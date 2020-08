Used 2007 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin

AWD | FABRIC UPHOLSTERY FRONT BUCKET SEATS | SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT | 16" STEEL WHLS | CLEAN TITLE.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.*Wisconsin's Largest Used Truck Dealership MMXVII. Source: Reg Trak

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1SG63657H721388

Stock: 20M195A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020