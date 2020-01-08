2021 Genesis GV80 Review

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the first SUV from Hyundai's fledgling luxury spinoff. We've known this midsize SUV was coming for a while now. In fact, the only surprise is that it took this long.

Up front, the GV80 has a big shield-shaped grille that's similar to the one that debuted on the updated 2020 G90 sedan. It's flanked by a new quad-headlight design. Whether you like or hate the new look, it's fair to assume you'll be seeing a lot more of it on upcoming Genesis models.

The interior looks as well appointed as we'd expect, showing off plenty of quilted leather along with a UFO-like two-spoke steering wheel and some new technology features for the brand. Most prominent is the 14.5-inch infotainment screen, which has a controller located in the center console near the shift knob. This setup takes a few cues from Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system, offering features such as handwriting recognition and an augmented-reality navigation overlay.

There's also a new gauge cluster display that will apparently feature some level of 3D effects, using sensors to track the driver's eyes to better create an illusion of depth.

Like all SUVs in this price class, the GV80 offers a host of luxury features for both first- and second-row occupants. Standard features include imitation leather upholstery, heated front seats, rear charging ports and configurable ambient lighting. There's also a full set of advanced safety features, with everything from adaptive cruise control to blind-spot monitoring.

The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with your choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. A turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is optional on all trim levels and is exclusively offered with all-wheel drive. Seating for five is standard on most trim levels, with the top two V6 trims adding a third row for a total of seven seats. Considering the GV80 is meant to compete in the midsize class, the third row isn't expansive but it can seat adults in a pinch.