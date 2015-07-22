Used 2002 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
4,362 listings
- 133,328 miles
$1,990
- 174,711 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,442
- 115,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 211,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,474
- 209,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,200
- 113,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,687
- 179,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
- 183,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,455
- 151,776 miles
$4,100
- 294,266 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
- 109,379 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
- 96,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,980
- 125,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,290
- 198,097 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 56,399 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,481
- 178,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 139,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 101,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Forester
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Forester
Overall Consumer Rating4.467 Reviews
Eric,07/22/2015
L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car with 99k on the clock for $6000. I've bought several used cars over the last 20 years and have had pretty good luck. But this has been the best little car! I have a long drive to work, so I need a no-frills, comfortable, car with basic amenities (power locks/windows/mirrors, etc) that can eat miles no matter what the weather. I also own a sports car and a MINI, so I need cargo space. The little Subaru hauled me, my family, and my crap over 85,000 largely uneventful miles through rain, snow, ice, grass, and mud over the last 6 years. I've been through deep water and snow up to the bumper. You can't get this car stuck. I have had a few problems, most of which are related to fact that the shady dealership I bought it from turned off the check engine light. Used oil analysis showed that there was coolant and oil in my oil, so I had the head gaskets done along with the timing at a cost of $3000. I also spent a grand on a new catalytic converter, which was fouled by burning coolant. The rest of the maintenance, other than routine brake and suspension upkeep, I did myself, including oil, filters, lights, belts, hoses, plugs/wires, new alternator, etc. One of the best things about this car is that it's easy to work on (even for a novice like me), which saved me thousands. Despite the head gasket, this little car was as reliable as a metronome. Every time I turned the key, it started and ran perfectly no matter what. It's compact and easy to maneuver, has a TON of grip for the little tires (AWD), and gets 25 mpg. Crash ratings are 4-star, so I felt good teaching my kids to drive in it. The interior is pretty crappy...the seats are uncomfortable, the back seats have limited leg room, the interior materials are terrible, and the interior ergonomics don't make any sense. But I love it. I get the Subaru thing now. They're ugly ducklings and they're not that nice inside, but they inspire so much confidence through how they start, run, feel, and drive that they just get under your skin. I'm trading this car today for a 1999 Legacy Outback with low mileage and look forward to more of the same.
