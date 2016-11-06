Used 2010 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
- 206,062 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,590$1,397 Below Market
- 121,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$2,264 Below Market
- 128,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$2,450 Below Market
- 181,843 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,448 Below Market
- 119,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999$1,292 Below Market
- 123,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,350$1,458 Below Market
- 146,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,220
- 137,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000$1,712 Below Market
- 108,833 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,794 Below Market
- 140,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,100$1,257 Below Market
- 74,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$1,782 Below Market
- 125,742 miles
$4,400$3,457 Below Market
- 63,646 miles
$9,995$1,560 Below Market
- 139,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$936 Below Market
- 104,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,200
- 100,939 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,974$524 Below Market
- 107,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$768 Below Market
- 136,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$295 Below Market
Wayne G.,06/11/2016
2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
UPDATE (June 2017): Still losing oil at the same exact rate as before having the head gasket replaced. I honestly wonder whether the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, every respected the head gasket at all. Either they did not, or the car had a serious design flaw. Also, had the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, replace the front disc brakes when they they did the head gasket work. The brakes are now wobbling when braking set high speeds. UPDATE (Sept 2016): Subaru gave me a $500 coupon to help defray the cost of replacing the head gasket (the dealer, SUBARU OF RICHMOND, told me after doing tests, that I paid for, that was the reason I was losing oil). I had the head gaskets replaced (both sides), for $1,500 total. The short story is, I AM STILL LOSING OIL AT THE EXACT SAME RATE!!!! About 1 quart per month. My very first Subaru is a 2010 Subaru Forester. Overall I had been impressed with the performance of the car, however I was just recently told by Richmond Subaru that the reason I am losing oil is a blown head gasket, which will cost $2,400 to replace. After doing some research I have come to understand that this is fairly common with Subarus. Less than a year ago I replaced the timing belt and had other maintenance done that cost several thousand. I am not in the habit of spending this much money on a car in regular maintenance fees. Previously I have owned Hondas and Toyotas and have been quite happy with them (over 300K miles on an Odyssey!), but based upon reviews I thought I would give Subaru a try. I suspect this problem has been occurring for some time. I once noticed at an oil change that my oil was low. I thought this was a slip on my part in filling to the proper level previously. Now I think it was the head gasket all along, and this was at about 50k miles, possibly still under warranty. I find it silly that Subaru engineers have continued to design engines with this problem, and that Subaru dealers are unwilling to help. When I found out I had this issue, the Subaru salesman told me, "...since I know of the issue now I can't give you a full trade in value. My suggestion is that you see what CarMax is willing to give you." If Subaru cannot help with this situation I will have no choice but to abandon Subaru as a brand choice and move on.
