Used 2010 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

UPDATE (June 2017): Still losing oil at the same exact rate as before having the head gasket replaced. I honestly wonder whether the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, every respected the head gasket at all. Either they did not, or the car had a serious design flaw. Also, had the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, replace the front disc brakes when they they did the head gasket work. The brakes are now wobbling when braking set high speeds. UPDATE (Sept 2016): Subaru gave me a $500 coupon to help defray the cost of replacing the head gasket (the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, told me after doing tests, that I paid for, that was the reason I was losing oil). I had the head gaskets replaced (both sides), for $1,500 total. The short story is, I AM STILL LOSING OIL AT THE EXACT SAME RATE!!!! About 1 quart per month. My very first Subaru is a 2010 Subaru Forester. Overall I had been impressed with the performance of the car, however I was just recently told by Richmond Subaru that the reason I am losing oil is a blown head gasket, which will cost $2,400 to replace. After doing some research I have come to understand that this is fairly common with Subarus. Less than a year ago I replaced the timing belt and had other maintenance done that cost several thousand. I am not in the habit of spending this much money on a car in regular maintenance fees. Previously I have owned Hondas and Toyotas and have been quite happy with them (over 300K miles on an Odyssey!), but based upon reviews I thought I would give Subaru a try. I suspect this problem has been occurring for some time. I once noticed at an oil change that my oil was low. I thought this was a slip on my part in filling to the proper level previously. Now I think it was the head gasket all along, and this was at about 50k miles, possibly still under warranty. I find it silly that Subaru engineers have continued to design engines with this problem, and that Subaru dealers are unwilling to help. When I found out I had this issue, the Subaru salesman told me, "...since I know of the issue now I can't give you a full trade in value. My suggestion is that you see what CarMax is willing to give you." If Subaru cannot help with this situation I will have no choice but to abandon Subaru as a brand choice and move on.

