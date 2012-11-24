Used 2005 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

4,362 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Forester Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,362 listings
  • 2005 Subaru Forester X in Gold
    used

    2005 Subaru Forester X

    193,642 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,994

    $1,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Forester X in Gray
    used

    2005 Subaru Forester X

    145,405 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Forester XS in Black
    used

    2005 Subaru Forester XS

    155,998 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Forester X in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Forester X

    128,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,911

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Forester XS in Gray
    used

    2005 Subaru Forester XS

    98,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,686

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Forester X in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Forester X

    162,447 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    142,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,799

    $1,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package

    77,573 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,598

    $1,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    153,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition

    81,435 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,795

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Forester X in Red
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester X

    198,097 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    188,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    105,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,975

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Forester XS in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester XS

    56,399 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,481

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition

    182,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Forester XS in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester XS

    139,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    127,307 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Forester XS in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester XS

    101,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Forester searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,362 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2005 Subaru Forester

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Forester
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6140 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 140 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Love this car, but...
kmcglynn,11/24/2012
We love our 2005 Forester! It is a ton of fun to drive, and the leatherette interior with heated seats is very good for all of the bad weather we have here in the Pacific Northwest. This is one of the better quality SUVs for the money and the AWD is great!! However I do have one small issue with it. We barely hit 80k miles on our Forester and we already need to get the head gaskets replaced, which have set us back another $2,000. This has been the only problem with the car and it is running perfectly other than this issue, however we did some research and it is a HUGE problem with Subaru engines throughout the lineup. If you can get over that though, this car is definitely worth the money!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
Forester
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru Forester info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings