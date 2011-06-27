2001 Subaru Forester Review
Pros & Cons
- SUV style, car-like ride and handling, functional interior.
- Limited rear-seat room, not a true off-roader.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
An enjoyable vehicle that can't quite match the versatility of other mini SUVs.
Vehicle overview
What do you do when sport-utility buyers won't drive home in your all-wheel-drive station wagon, which is dressed up like an SUV, because it looks too "wagony"? If you're gutsy like Subaru, you put a taller, more squared-off body on your wagon chassis, and call it good. The Forester is a Subaru parts-bin exercise, and since the parts bin is rather small at Fuji Heavy Industries, which owns the upstart all-wheel-drive automaker, the car is cobbled together from a mixture of Impreza and previous-generation Legacy bits.
Based on the rally-proven Impreza platform, the Forester uses the same popular all-wheel-drive system found in other Subaru models. The 2.5-liter boxer engine comes from the Legacy Outback, and makes 165 horsepower in the Forester. And, thanks to its hunkered-down stance, low center of gravity and car-based foundation, the Forester handles better than its primary competitors: the Chevrolet Tracker, Honda CR-V, Nissan Xterra, Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota RAV4. The trade-off is lower ground clearance and less capable off-road ability, but you weren't going to go too far off the beaten path anyway, were you? (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.) Automatic transmissions are available on both models for an extra $800 and feature a hill-holding setup that detects the inclination of a road surface and holds a gear to maximize torque or provide engine braking. Inside is room for four adults, with a rear center position marked off for a fifth rider in a pinch - he even gets a headrest for the new year!
Though the Forester offers an accommodating rear seat, low step-in height, and a cavernous cargo area, the interior fabric looks and feels like terrycloth stretched over old cardboard, some secondary controls are placed illogically, and the stereo controls are difficult to operate. Two Forester models are available this year: the L and the high-end S. Air conditioning, roof rack, rear defogger, tachometer, power windows, tilt steering, rear wiper/washer, cassette stereo, antilock brakes, power door locks and cruise control are standard on the L. Included for the 2001 year are an in-glass antenna and 60/40 split fold-down rear seats. The uplevel S adds a toothy chrome grille, alloy wheels, bigger tires, rear disc brakes, and an in-dash 6-disc CD changer. You can opt for the Premium Package on the S which will get you gold accents on the wheels, side air bags and a huge power moonroof.
While we are partial to the Impreza Outback Sport and Legacy Outback models, the Forester will attract buyers who want an inexpensive, functional, all-wheel-drive vehicle that looks like a truck and drives like a car. As long as Subaru keeps a lid on pricing, the Foresters pick up right where the Outback Wagons leave off.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Subaru Forester.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Forester
Related Used 2001 Subaru Forester info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ