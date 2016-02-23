Used 2006 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

4,362 listings
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Dark Blue
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    142,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,799

    $1,715 Below Market
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package in Gray
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package

    77,573 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,598

    $1,024 Below Market
  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Gray
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    153,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,450

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition in Dark Blue
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition

    81,435 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,795

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Gray
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    188,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Gray
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    105,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,975

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition in Gray
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition

    182,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Dark Blue
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    127,307 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,450

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition in Dark Blue
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition

    170,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,900

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package in Dark Blue
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package

    144,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,988

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Black
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    108,106 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,974

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Black
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    138,884 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition in Gray
    2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition

    154,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2005 Subaru Forester X in Gold
    2005 Subaru Forester X

    193,642 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,994

    $1,504 Below Market
  • 2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package in White
    2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package

    138,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,950

    $2,333 Below Market
  • 2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Gold
    2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    228,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,763

    $782 Below Market
  • 2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X in Light Blue
    2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X

    119,493 miles

    $6,975

    $649 Below Market
  • 2005 Subaru Forester X in Gray
    2005 Subaru Forester X

    145,405 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $423 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5128 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Great car but lots of repairs Starting at 120k.
mtnmrm@gmail.com,02/23/2016
2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this at 100,000 miles for 8000. I'm on the fence on whether It was worth it or not. Been a good car but i've put some real maintenance dough into it. Pros: handling, acceleration, steering, quite roomy because of it's boxy shape and the seats that can fold forward. Really high clearance, all wheel drive, good suspension all means that this car can handle a wide variety of conditions, from poorly maintained roads to very wintry weather. I use my car for construction and enjoye the spaciousness in the back (especially with seats folded down) and being able to get places that big trucks sometimes can't get to. Cons: It's interior is quite delicate. I know I said I used it for construction, but I've had a number of cars before and I was disappointed with how easily the interior aged, dinged, scratched, and the upholstery tore and the carpet at the feet are tearing and wearing as well. The biggest issue is the major and minor repairs that you risk after about 120k miles on it, maybe sooner if you're not lucky. I guess this is true for most cars that aren't Toyota or Honda. I have put $3000 into it in four years. The big issues have been head gasket repair, multiple belt issues. The little issues have been thermostat, leaking and burning oil, emergency break stopped working, hatch stopped shutting, weather stripping coming undone and lots of air noise, leaking steering fluid. All this on top of a drop in gas mileage since I bought it, and "regular maintenance" like getting the timing belt replaced and fluid changes so looking back I would have looked for something maybe less 'nice' but more reliable. So far head gaskets are good, fingers crossed......
