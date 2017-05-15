Used 2017 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
- 16,393 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$32,999$3,626 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH2HN002682
Stock: B308676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 23,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998$4,094 Below Market
Audi South Coast - Santa Ana / California
CERTIFIED. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 19 WHEEL PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE. CARFAX One-Owner. quattro, Leather Seating Surfaces, 10-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Drive Select Controls, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror with Compass, Driver Information System with Trip Computer, Front Sport Seats, HDD Navi, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Navigation System, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player HD, Rear-View Camera, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 9.0J x 19 Audi Sport 10-Y-Spoke Design. 2017 Audi A5. This 2017 Audi with Black leather interior is a Certified Pre-owned model with the world renowned Audi quattro All-wheel drive system. Get the NEW look for the Certified Pre-owned price. Any Audi Certified Pre-owned model gives you the reassurance of up to a 5-year/unlimited mile limited warranty - which includes a rigorous 300+ point inspection and reconditioning. Complete CARFAX vehicle history report is available. Come experience the Audi quattro system on the BEST TEST DRIVE ROUTE in CALIFORNIA at Audi South Coast. Just a quick drive on the 5 freeway from Los Angeles or San Diego counties - Audi South Coast is located at the heart of Orange County in the Santa Ana Auto Mall, next to John Wayne Airport. 21/29 City/Highway MPG All prices subject to change without prior notice. Dealer not responsible for clerical input errors and third party mistakes. Please verify all pricing with dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH2HN002150
Stock: 65023
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 29,405 miles
$30,998
Alamo Toyota - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH7HN003987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,997$1,377 Below Market
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
ONE OWNER WITH GOOD CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY....2017 Audi A5 2.0T premium Cabriolet Quattro with only***25000*** miles just arrived.......Factory options include, power seat, blue tooth, satellite radio, parking assist, fog lights, Cd player and so much more......Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, please contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. prices exclude tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH9HN004106
Stock: P9269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 43,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,597$2,888 Below Market
Audi Pembroke Pines - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
A5 2.0T Sport quattro, Ibis White/Black Roof, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Side Assist, Fine Grain Ash Natural Wood Inlays, Navigation System, Rear-View Camera, Sport Suspension.Audi Pembroke Pines is proud to offer this gorgeous-looking 2017 Audi A5. 2.0T Sport Ibis White/Black RoofAudi Pembroke Pines in FL is a new and used luxury car dealer that serves auto shoppers from Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Hialeah. Whether you're here to buy a new Audi or pre-owned vehicle, secure financing, have your auto serviced or repaired, or purchase Genuine Audi Parts, you'll always receive a 100% effort on our part to make sure you are completely satisfied with your visit. Our family-owned and operated dealership has been a part of this community since 2009, and we believe in treating every customer like family. In fact, our commitment to providing exceptional customer service has helped us earn Audi's Magna Society award for nine consecutive years.Recent Arrival! Certified. 2017 Audi A5 2.0T Sport quattro21/29 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point Inspection* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0Reviews:* Classic styling that has stood the test of time; the interior is a fine example of elegant simplicity; standard all-wheel drive and sharp handling instill confidence. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH7HN004105
Stock: HN004105
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 24,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,555$2,852 Below Market
Northbay Imports - East Windsor / Connecticut
SPORT PACK!!! Only 24,906 Miles on this GORGEOUS Daytona Grey Pearl '17 A5 2.0T Quattro Premium Plus Cabriolet that comes very well-equipped with Technology Package, Sport Package, Convenience Package, 19-Inch Wheel Package, MMI Navigation Plus, Bang and Olufsen Sound, Audi Side Assist, Advanced Key, Parking System Plus with Rearview Camera, LED Lighting, Xenon Plus Headlamps, Audi Adaptive Light, Front Heated Sport Seats, 3-Spoke Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters, S-Line Competition Plus Exterior, 19-Inch Audi Sport 10-Y-spoke-design Wheels in Gloss Black, Audi Connect, Bluetooth, Smartphone Interface, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Voice Control, AutoDimming Mirrors, Power Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support, Rain and Light Sensor, Split Folding Rear Seat, Three-Zone Climate Control, Homelink, Leather Seating Surfaces, Color Driver Information Display, Sport Suspension, Audi Drive Select, LED Brakelights, 8-Speed Auto Transmission, and so much more!! Audi Factory Warranty until January of 2021.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH4HN003915
Stock: XN8170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 25,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$2,742 Below Market
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
1-Owner 2017 Audi A5 Cabriolet 2.0T Premium AWD w/only 25k Miles.......Finished in Mythos Black Metallic over Chestnut Brown Leather Interior for a Sharp Color Combination....... Has Great Options such as.......Technology Package ( CD/DVD Player w/HD Radio Audi MMI Navigation Plus Color Driver Information Display Rear View Camera Audi Connect Audi Side Assist Audi Adaptive Light Bang & Olufsen Sound System) .. Convenience Package ( Heated Front Seats Audi Advanced Key Auto Dimming Interior Mirror Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors)...Sport Package ( Front Sport Seats w/Four Way Power Lumbar Sport Suspension Audi Drive Select) and so much more.......Please Call (978)355-7484 to Schedule an Appointment or go to TopsfieldMotorCo.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH5HN003387
Stock: 3208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,999$402 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A5 COUPE SPORT QUATTRO, BLACK OPTIC, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $46,975!! *ENJOY 19" AUDI SPORT 10-Y-SPOKE WHEELS, SUMMER TIRES, HIGH-GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, BLACK EXTERIOR MIRROR HOUSING,S, HEATED FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, FRONT SPORT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR, SPORT SUSPENSION, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, BLACK CLOTH HEADLINER, TILTING GLASS PANEL SUNROOF W/ RETRACTABLE SUNSHADE, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI SOPUND SYSTEM, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, HEADLIGHT WASHER SYSTEM!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFR9HA001156
Stock: PHA001156
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 21,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,088$900 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
Audi Certified, ONLY 21,116 Miles! Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Flex Fuel, Rear Air. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2017 Audi A5 instills cornering confidence with its well-tuned suspension and standard all-wheel drive.". Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date WHO WE ARE: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH7HN000670
Stock: 35716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 28,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,290$1,477 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
We are essential and OPEN. We offer home test drives and home delivery. Build your deal online with our online concierge service. This vehicle IS eligible to be transferred, free of charge, to any of our pickup locations. Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFR8HA000547
Stock: 124269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 39,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,999$242 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Audi - Chicago / Illinois
2017 Audi A5 Sport Cabriolet w/ Convenience pkgs. 220hp turbocharged engine, Quattro all-wheel drive, S-line competition plus exterior trim, 18'' alloy wheels, Power convertible top, Sport package, Parking system plus, Heated power leather seats w/ driver memory, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel w/ mounted controls and paddle shifters, Advance key system, Automatic xenon headlights w/ LED daytime lights, Aluminum inlays, Auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, 3 zone automatic climate control, Sirius satellite radio, Homelink, and tons more! What a good looking and rare Sport Cabriolet!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFHXHN004289
Stock: AR004289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 44,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998$295 Below Market
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFR8HA000497
Stock: 18820907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,316 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,737$2,535 Below Market
gettacar - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH8HN001598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,499
Valenti Auto - Watertown / Connecticut
2.0T QUATTRTO TIPTRONIC CABRIOLET. SPORT MODEL WITH AUDI ADVANCED KEY. HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY. AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE WITH HD RADIO. NAVIGATION PLUS AUDI CONNECT. BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM. AUDI ADAPTIVE LIGHT. AUDI SIDE ASSIST. REARVIEW CAMERA. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE WITH AUDI ADVANCED KEY. 19 INCH WHEEL PACKAGE. AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH UP TO 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILEAGE FACTORY BACKED EXTENDED WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH6HN004628
Stock: W10579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 27,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,998
Audi Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
2017 Audi A5 2.0T SportRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Clean CarFax, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 10-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Drive Select Controls, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Convenience Package, Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Front Sport Seats, HDD Navi, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Rear-View Camera, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Technology Package.Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH8HN003707
Stock: P1648
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 43,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,288$804 Below Market
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Check out this great value! Feature-packed and decked out! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible still has less than 45,000 miles! Top features include a power convertible top, a leather steering wheel, high intensity discharge headlights, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH5HN004491
Stock: 20174491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 53,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,500$790 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFR7HA000264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,990
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
Recent Arrival! quattro, Black Leather. As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Audi A5 2.0T Sport quattro 2017 Audi A5 2.0T Sport quattro Suzuka Gray Metallic 2D Convertible 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH2HN002469
Stock: P18583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
