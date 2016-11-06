Used 2010 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

4,362 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Forester Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,362 listings
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X in Silver
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X

    206,062 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,590

    $1,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited

    121,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium

    128,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    181,843 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Red
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    119,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $1,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in White
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    123,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,350

    $1,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    146,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,220

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited in Red
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited

    137,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    $1,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Red
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    108,833 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    140,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,100

    $1,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    74,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    125,742 miles
    Great Deal

    $4,400

    $3,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    63,646 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X in Silver
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X

    139,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,495

    $936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Red
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    104,000 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,200

    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium in Silver
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium

    100,939 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,974

    $524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium in Red
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium

    107,391 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,000

    $768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X in Light Green
    used

    2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X

    136,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    $295 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Forester searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,362 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2010 Subaru Forester

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Forester
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3167 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 167 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Known Recurring Problem - Blown Head Gasket???
Wayne G.,06/11/2016
2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
UPDATE (June 2017): Still losing oil at the same exact rate as before having the head gasket replaced. I honestly wonder whether the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, every respected the head gasket at all. Either they did not, or the car had a serious design flaw. Also, had the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, replace the front disc brakes when they they did the head gasket work. The brakes are now wobbling when braking set high speeds. UPDATE (Sept 2016): Subaru gave me a $500 coupon to help defray the cost of replacing the head gasket (the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, told me after doing tests, that I paid for, that was the reason I was losing oil). I had the head gaskets replaced (both sides), for $1,500 total. The short story is, I AM STILL LOSING OIL AT THE EXACT SAME RATE!!!! About 1 quart per month. My very first Subaru is a 2010 Subaru Forester. Overall I had been impressed with the performance of the car, however I was just recently told by Richmond Subaru that the reason I am losing oil is a blown head gasket, which will cost $2,400 to replace. After doing some research I have come to understand that this is fairly common with Subarus. Less than a year ago I replaced the timing belt and had other maintenance done that cost several thousand. I am not in the habit of spending this much money on a car in regular maintenance fees. Previously I have owned Hondas and Toyotas and have been quite happy with them (over 300K miles on an Odyssey!), but based upon reviews I thought I would give Subaru a try. I suspect this problem has been occurring for some time. I once noticed at an oil change that my oil was low. I thought this was a slip on my part in filling to the proper level previously. Now I think it was the head gasket all along, and this was at about 50k miles, possibly still under warranty. I find it silly that Subaru engineers have continued to design engines with this problem, and that Subaru dealers are unwilling to help. When I found out I had this issue, the Subaru salesman told me, "...since I know of the issue now I can't give you a full trade in value. My suggestion is that you see what CarMax is willing to give you." If Subaru cannot help with this situation I will have no choice but to abandon Subaru as a brand choice and move on.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Forester
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Forester info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings