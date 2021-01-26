  1. Home
2022 Subaru Forester

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $27,000 (estimated)
  • More capable off-road package
  • Mild front-end restyling
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Part of the fifth Forester generation introduced for 2019
2022 Subaru Forester Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/26/2021
What is the Forester?

Subaru's Forester can go places most compact SUVs cannot thanks to its higher-than-average ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. It's also packed with standard safety features and offers a generous amount of cargo capacity. What it doesn't offer is anything in the way of quick acceleration, and we think it's more than a little underpowered.

For 2022, Subaru is rumored to be focusing on the Forester's off-road credentials. Something called the Wilderness Edition has been floating around, and spy photos have revealed a drastic increase in ride height along with underbody protection and chunkier tires. There's also likely to be a mild restyling of the front bumper. Whether or not that's limited to the new off-road package remains to be seen.

EdmundsEdmunds says

We like the Forester for its adventure-friendly personality, standard safety features and comfortable interior, though it's not one of our top three compact SUVS. If you wish the Forester had a bit more off-road ability, then you might want to wait for the 2022 model, which should debut in the fall. Check back with Edmunds to stay on top of updates on the upcoming Subaru Forester.

