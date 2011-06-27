  1. Home
1999 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handles like a car. Accelerates like a car. Rides like a car.
  • Travels off-road like a car.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What do you do when sport-utility buyers won't drive home in your all-wheel drive station wagon, which is dressed up like an SUV, because it looks too 'wagony'? If you're gutsy like Subaru, you put a taller, more squared-off body on your wagon chassis, and call it good. The new Forester is a Subaru parts bin exercise, and since the parts bin is rather small at Fuji Heavy Industries, which owns the upstart all-wheel drive automaker, the car is cobbled together from a mixture of Impreza and Legacy bits.

Based on the rally-proven Impreza platform, the Forester uses the same AWD system found in other Subaru models. The 2.5-liter boxer engine comes from the Legacy Outback, and makes 165 horsepower in the Forester. Torque has been increased for 1999, earning a Stage II designation for this motor. Forester has more power than its primary competitors, though Suzuki's new Grand Vitara V6 has closed the gap.

Also, thanks to its hunkered-down stance, low center of gravity and car-based foundation, the Forester handles better than the Chevrolet Tracker, Honda CR-V, Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota RAV4. The trade-off is lower ground clearance and less capable off-road ability, but you weren't going to go too far off the beaten path anyway, were you? (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge, know-what-I-mean?)

Inside is room for four adults, with a rear center position marked off for a fifth rider in a pinch. Cargo space is equivalent to what you'd find in the RAV4 or Tracker, and storage room abounds.

Three Forester models are available: the base, the mid-level L and the high-end S. Air conditioning, roof rack, rear defogger, tachometer, power windows, tilt steering, rear wiper/washer, and an 80-watt cassette stereo are standard on the base model. The L adds antilock brakes, power door locks and cosmetic goodies. This year, the L's standard equipment list has been expanded to include power exterior mirrors. With a base price barely over $20,000 when destination charges are included, the L is Subaru's volume seller. The uplevel S gets a toothy chrome grille, alloy wheels, bigger tires, rear disc brakes, cruise control and upgraded interior trimmings.

New to the S for 1999 is a standard All Weather Package that includes heated seats and exterior mirrors, as well as a windshield wiper de-icer. Remote keyless entry and leather is optional on the L and S. Other Forester options include CD player, alloy wheels, cruise control, trailer hitch and a variety of cosmetic upgrades. All Foresters can be painted in two new colors: Silverthorn Metallic and Aspen White.

While we are partial to the Impreza Outback Sport and Legacy Outback models, the Forester will attract buyers who want an inexpensive, functional, all-wheel drive vehicle that looks like a truck and drives like a car. As long as Subaru can keep a lid on pricing, the Forester should pick up right where the Outback wagons leave off

1999 Highlights

Forester's engine makes more torque and the automatic transmission has been improved. L and S models have longer lists of standard equipment and two new colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Subaru Forester.

5(38%)
4(41%)
3(19%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.2
53 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my scooby!
dirtyru,02/25/2011
This car is a blast to drive. Handles like a true rally car in the curves! With the AWD, it handles exceptionally well off road. I honestly believe that this car handles/ drives even smoother in the rain! 154,000 miles and still counting! I have the S model, which on here says it's a manual, but i do infact have the crafty automatic. The leather interior has held up greatly & the seat warmers come in handy on those brisk mornings. Getting rid of my car & having this vehicle has truely inspired me to make it a point to get out of the office & enjoy the outdoors. It's the perfect utility vehicle that also doubles as an economical, every day driver. I hope to keep this for a looong time!
Still rolling thru Snow and Ice!
Goldie Dreyer,11/30/2016
S 4dr Wagon AWD
Sally my subaru has been a trooper. I bought at her in 2010 with 115,000 miles and now have 215,000 miles on her. We go everywhere from freeways to off road. My mechanic patiently fixes her oil leaks, a common problem with Subarus, I understand. I make sure I check the oil every fuel fillup. Engine works great, mileage is roughly 21 mpg, combined highway and city. I have replaced brakes, all 4 axles-its a necessary maintenance item with AWD to have them checked periodicly. I bought really good tires at 185,000 miles since I plan to drive her until 300,000. Some rust developing around rear wheel wells, and rusty under carriage. This year I had to replace front shocks at 210 K miles. Overall, a fantastic buy. I will buy another Subaru and keep Sally for my grandkids.
Excellent car
Mike1983,02/27/2006
The Forester is a very well built car. It's very well designed, inside and out. It runs very smoothly and quietly even with 100k+ miles. Very good sound reduction inside the vehicle. Handles great, feels very solid. Neat gadgets like heated outside mirrors, windshield wipers, and rear quarter windows.
Is the engine problem fixed?
Renee,02/14/2006
I replaced the head gaskets @ 70k, they started seeping again @100k. Subaru sent out a letter to all owners about the seeping head gaskets and to fix it, you have to add a additive to your antifreeze every time you flush your radiator. This seeping problem is starting to affect my pistons. I've replaced everything around the engine. I have 150k on it now, and with this piston problem, I'm not sure if I should buy another Subaru. I love everything else about it, but am concerned about sinking a ton of money into a new one, as I have with this one. I've replaced a couple of wheel bearings, both axles, all 4 struts & mounts, radiator, heater blower & the air sensor twice.
See all 53 reviews of the 1999 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 1999 Subaru Forester

Used 1999 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 1999 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD, S 4dr Wagon AWD, and L 4dr Wagon AWD.

