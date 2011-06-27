  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Forester
  4. Used 2005 Subaru Forester
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(140)
Appraise this car

2005 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, two engine choices, availability of upscale features, class-leading crash test scores.
  • Price can be higher than some of the competition, tight on legroom in the backseat.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Subaru Forester for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,875 - $8,593
Used Forester for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Practical, well built and enjoyable to drive, the Forester offers an excellent balance of upscale features and all-weather drivability.

2005 Highlights

The base engine is enhanced this year with electronic throttle control, and a new four-speed automatic transmission is available. An air filtration system is now standard on all Foresters. Also new this year is the 2.5 XS L.L. Bean Edition, which includes a myriad of interior and exterior trim enhancements, rugged cargo area trim and a self-leveling rear suspension.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Subaru Forester.

5(72%)
4(22%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
140 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 140 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car, but...
kmcglynn,11/24/2012
We love our 2005 Forester! It is a ton of fun to drive, and the leatherette interior with heated seats is very good for all of the bad weather we have here in the Pacific Northwest. This is one of the better quality SUVs for the money and the AWD is great!! However I do have one small issue with it. We barely hit 80k miles on our Forester and we already need to get the head gaskets replaced, which have set us back another $2,000. This has been the only problem with the car and it is running perfectly other than this issue, however we did some research and it is a HUGE problem with Subaru engines throughout the lineup. If you can get over that though, this car is definitely worth the money!!
2005 Subaru Forester
lucasr,06/06/2012
I recently purchased a 2005 Forester with 95k miles on it, and will be using it as my college vehicle. It had 2 previous owners and no accidents reported. It appeared to be mechanically sound. So far, it has been an excellent vehicle. The ride is smooth, and it handles nicely. Some complain about power on these vehicles - I have had no issues with power. I drive plenty both in town and in the country where I live. It is excellent in both settings. I have no issues with getting up to speed on the freeway. My gas mileage has been an acceptable 20-22 mpg, and I expect it to be a little better when I take it for my first long trip on the highway. So far, this vehicle has been a joy to own.
Eleven Years, then four more years
Bruce C. Ogilvie,02/07/2018
XS AWD 4dr Wagon w/Moonroof (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Bought this 2005 used in 2007, and then the rest of the story: original review - AWD that really works - and winter driving in Northern Michigan with Blizzack Snowtires = safe driving and security, what more is needed? Low maintenance costs over eleven years - bought the 60,000 mile warranty and never used it! Rebuilt engine at 100,000 miles - head gaskets, timing belt, new pumps and belts - plan to keep it for another 80,000 miles or more. New information: In December 2018, after being sideswiped by a speeding large SUV - the insurance company "totaled" the car, refused to repair the sheet metal damage. So we bought the 2005 Subaru, fixed it after the winter 'rush' at the collision center. In the interim, we bought a 2012 Subaru Forester to use. After repairs, the 2005 Subaru looked good as new and our next door neighbor offered us so much money for the car that we sold it to him. Now, two years later he still happily drives it, and we are still using the temporary 2012 Subaru. I am not sure who is better off ... he has turned down several offers to sell his 2005 ... no one has offered us anything for the 2012. I think he has the better car.
Simply The Best Small SUV
CC Rider,08/13/2010
We've had our Forester XT Turbo for 5 years now and it has over 130,000 miles. It sees hard daily use for both business and personal reasons. In comparing this with other small SUVs which we test drove, like the RAV4, CR-V, Liberty, Highlander and Pilot, there was simply no comparison. It easily out accelerated, braked and handled all the others. The interior has lots of neat little compartments to store everything from pens, pencils, cups, change, glasses, map books and more. The H4 engine performs very well, but tends to use more oil than most fours we've had. Problems at 100,000K have been a new radiator, cam timing belt and power steering pump. Gas mileage is mediocre at 20.
See all 140 reviews of the 2005 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Subaru Forester

Used 2005 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2005 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester Wagon. Available styles include X AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), XS AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), X AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), XS AWD 4dr Wagon w/Moonroof (2.5L 4cyl 4A), XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), XT AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), XS AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), XS L.L.Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), XS AWD 4dr Wagon w/Moonroof (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and XT AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Subaru Forester X is priced between $5,875 and$5,911 with odometer readings between 97695 and128846 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Subaru Forester XS is priced between $8,593 and$8,593 with odometer readings between 98386 and98386 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Subaru Forester for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Foresters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,875 and mileage as low as 97695 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Subaru Forester.

Can't find a used 2005 Subaru Foresters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Forester for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,092.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,208.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,042.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Subaru Forester?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Forester lease specials

Related Used 2005 Subaru Forester info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles