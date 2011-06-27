  1. Home
2001 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • SUV style, car-like ride and handling, functional interior.
  • Limited rear-seat room, not a true off-roader.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable vehicle that can't quite match the versatility of other mini SUVs.

Vehicle overview

What do you do when sport-utility buyers won't drive home in your all-wheel-drive station wagon, which is dressed up like an SUV, because it looks too "wagony"? If you're gutsy like Subaru, you put a taller, more squared-off body on your wagon chassis, and call it good. The Forester is a Subaru parts-bin exercise, and since the parts bin is rather small at Fuji Heavy Industries, which owns the upstart all-wheel-drive automaker, the car is cobbled together from a mixture of Impreza and previous-generation Legacy bits.

Based on the rally-proven Impreza platform, the Forester uses the same popular all-wheel-drive system found in other Subaru models. The 2.5-liter boxer engine comes from the Legacy Outback, and makes 165 horsepower in the Forester. And, thanks to its hunkered-down stance, low center of gravity and car-based foundation, the Forester handles better than its primary competitors: the Chevrolet Tracker, Honda CR-V, Nissan Xterra, Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota RAV4. The trade-off is lower ground clearance and less capable off-road ability, but you weren't going to go too far off the beaten path anyway, were you? (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.) Automatic transmissions are available on both models for an extra $800 and feature a hill-holding setup that detects the inclination of a road surface and holds a gear to maximize torque or provide engine braking. Inside is room for four adults, with a rear center position marked off for a fifth rider in a pinch - he even gets a headrest for the new year!

Though the Forester offers an accommodating rear seat, low step-in height, and a cavernous cargo area, the interior fabric looks and feels like terrycloth stretched over old cardboard, some secondary controls are placed illogically, and the stereo controls are difficult to operate. Two Forester models are available this year: the L and the high-end S. Air conditioning, roof rack, rear defogger, tachometer, power windows, tilt steering, rear wiper/washer, cassette stereo, antilock brakes, power door locks and cruise control are standard on the L. Included for the 2001 year are an in-glass antenna and 60/40 split fold-down rear seats. The uplevel S adds a toothy chrome grille, alloy wheels, bigger tires, rear disc brakes, and an in-dash 6-disc CD changer. You can opt for the Premium Package on the S which will get you gold accents on the wheels, side air bags and a huge power moonroof.

While we are partial to the Impreza Outback Sport and Legacy Outback models, the Forester will attract buyers who want an inexpensive, functional, all-wheel-drive vehicle that looks like a truck and drives like a car. As long as Subaru keeps a lid on pricing, the Foresters pick up right where the Outback Wagons leave off.

2001 Highlights

The 2001 Forester receives slight alterations to the front and rear fascias, a new Premium Package, and upgrades to the interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Subaru Forester.

5(48%)
4(26%)
3(15%)
2(10%)
1(1%)
4.1
109 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!
shannonehill,06/25/2013
I have had my 2001 Subaru Forester since 2004 and have loved every minute of owning this car. My Subaru is nearing 200k and sadly starting to deteriorate (rust spots, transmission, and suspicious coolant leak) so I'm looking for a new car. I would buy another Subaru in a heart beat if I was looking for longevity. I also love having all wheel drive. As long as my tires are in good shape I've never had any trouble in the snow. Aside from normal maintenance of a high mileage car I've spent little on my Subaru. My car has also never broken down. I swear the commercials brainwash you but really I love this car and would drive it till the day I die if I could.
First and last Subaru although saved my life
Brendan,03/03/2016
S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Bought used in immaculate condition in 2013 with zero rust, completely undercoated, 134000 miles and mint, or so we thought. Same day I left the lot the check engine came on no more than 2 miles down the road. Dealer replaced head gaskets, two days go by, now needs a fuel filler neck, another day goes by, needed new suspension components and a catalytic converter, left shop with a migraine after shelling out $6700 for what was told to me one of the best used cars, no more than another week went by and it needed a brand new exhaust and rear bushings, finally it basically had been rebuilt then on Valentine's day 2013 was hit head on by drunk driver, he was driving a newer Pontiac Vibe which hit frontal offset my Subaru, I walked away, Vibe buckled like a tuna can and their tranny dropped from their car as he tried pulling away (karma), my fiance at the time was injured but is still alive thank God. The Subaru was totalled and although it needed extensive repairs it was terrific in the snow and rain, best tires used on the car were Hankook H727s, they hugged the road! But figuring in the repair bills, I will never buy another. I guess the best part was it's safety and the worst was reliability. My Honda isn't much more reliable just waiting for a truly reliable car and I meticulously maintain my cars.
Love this car! Waiting for a hybrid!
Baltomd,09/27/2010
Everyone hates the cup holders and back seats in this year, so no need to comment. This car has been through several accidents (2 rear ends, high impact, and one passenger side). No one hurt. 235k miles so far. Totally fun to drive, a breeze to park. Feels like an SUV and behaves like a compact. Many years of highway commuting and felt very safe. (accidents were other idiots in local traffic!). I'm sorry that the newer models are high end premium. This is the perfect car to adapt to a hybrid! Not giving this puppy up yet!
I am in love with my Forester!
agarside,05/01/2012
I got my Forester awhile back and I am still loving it! Every time that I go out to drive it I still get excited to this day. I thought it being a 2001 it wouldn't be very good but that is the opposite! I love my Forester!
See all 109 reviews of the 2001 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2001 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2001 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester Wagon. Available styles include L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

