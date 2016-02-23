Used 2006 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
4,362 listings
- 142,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,799$1,715 Below Market
- 77,573 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,598$1,024 Below Market
- 153,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,450
- 81,435 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,795
- 188,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 105,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,975
- 182,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 127,307 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,450
- 170,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
- 144,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988
- 108,106 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,974
- 138,884 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 154,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 193,642 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,994$1,504 Below Market
- 138,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,950$2,333 Below Market
- 228,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,763$782 Below Market
- 119,493 miles
$6,975$649 Below Market
- 145,405 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$423 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Forester
Write a review
Overall Consumer Rating4.5128 Reviews
Report abuse
mtnmrm@gmail.com,02/23/2016
2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this at 100,000 miles for 8000. I'm on the fence on whether It was worth it or not. Been a good car but i've put some real maintenance dough into it. Pros: handling, acceleration, steering, quite roomy because of it's boxy shape and the seats that can fold forward. Really high clearance, all wheel drive, good suspension all means that this car can handle a wide variety of conditions, from poorly maintained roads to very wintry weather. I use my car for construction and enjoye the spaciousness in the back (especially with seats folded down) and being able to get places that big trucks sometimes can't get to. Cons: It's interior is quite delicate. I know I said I used it for construction, but I've had a number of cars before and I was disappointed with how easily the interior aged, dinged, scratched, and the upholstery tore and the carpet at the feet are tearing and wearing as well. The biggest issue is the major and minor repairs that you risk after about 120k miles on it, maybe sooner if you're not lucky. I guess this is true for most cars that aren't Toyota or Honda. I have put $3000 into it in four years. The big issues have been head gasket repair, multiple belt issues. The little issues have been thermostat, leaking and burning oil, emergency break stopped working, hatch stopped shutting, weather stripping coming undone and lots of air noise, leaking steering fluid. All this on top of a drop in gas mileage since I bought it, and "regular maintenance" like getting the timing belt replaced and fluid changes so looking back I would have looked for something maybe less 'nice' but more reliable. So far head gaskets are good, fingers crossed......
