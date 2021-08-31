  1. Home
2023 Subaru Solterra

Release Date: Mid-2022
Estimated Price: $35,000
2023 Subaru Solterra
  • New all-electric SUV and the first EV from Subaru
  • The car has been jointly developed alongside the Toyota bZ4X EV
  • Kicks off the first Solterra generation
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 2023
2023 Subaru Solterra Review
by the Edmunds Experts
8/31/2021
What is the Solterra?

The 2023 Subaru Solterra is an all-new and all-electric SUV. Originally announced a few months back, the new EV is a first for Subaru and follows hybrid and plug-in hybrid models including the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. While we don't have a ton of details on the Solterra, we expect it to be larger than the Crosstrek and relatively close in size to the Subaru Forester SUV. We don't have many details beyond that, though we do know it will feature all-wheel drive. Electric range, price and features are yet to be announced, but Subaru needs to offer upwards of 250 miles of electric range to stay competitive in this class.

The Solterra has been co-developed alongside the upcoming 2022 Toyota bZ4X. That model is roughly the size of a Toyota RAV4 and is one of Toyota's first all-electric models. The collaboration continues the partnership between the two Japanese automakers that started with the jointly designed and built Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 sport coupes. The second-generation versions of both of those models are set to debut later in 2021. The Solterra will have plenty of competition when it hits the market, including the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Ford Mach-E, Nissan Ariya and Volkswagen ID.4.

EdmundsEdmunds says
Subaru has hardly put a foot wrong over the past few years with the redesigned Forester, Outback and BRZ. We expect Solterra to expand on those models' strengths.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2023 Subaru Solterra.

