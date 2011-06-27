Used 2016 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $13,000Great Deal | $1,863 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV84,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! MID SIZE SUV, LOCAL TRADE IN, ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABC9GH472133
Stock: BT472133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- $16,697Great Deal | $3,446 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV41,010 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJAXC2GH408461
Stock: 109269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,988Great Deal | $1,818 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV84,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Honda - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT 24/32 City/Highway MPG White 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Subaru Starlink 7.0" Multimedia Plus System, Roof rack: rails only. Call our certified internet specialists Rick Gregori, Steven Whaley or Kevin Stanzione at 219 947-3900 to confirm availability and to setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at 4613 E Lincoln Highway, Merrillville IN 46410.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC5GH411312
Stock: 14377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $16,977Great Deal
Certified 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV40,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Gillman Subaru North - Houston / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Gillman Subaru North's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium with 40,493mi. This 2016 Subaru Forester comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Subaru Forester. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. The Forester 2.5i Premium has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 40,493mi put on this Subaru. More information about the 2016 Subaru Forester: The Subaru Forester has always been a great compromise between the practicality of a small hatchback or station wagon and the capabilities of an SUV. The Forester comes standard with all-wheel-drive, unlike most of its competition. Base-model Foresters perform similarly to competitors from Ford and Mazda, while turbocharged versions offer significantly more power, resulting in surprisingly sprightly performance. On-road handling is also a step above what is generally offered in this segment. The Forester starts at just over $22,000. This model sets itself apart with All-wheel-drive, practical, good mix of fuel efficiency and performance, good ground clearance, improved interior space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC4GH527696
Stock: 0S70514A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $8,995Great Deal | $1,054 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV167,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC4GG445246
Stock: 445246A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,490Great Deal | $1,412 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV112,522 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER LOCKS*STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*VOICE RECOGNITION*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABC2GH503822
Stock: 503822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,000Great Deal | $2,508 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium42,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru Of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
One Owner!! No Accidents!! No Damage!! Clean CARFAX!! Recent Arrival! 2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged Intercooled AWD CARFAX One-Owner. Passed My Auto Import rigorous pre-delivery Inspection, Professionally detailed for delivery, Full tank of fuel for delivery, Professionally Maintained and inspected on the lot.. 23/28 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Airy interior with plenty of room for adults in both seating rows impressive fuel economy for an all-wheel-drive crossover optional turbocharged engine provides spirited acceleration above-average off-road ability top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJGDC7GH548092
Stock: P10913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- $19,695Great Deal | $1,962 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV29,077 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Concordville Subaru - Glen Mills / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJARC2GH509089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,777Great Deal | $2,228 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV44,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midtown Toyota - Chicago / Illinois
** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Stability Control.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 14916 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Subaru Forester Ice Silver Metallic 2.5i AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT Lineartronic CVT 24/32 City/Highway MPGWe are very proud of our excellent customer service and 4.4 Star Google reviews!!CALL AHEAD AND WE WILL VALET YOUR TRADE!! Reviews: * Airy interior with plenty of room for adults in both seating rows; impressive fuel economy for an all-wheel-drive crossover; optional turbocharged engine provides spirited acceleration; above-average off-road ability; top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABC2GH415935
Stock: Q2915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,998Great Deal | $2,079 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV72,437 milesDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Boasts 32 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Subaru Forester delivers a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. GRAY, PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY, CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL, AUTO DIM MIRROR W/COMPASS & HOMELINK -inc: Part number H501SSG101.* This Subaru Forester Features the Following Options *Wheels: 17" Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: low shift mode, X-mode and hill descent control (HDC), Tires: P225/60R17 98H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas located at 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJARC8GH481184
Stock: TGH481184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $12,895Great Deal | $2,590 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV90,341 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lawley's Team Ford - Sierra Vista / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC0GH401304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,495Great Deal | $1,845 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV31,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unique Auto Center - Bloomington / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABCXGH566781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,995Great Deal | $2,169 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring39,788 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All American Ford in Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
AWD, CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2016! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring, has a great Quartz Blue Pearl exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Premium Sound System Turbocharged, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 375 Route 17 South, Paramus, NJ 07652.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJGXC8GH501472
Stock: 20PT865A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- $15,963Great Deal | $1,585 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV77,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schomp Subaru - Aurora / Colorado
***Just Traded In***. PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, POPULAR PACKAGE #2, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof.ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP SUBARU?Schomp Subaru has the largest selection of new Subaru vehicles and one of the largest pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.OPTION PACKAGESPOPULAR PACKAGE #2 Seat Back Cargo Net Part number F551SSG020, Int, & Ext, Auto Dim Mirror w/Approach Lighting, Exterior Mirror Hardware Kit Part number SOA635113, Passenger's Side Mirror Part number J205SSG200, Driver's Side Mirror Part number J205SSG100, Auto Dim Mirror w/Compass & Homelink Part number H501SSG101, Rear Bumper Cover Part number E771SSG300.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJAVC6GH409342
Stock: 6S02520A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Price Drop$8,491Great Deal | $1,730 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV151,669 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
VNC - Paterson / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC4GH534082
Stock: 5122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,753Great Deal | $1,933 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV43,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelly Buick GMC - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
Clean Vehicle History/No Accidents Reported, Leather Interior, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System, Fully Serviced with Brand New PA Inspection, 2 Sets of Keys, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, No Open Recalls. 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT Lineartronic CVT AWD Quartz Blue PearlRecent Arrival! Odometer is 22622 miles below market average!Our Risk Free story includes: 1) 3 day or 150 mile money back guarantee. 2) 30 day or 1500 mile replacement guarantee. 3) We'll show you our 150 point inspection in writing, and signed by one of our factory certified technicians. 4) We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. 5) Live Market Pricing: To assure you of the best value for your dollar. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Buick GMC in Allentown - Your New Buick GMC and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Bethlehem, Reading and the Pocono's***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJARC0GH467179
Stock: G05013C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Price Drop$12,026Great Deal | $2,092 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV103,700 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Exeter Subaru - Stratham / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC7GH476162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,500Great Deal | $2,826 below market
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV34,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJARC7GH510299
Certified Pre-Owned: No