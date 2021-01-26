What is the Forester?

Subaru's Forester can go places most compact SUVs cannot thanks to its higher-than-average ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. It's also packed with standard safety features and offers a generous amount of cargo capacity. What it doesn't offer is anything in the way of quick acceleration, and we think it's more than a little underpowered.

For 2022, Subaru is rumored to be focusing on the Forester's off-road credentials. Something called the Wilderness Edition has been floating around, and spy photos have revealed a drastic increase in ride height along with underbody protection and chunkier tires. There's also likely to be a mild restyling of the front bumper. Whether or not that's limited to the new off-road package remains to be seen.