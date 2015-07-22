Used 2002 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

4,362 listings
Forester Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Subaru Forester S in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Subaru Forester S

    133,328 miles

    $1,990

  • 2003 Subaru Forester X in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester X

    174,711 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,442

  • 2001 Subaru Forester S
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    115,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

  • 2003 Subaru Forester X in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester X

    211,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,474

  • 2001 Subaru Forester S
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    209,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,200

  • 2003 Subaru Forester XS in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester XS

    113,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,687

  • 2001 Subaru Forester L
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester L

    179,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,990

  • 2003 Subaru Forester XS in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester XS

    183,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,455

  • 2001 Subaru Forester S in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    151,776 miles

    $4,100

  • 2003 Subaru Forester X in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester X

    294,266 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

  • 2003 Subaru Forester XS
    used

    2003 Subaru Forester XS

    109,379 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

  • 2001 Subaru Forester S
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester S

    96,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,980

  • 2001 Subaru Forester L in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Subaru Forester L

    125,759 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,290

  • 2004 Subaru Forester X in Red
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester X

    198,097 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2004 Subaru Forester XS in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester XS

    56,399 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,481

  • 2000 Subaru Forester L
    used

    2000 Subaru Forester L

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

  • 2004 Subaru Forester XS in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester XS

    139,127 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2004 Subaru Forester XS in Gold
    used

    2004 Subaru Forester XS

    101,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,495

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester

Overall Consumer Rating
4.467 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A few problems, but a great little daily driver
Eric,07/22/2015
L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car with 99k on the clock for $6000. I've bought several used cars over the last 20 years and have had pretty good luck. But this has been the best little car! I have a long drive to work, so I need a no-frills, comfortable, car with basic amenities (power locks/windows/mirrors, etc) that can eat miles no matter what the weather. I also own a sports car and a MINI, so I need cargo space. The little Subaru hauled me, my family, and my crap over 85,000 largely uneventful miles through rain, snow, ice, grass, and mud over the last 6 years. I've been through deep water and snow up to the bumper. You can't get this car stuck. I have had a few problems, most of which are related to fact that the shady dealership I bought it from turned off the check engine light. Used oil analysis showed that there was coolant and oil in my oil, so I had the head gaskets done along with the timing at a cost of $3000. I also spent a grand on a new catalytic converter, which was fouled by burning coolant. The rest of the maintenance, other than routine brake and suspension upkeep, I did myself, including oil, filters, lights, belts, hoses, plugs/wires, new alternator, etc. One of the best things about this car is that it's easy to work on (even for a novice like me), which saved me thousands. Despite the head gasket, this little car was as reliable as a metronome. Every time I turned the key, it started and ran perfectly no matter what. It's compact and easy to maneuver, has a TON of grip for the little tires (AWD), and gets 25 mpg. Crash ratings are 4-star, so I felt good teaching my kids to drive in it. The interior is pretty crappy...the seats are uncomfortable, the back seats have limited leg room, the interior materials are terrible, and the interior ergonomics don't make any sense. But I love it. I get the Subaru thing now. They're ugly ducklings and they're not that nice inside, but they inspire so much confidence through how they start, run, feel, and drive that they just get under your skin. I'm trading this car today for a 1999 Legacy Outback with low mileage and look forward to more of the same.
