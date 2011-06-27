Bought this 2005 used in 2007, and then the rest of the story: original review - AWD that really works - and winter driving in Northern Michigan with Blizzack Snowtires = safe driving and security, what more is needed? Low maintenance costs over eleven years - bought the 60,000 mile warranty and never used it! Rebuilt engine at 100,000 miles - head gaskets, timing belt, new pumps and belts - plan to keep it for another 80,000 miles or more. New information: In December 2018, after being sideswiped by a speeding large SUV - the insurance company "totaled" the car, refused to repair the sheet metal damage. So we bought the 2005 Subaru, fixed it after the winter 'rush' at the collision center. In the interim, we bought a 2012 Subaru Forester to use. After repairs, the 2005 Subaru looked good as new and our next door neighbor offered us so much money for the car that we sold it to him. Now, two years later he still happily drives it, and we are still using the temporary 2012 Subaru. I am not sure who is better off ... he has turned down several offers to sell his 2005 ... no one has offered us anything for the 2012. I think he has the better car.

