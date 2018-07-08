Used 2014 BMW Z4 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Technology Package Orion Silver Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch Manual Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Kansas Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2014 BMW Z4 at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This BMW includes: TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED DOUBLE CLUTCH MANUAL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Leather Steering Wheel 7-Speed A/T A/T BLACK, EXTENDED KANSAS LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player ORION SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2014 BMW Z4 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW Z4 sDrive35i that you won't find in your average vehicle. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW Z4 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW Z4 sDrive35i is in a league of its own With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this BMW Z4 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2014 BMW Z4: The BMW Z4 remains a roadster and sports car, but with its last major redesign a few years ago it became more mature and upmarket. Its folding hardtop arrangement is also one of the best of any roadsters or small convertibles and its excellent ride quality means that drivers won't be compromising comfort. Although serious enthusiasts will want the sDrive35is, there isn't a wide performance gap at legal U.S. speeds; the sDrive28i can make it to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, while the more powerful 35is takes 4.7 seconds. Interesting features of this model are strong standard equipment list, luxurious cabin, tight folding hardtop, and Good ride and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW Z4 sDrive35i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBALM7C5XEE386273

Stock: EE386273

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020