The Subaru Legacy Will Die in 2025

Buyers in the United States are about to have one fewer midsize sedan to choose from. The 2025 Subaru Legacy will be the last time we see the venerable four-door. The automaker debuted it in 1989 as a vehicle specifically for the American market. Since then, the company has sold over 1.3 million of them.

Subaru Legacy production won't end until 2025, so interested buyers will have time to purchase one of the final new examples on sale.

The 2025 Legacy is available in five trim levels and with two powertrains. Lesser grades come with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder making 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. The Sport and Touring XT trims get a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.

The Legacy was the first model that Subaru built in the U.S. at its factory in Indiana. Today, that plant still produces the sedan (for now) in addition to the Ascent, Legacy and Crosstrek.