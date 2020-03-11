2021 Subaru Forester Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/11/2020

Like much of the Subaru lineup, the Forester represents a slightly more rugged and outdoorsy option compared to your typical family SUV. Its taller ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive have a lot to do with that, as does Subaru's reputation. In a class of small SUVs led by the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson, the Forester ranks a respectable fourth place, a mere 0.3 point behind the top-rated CR-V.

Considering Subaru's history of redesigning vehicles every five years on average, the Forester is likely due for a mild refresh rather than a full redesign. We're expecting a few styling changes inside and out, as well as a shuffling of features from the options column over to the standard list. And there are strong indications a new turbocharged engine is coming. If that's true, that could eliminate one of our biggest complaints: a lack of power.

With that in mind, it's possible the Forester could break into the top three in Edmunds' small SUV rankings. That means if you value performance, it may be worth waiting for the 2021 model rather than going with the 2020 Forester. We hope to know for sure this summer.