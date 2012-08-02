Used 2004 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 198,097 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice and clean 2004 Subaru Forester 2.5L H4 AWD! This car looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 2.5L H4 Engine, Automatic Transmission, AWD, Leather, Climate Control, Aftermarket Radio, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt, and more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63634H763635
Stock: 763635C71112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 56,399 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,481
Paul Miller Subaru - Parsippany / New Jersey
Non Smoker, ***Carfax One Owner***, THIS IS ONE OF THE CLEANEST 2004 FORESTERS YOU WILL FIND!. Green 2004 Subaru Forester 2.5XS Premium Premium 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive#1 Subaru Store New and Pre Owned. Located close to Rt 80 and Rt 287. Top notch service and sales department. Come and see for your self!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65694H750918
Stock: 192473A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Popular Equipment Group 1A All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65654G729389
Stock: 4G729389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 101,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
Clean Carfax!!Timing Belt Service Just Performed!!WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65634H704131
Stock: 9875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,268 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63664H718365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,411 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Subaru Forester 4dr XS AWD 4dr Wagon features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Tan with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65664H758152
Stock: AAW-758152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 193,642 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,994$1,504 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Champagne Gold Opal AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, ABS brakes, AM/FM/WB Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63655H755036
Stock: MA20365B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 145,405 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,999$423 Below Market
Tom Kadlec Kia - Rochester / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21953 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Crystal Gray Metallic 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 22/28 City/Highway MPG These are vehicles that fall outside of our regular Superstore retail guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps ‘flawed’ in some way. Some general guidelines for a Superstore Super Budget vehicle: *They are not inspected. They are sold without a warranty *They are offered for a limited time only – up to 21 days *They are sold 100% AS-IS without any expressed or implied benefits or warranty coverage *They are sold with our “Super Budget Price” posted on the windshield. *There is no negotiation necessary. Why Super Budget? Simply put – our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of “kid’s cars”, 2nd cars, college cars, and other inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. We've Got You Covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63675H741963
Stock: S3013B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 174,711 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,442
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2007 JEEP PATRIOT LIMITED 4WD - 174,711 MILES - SILVER EX TERIOR / GRAY INTERIOR - RECENT TRADE IN - RECEBTLY SERVICED - RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD - 2.5L DOHC H4 - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63683H735425
Stock: 13755B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 155,998 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,795
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
All wheel drive SUV, car came run & drive. we only detailed it. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65635H700288
Stock: 700288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 128,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,911
Faulkner Subaru Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Regal Blue Pearl/Gray Metallic 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHCThe Faulkner Subaru Edge includes: Large fleet of loaner vehicles, shuttle service, free Wi-Fi in our customer lounge, gourmet coffee bar and snacks in our customer lounge area, pet friendly facility, and our commitment to serve our community! Check out our Love Promise Page.Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPGOUR OFFERINGS: We are located at 6629 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg is your Subaru dealership serving all of south central PA. We have a great selection of new, certified, and quality pre-owned vehicles as well as bank and credit union financing. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63655H712493
Stock: 5H712493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 98,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,686
Dulles Subaru - Leesburg / Virginia
Forester 2.5XS, Crystal Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic. 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5XS 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5XS 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC AWD Crystal Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 52798 miles below market average! Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65645H715950
Stock: DX30387M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 211,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,474
Price Ford - Port Angeles / Washington
Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Subaru Forester. This small suv is equipped with all wheel drive. This model has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. It features cruise control for long trips. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on the vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this unit. This unit has an automatic transmission. The perfect balance of space and size. this vehicle cruises through the city with ease.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63633H712991
Stock: N19214B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 113,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,687
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Popular Equipment Group 2 Upgraded Speakers All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65613H742097
Stock: 3H742097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 183,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,455
James Wood Autopark - Denton / Texas
: FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! XS trim. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Edmunds.com's review says a practical and fun-to-drive crossover well-suited to many purposes. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Climate Control. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains a practical and fun-to-drive crossover well-suited to many purposes. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65673H706723
Stock: 201400B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,447 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Subaru Of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5X 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC AWD Passed My Auto Import rigorous pre-delivery Inspection, Professionally detailed for delivery, Full tank of fuel for delivery, Professionally Maintained and inspected on the lot.. 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63675H724869
Stock: P10933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 294,266 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63673H742303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,379 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats. This Subaru Forester also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65653H711791
Stock: 122708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Forester searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester
- 5(72%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(0%)
Related Subaru Forester info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Ascent Arlington TX
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Mobile AL
- Used Subaru Baja Everett WA
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Lincoln NE
- Used Subaru Ascent Paterson NJ
- Used Subaru Legacy Saint Paul MN
- Used Subaru Impreza Raleigh NC
- Used Subaru Legacy Eugene OR
- Used Subaru Forester Greensboro NC
- Used Subaru Forester Macon GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Outback 2015 Winston Salem NC
- Used Subaru Impreza 2015 Garden Grove CA
- Used Subaru WRX 2018 Oklahoma City OK
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect