Used 2017 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    16,393 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $32,999

    $3,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    23,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,998

    $4,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    29,405 miles

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    25,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,997

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    43,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,597

    $2,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    24,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,555

    $2,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    25,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,995

    $2,742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    33,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,999

    $402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    21,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,088

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    28,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,290

    $1,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    39,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,999

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    44,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,998

    $295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    28,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,737

    $2,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    19,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,499

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    27,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    43,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,288

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    53,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,500

    $790 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    11,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2017 Audi A5

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A5

Read recent reviews for the Audi A5
Overall Consumer Rating
3.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 1
    (33%)
Do your research before you buy a 2017 Audi A5 Cab
Former Audi Lover,05/15/2017
Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
As a longtime Audi owner, I have been shocked and disappointment in this car. It has been in for service 6 times in 8 months. In addition, there have been 2 recalls. The car drives fine, but has a constant vibraton/buzz from the engine. The car also has difficulty shifting, and can be quite jerky at times. While the car is fun to drive when it is acting properly, it isn't worth the money or the headache. I moved on to Mercedes as a result of the customer service and dishonesty from Audi. I drove Audis since 1995, and will never purchase again. They said it needed a new engine at 800 miles, and wouldn't provide me with a new vehicle. I went to an independent Audi servicer who told me something is wrong with an engine when you replace a cam adjuster at 800 miles. Audi refused to do anything. As a result, I will never drive an Audi again - which is a shame.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings