Used 2011 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,999Great Deal | $1,902 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X176,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
2011 SUBARU FORESTER AWD 176K MILES POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 2.5 LITER ENGINE LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC8BH738374
Stock: Z38374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,750Great Deal | $2,093 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium86,143 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHADC2BH738304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,900Great Deal | $1,663 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium119,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana
This one has you in mind! 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4-Door Sport Utility with a 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT engine matted with a 4-Speed Automatic AWD transmission. Finished in Dark Gray with a Gray woven interior. Local Trade-in from our Ford Store.If you like your SUVs to be true to the Utility in Sport Utility Vehicle, while still being small enough to comfortably maneuver in a city, the Forester is just the vehicle for you. With a standard AWD, proven reliability and more towing power than many others in its class and great visibility all around, there's certainly a lot to love. Local Trade-In that we simply plan to Wholesale to the Public. Why? Because YOU asked us to offer vehicles that YOU can purchase at a wholesale price. That way, YOU can have it inspected by your mechanic and know what repairs it needs BEFORE YOU purchase it. All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! Remember, at Jordan, it's all about the customer because YOU are the most important part!You will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. We simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured, you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee or a 5-day exchange policy. Remember, it's not a new way to buy a car, it's the ONLY WAY to buy a car! It's The Jordan Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHBDC9BH735115
Stock: FPHUE06931A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$8,750Great Deal | $1,763 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X90,315 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 2.5L H4, 95K MILES, AUTOMATIC, , RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT END DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC7BH730119
Stock: 13993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,634Great Deal | $980 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X126,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chantz Scott Kia - Kingsport / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving it. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. This small suv shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. It has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on the vehicle. With the keyless entry system on this vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. This small suv is equipped with front air bags. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this small suv. The vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system.Anti-lock brakes are standard on this small suv. This small suv is equipped with all wheel drive. This 2011 Subaru Forester is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Easily set your speed in it with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Subaru Forester has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in it. The vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this Subaru Forester. Quickly unlock it with keyless entry. This Subaru Forester comes with a manual transmission. The satellite radio system in this unit gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The perfect balance of space and size. this model cruises through the city with ease. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. The traction control system on it instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving the Subaru Forester. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. <b>Packages</b> ALLOY WHEEL VALUE PKG: 16" alloy wheels; black roof rails. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.ALLOY WHEEL VALUE PKG: 16" alloy wheels; black roof rails Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> "We Wanna See Ya In A Kia"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC9BG777321
Stock: 7721463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $10,495Great Deal | $846 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring96,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center - Richmond / Virginia
**Clean Vehicle History**, **Backup Camera**, Leather Seats, USB- I-pod Ready, Bluetooth Smart technology, Power Sunroof, Remote Start, Lifetime State Inspections.The McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center is committed to providing the highest quality vehicles at competitive prices with a welcoming environment. We will provide you a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report, comprehensive vehicle inspection, and a market analysis on how we arrived at our price. Every vehicle undergoes a rigorous 160-point inspection and is backed by a 7-day 500-mile exchange program. Buy with confidence! More than 166,000 satisfied McGeorge customers AND 24 consecutive Toyota President's Awards make your decision even easier! Nosotros hablamos espanol, por favor comunicarse con el Senor Carlos Aldecoa 804-461-1099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHAHC9BH709280
Stock: 236567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $8,995Great Deal | $1,213 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium90,370 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jonathan's Auto Outlet - West Chester / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHADCXBH727552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995Great Deal | $1,300 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited60,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belknap Subaru - Tilton / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHAEC1BH723615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000Great Deal | $5,088 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X80,514 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this affordable 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X! This fun to drive vehicle is 4CYL, 2.5L, AWD, 5-Speed manual and ready for a new owner. Please note that this vehicle have Bad Rod Knock and need ENGINE, price reflect that.Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC7BG773557
Stock: c074683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- $7,980Good Deal | $1,251 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X128,512 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC8BH766465
Stock: A4307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,950
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X75,904 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 2.5L H4 ENIGNE, 75K MILES, AUTOMATIC, 2 PREV OWNERS, R HEATED SEATS, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A SMALL REAR END DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC3BH728657
Stock: 13943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Good Deal | $816 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X121,716 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York
For space and capability the Forester is a winner. Consumer Reports named last year's Forester as its Top Pick for small SUVs and with few changes to the 2011 model it should continue to earn such honors. Like all Subarus it features full-time all-wheel drive and for 2011 the Forester earned 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway fuel economy ratings from the EPA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC8BH730873
Stock: 11786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,537Good Deal | $1,153 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium84,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with 84,491mi.Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with a full CARFAX history report.The Subaru Forester is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions.A Subaru with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Forester 2.5X Premium was gently driven and it shows. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Subaru Forester looks like has never been used.This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves.More information about the 2011 Subaru Forester:For space and capability, the Forester is a winner. Consumer Reports named last year's Forester as its Top Pick for small SUVs, and with few changes to the 2011 model, it should continue to earn such honors. Like all Subarus, it features full-time all-wheel drive, and for 2011 the Forester earned 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway fuel economy ratings from the EPA.Interesting features of this model are Full-time all-wheel drive, off-road capable, roomy interior, and fuel economy.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8832.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHADC3BH727893
Stock: BH72789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $11,995Fair Deal | $586 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X55,159 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arch Road DriveTime - Richmond / Virginia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHABC3BH777003
Stock: 1640001374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,998
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited106,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Vista Roof, Leather, Htd Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lights.This all wheel drive 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Spark Silver Metallic exterior with a Black Interior. With 106,433 miles this 2011 Forester with a 2.5l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Spark Silver Metallic 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Outlet today at *614-340-5859 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited! Byers Outlet serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 7077 E. Broad St. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Outlet Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Subaru Forester comes factory equipped with an impressive 2.5l engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance. Byers Outlet is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Outlet in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Outlet used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Outlet finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale. Byers Outlet has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Outlet difference!Byers Outlet Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited stock # I202980A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHBEC9BH766797
Stock: I202980A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $10,988Good Deal | $542 below market
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium85,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM SUBARU! PREMIUM 2X PKG W/MOONROOF PWR SEAT ALLOY WHEELS SUPER CLEAN GARAGE KEPT SPOTLESS MOST SAFE RELIABLE ALL WHEEL DRIVE GO ANYWHERE VERSATILE FUN MACHINE WONT LAST! WE HAVE SEVERAL GO ANYWHERE FUN MACHINES AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHADC8BH766530
Stock: 766530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $11,596Fair Deal
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited90,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Pristine , And Just Serviced .Clean one owner. Just serviced and freshly detailed . Marine BluePearl 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHAEC2BH754114
Stock: MU4580T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $9,999Fair Deal
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium76,364 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! PANORAMIC MOONROOF! AWD!NO ACCIDENT!BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-225-05952011 Subaru Forester is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'More grown up in both size and character than past iterations, the 2011 Subaru Forester is a top pick in the highly competitive small SUV segment.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Standard all-wheel drive- roomy cabin with ample cargo space- comfortable ride- strong turbocharged engine on XT trims.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SHADC3BH758531
Stock: 11-3675
Certified Pre-Owned: No