCTA on the XT without going all the way to a Touring model, I'd have probably gone that route (although I much prefer regular gas to premium). Anyway, the Limited 2.5i has a very comfortable ride and I'm averaging about 28mpg in town and 35mpg on the interstate...again, at real altitude! Also, I got to keep my truck! I couldn't be happier with my decision. So I've had the car for a little over a year now and thought I'd provide an update. Bottom line, still love it! My gas mileage is not quite as good because I'm passed the break-in period and drive it a little harder than when I first got it. I'm still getting about 26mpg in town and 33mpg or so on the interstate, which I consider to be excellent. My only complaint is the automatic rear hatch is slow as heck, but that's a pretty minor thing that I can certainly live with. Overall, I'm still extremely pleased with this car.
See all 107 reviews of the 2018 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Forester models:

Incline Start Assist
Prevents the vehicle from rolling backward on a hill for several seconds after the brake pedal is released.
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Helps prevent accidents by adding features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
Reverse Automatic Braking
Helps reduce collisions by applying the brakes if a vehicle is detected crossing the Forester's path while in reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Subaru Forester

Used 2018 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2018 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester SUV. Available styles include 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium is priced between $17,500 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 3310 and90858 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i is priced between $15,800 and$21,911 with odometer readings between 19759 and66967 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited is priced between $20,319 and$27,183 with odometer readings between 12874 and59858 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring is priced between $21,998 and$27,500 with odometer readings between 9599 and48634 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring is priced between $28,000 and$30,990 with odometer readings between 14671 and27762 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium is priced between $24,500 and$24,500 with odometer readings between 28470 and28470 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Subaru Forester for sale near. There are currently 83 used and CPO 2018 Foresters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,800 and mileage as low as 3310 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Subaru Forester.

Can't find a used 2018 Subaru Foresters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Forester for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,335.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,283.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,038.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,186.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Subaru Forester?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Forester lease specials

Related Used 2018 Subaru Forester info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles