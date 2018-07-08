Used 2014 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me
- 29,301 miles
$28,998
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C50EJ105788
Stock: 19239656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,688
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Technology Package Orion Silver Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch Manual Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Kansas Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2014 BMW Z4 at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This BMW includes: TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED DOUBLE CLUTCH MANUAL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Leather Steering Wheel 7-Speed A/T A/T BLACK, EXTENDED KANSAS LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player ORION SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 BMW Z4 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW Z4 sDrive35i that you won't find in your average vehicle. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW Z4 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW Z4 sDrive35i is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this BMW Z4 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2014 BMW Z4: The BMW Z4 remains a roadster and sports car, but with its last major redesign a few years ago it became more mature and upmarket. Its folding hardtop arrangement is also one of the best of any roadsters or small convertibles and its excellent ride quality means that drivers won't be compromising comfort. Although serious enthusiasts will want the sDrive35is, there isn't a wide performance gap at legal U.S. speeds; the sDrive28i can make it to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, while the more powerful 35is takes 4.7 seconds. Interesting features of this model are strong standard equipment list, luxurious cabin, tight folding hardtop, and Good ride and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C5XEE386273
Stock: EE386273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 33,445 miles
$33,900
European Motorcars - Middletown / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C50EE386122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,315 miles
$26,498
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Black; Extended Kansas Leather Upholstery Black Sapphire Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35is with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM1C53EE634201
Stock: EE634201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 52,944 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,991
Cadillac of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 BMW Z4! Very clean and very well priced! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 2 door, 2 passenger convertible just recently passed the 50,000 mile mark! BMW prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: delay-off headlights, a power convertible roof, and seat memory. BMW made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C55EJ105530
Stock: B4344P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 46,769 miles
$27,995
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C51EE386100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,170
El Cajon Mitsubishi - El Cajon / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C58EJ105828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,711
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Cold Weather Package, Navigation, Hi-fi Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seating, Leather Seating, Power Seat(s), Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 31525 miles below market average!Proudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Convertible HardTop, 11 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: BMW Professional, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, 4-Way Power Adjustable Lumbar Support, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leatherette Upholstery, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers, Cold Weather Package, Navigation, Hi-fi Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seating, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE Adaptive headlights, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C58DJ104421
Stock: B32134A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 45,466 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,895
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i Convertible TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE $2,250 BLACK KANSAS LEATHER $1,250 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $53,795 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER CONVERTIBLE HARD-TOP ! SPORT AND COMFORT MODES ! PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Jet Black on Black Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C54FP557788
Stock: 557788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 68,846! Mineral Gray Metallic exterior and Coral Red interior, sDrive35is trim. REDUCED FROM $28,995! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Premium Sound System, Turbo, SATELLITE RADIO, WHEELS: 19 X 8 FR/19 X 9 RR LIGHT..., TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK ME!AFFORDABILITYKeyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Was $28,995. OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Deletes 663 Radio BMW Professional and 6NH Hands-free Bluetooth and USB audio connection, BMW Online, Voice Activation, Remote Services, Real Time Traffic Information, BMW Apps, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth with Smartphone Integration, Navigation System, WHEELS: 19 X 8 FR/19 X 9 RR LIGHT ALLOY Double-spoke (Style 326M), Tires: P225/35R19 Fr/P255/30R19 Rr Perf, Run-Flat, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable High-Intensity Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, SATELLITE RADIO. BMW sDrive35is with Mineral Gray Metallic exterior and Coral Red interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5900 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEKBB.com's review says No matter your engine or transmission choice, the Z4 is an exceptionally satisfying car to drive.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYRollover Protection System WHY BUY FROM USUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive35is with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM1C56FE634484
Stock: R23861B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 81,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,999
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C59DE385310
Stock: 385310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*
$22,590
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C55DE717296
Stock: 2000658500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 96,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,450
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
1/10/2020 5:43:53 PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C58DJ104645
Stock: 4645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,239 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,888
Garry's Auto Sales - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C5XFP557763
Stock: 18258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,460 miles
$21,777
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C55FP557153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,252$770 Below Market
Brown's Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram - Patchogue / New York
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.125 point Inspection, powertrain performance, braking performance, sterring, operational checks, One Owner, Convertible, Only 4,500 Miles, Z4 sDrive35i One Owner Only 4,500 Miles, 2D Convertible, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Manual Double-clutch, RWD, White. Odometer is 28148 miles below market average! 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i One Owner Only 4,500 MilesOne Owner Only 4,500 MilesBrowns Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Alfa Romeo, Is Made up of two Showrooms, featuring 200 Quality Used and Certified Preowned vehicles. Shop with ease, because at Browns we do a 125 Multipoint inspection, on every preowned vehicle. Have a trade in ? We have appraisers on site willing to offer you Top dollar for you trade. Financing Available, on site, offering the best offers from financial institutions. Browns Preowned is your one stop shop for the best value and buying experience in all of Suffolk County.Visit Both our preowned locations: 1900 Medford Avenue, Medford, New York, 483 Route 112 Patchogue, New York, 11772 https://www.brownsjeepchryslerdodge.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Powerful engines; fuel-efficient base model; quick-folding hardtop; comfortable ride; strong brakes; excellent visibility and legroom for a roadster. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C5XG5B60126
Stock: U29099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,990$1,215 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Only 16K miles since new * Brand new high-performance tires all the way around! * Hyper Orange Pkg * M sport pkg * Tech pkg * Navigation * Parking sensors * LED / Xenon lights * Comfort access system w/ 2 keys * Books * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, some non-accident front damage was reported to Carfax back in 2019 - third party inspections are welcome! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALL5C59G5A20415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,696 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,310
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
Odometer is 1016 miles below market average!Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALM7C59G5B59923
Stock: 1340Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
