  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. 2021 Subaru Forester
Ad
The 2020 Subaru Forester®
Check out current offers on the Subaru Forester
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com

2021 Subaru Forester

Notify me when the 2021 Subaru Forester is available near me

Price Range

  • $20,000-$30,500 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Summer 2020

What to expect

  • It's likely that the Forester will get a styling refresh
  • Rumors are also swirling around a new turbocharged engine
  • Part of the fifth Forester generation introduced for 2019
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Subaru Forester for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
2021 Subaru Forester Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/11/2020

What is the Forester?

Like much of the Subaru lineup, the Forester represents a slightly more rugged and outdoorsy option compared to your typical family SUV. Its taller ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive have a lot to do with that, as does Subaru's reputation. In a class of small SUVs led by the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson, the Forester ranks a respectable fourth place, a mere 0.3 point behind the top-rated CR-V.

Considering Subaru's history of redesigning vehicles every five years on average, the Forester is likely due for a mild refresh rather than a full redesign. We're expecting a few styling changes inside and out, as well as a shuffling of features from the options column over to the standard list. And there are strong indications a new turbocharged engine is coming. If that's true, that could eliminate one of our biggest complaints: a lack of power.

With that in mind, it's possible the Forester could break into the top three in Edmunds' small SUV rankings. That means if you value performance, it may be worth waiting for the 2021 model rather than going with the 2020 Forester. We hope to know for sure this summer.

Edmunds says

We like the Subaru Forester as a small SUV with better-than-average off-road abilities, and we award it points for its standard all-wheel drive. A large cargo space and comprehensive list of advanced safety features bolster its strengths, but we've been disappointed by its weak engine.

That may change in 2021 since there's a good chance the Forester could add a more powerful turbocharged engine to its roster. It may also be due for a styling update, so stay tuned.

Ad
Build Your Forester
187 people are viewing this car

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Subaru Forester.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Forester Articles

    Related 2021 Subaru Forester info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model