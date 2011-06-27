  1. Home
2014 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • roomy interior
  • very good fuel economy
  • stout turbocharged engine
  • off-road capability still a priority.
  • Finicky touchscreen electronics interface
  • base engine is raucous at higher rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A full redesign brings better fuel efficiency as well as greater interior room and refinement for the 2014 Subaru Forester. It's a top pick for a small to midsize crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

We've long been impressed by the Subaru Forester's blend of utility, carlike comfort and all-weather capability. The redesigned 2014 Subaru Forester follows the same recipe, but Subaru has made key improvements: It's a bit larger than before so there's more interior room to accommodate families. In addition, fuel economy, never a strength of the previous Forester, now ranks near the top of the small-to-midsize crossover class thanks to updated engines and transmissions.

Much of the Subaru Forester's enduring appeal lies in the fact that it offers most of the traditional SUV attributes people really want and use -- full-time all-wheel drive, a little bit of extra ground clearance and hatchback utility -- without the bulk of a full-blown SUV. The 2014 Subaru Forester is still no Jeep or Range Rover off road, but with more ground clearance than its crossover competitors, the Forester is tough enough to tackle most dirt roads (or your driveway after a snowstorm), yet it still drives like a car in any other situation.

More important for most consumers, though, is the debut of a more efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT) on the 2014 Subaru Forester. It replaces last year's four-speed automatic, and it's the driving force behind the 2014 Forester's higher fuel economy ratings. Meanwhile, a six-speed manual transmission replaces last year's five-speed manual and also provides slighter better fuel economy than before. You still have two engine choices on the Subaru Forester: The base 2.5-liter four-cylinder carries over and continues to provide adequate power, but there's also a new, optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's more potent than the Forester XT's previous 2.5-liter turbo.

Inside, the cabin looks more contemporary than before and is fitted with higher-quality materials. You'll notice an increase in rear-seat legroom along with an even more expansive cargo area. Dropping the rear seats creates a vast hold that can handle anything from a full day of warehouse shopping to the bikes, tents and kayaks that the Forester's traditionally outdoor-oriented clientele like to bring along.

Of course, Subaru isn't the only automaker offering a quality small crossover SUV. The Mazda CX-5 and Ford Escape handle better on-road and have nicer interiors, while it's tough to beat the all-around appeal of the nicely packaged Honda CR-V. There's no going wrong with the well-equipped Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, either. Given all the competition in the compact-to-midsize crossover SUV class, we certainly recommend shopping around some. But if interior space and light-duty off-road capability are priorities for you, the 2014 Subaru Forester is a solid choice.

2014 Subaru Forester models

The 2014 Subaru Forester is a compact crossover available in six trim levels: 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Limited and 2.5i Touring, all with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and 2.0XT Premium and 2.0XT Touring, both with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

Standard equipment on the 2.5i includes 17-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Satellite radio is optional.

The 2.5i Premium adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, a multifunction display, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a fold-down rear armrest, HD radio capability and six speakers for the sound system. Once you get to the 2.5i Premium trim, available options are an All-Weather package (heated side mirrors and heated front seats) and a touchscreen navigation system with 6.1-inch display that incorporates voice controls.

The 2.5i Limited comes standard with the All-Weather package and all of the above, plus automatic headlights, a power rear liftgate, chrome exterior trim, automatic climate control, an LCD display in the instrument cluster, leather upholstery, reclining rear seatbacks and a cargo area tray. The navigation system is again optional.

The 2.5i Touring makes the navigation system standard and also adds upgraded gauges, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-speaker sound system, a one-touch control to fold the rear seatback and auto-close and memory functions for the power liftgate.

Moving to the 2.0XT Premium brings all the equipment of the 2.5i Premium, plus the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and CVT, 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The 2.0XT Touring's equipment is pretty much the same as what's on the 2.5i Touring. Optional for the Touring models is the Driver Assist Technology package that includes adaptive cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, xenon headlamps and the Eyesight system that integrates adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and pre-collision braking functions.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Subaru Forester is completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i trim levels feature a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed (or "boxer") four-cylinder that produces 170 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard for the 2.5i and 2.5i Premium models, and a CVT is optional. The CVT is standard on all other trim levels; it takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission and provides similar functionality.

The new CVT delivers a serious fuel economy upgrade on base-engine Subaru Foresters: The EPA rates CVT-equipped 2.5i models at 24 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined. If you get the manual transmission, the numbers drop to 22 city/29 highway and 24 combined. In Edmunds instrumented testing, a CVT-equipped Forester 2.5i Limited accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds during Edmunds.com testing, which is quicker than average among small crossovers equipped with a base engine.

More performance is available if you choose the 2.0-liter turbocharged horizontally opposed four-cylinder that's standard on both 2.0XT models. It churns out 250 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque when fueled with the recommended premium octane, and comes only with the CVT.

Even the 2.0XT models provide solid efficiency, though, as they're rated at 23 mpg city/28 highway and 25 combined. In Edmunds testing, a 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is exceptionally quick for a crossover SUV.

Every 2014 Subaru Forester comes standard with all-wheel drive. The 2.5i Touring, 2.5i Limited and all 2.0XT models have an additional X-Mode feature that optimizes engine response, transmission shift points, stability control system intervention and the AWD system to improve traction on slippery surfaces. These models also include hill descent control.

Safety

Every 2014 Subaru Forester includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver's knee airbag. A rearview camera is standard for all but the base 2.5i. Lane departure warning and a collision mitigation system (imminent collision warning and pre-collision braking under 19 mph) are optional for the Touring models.

During Edmunds brake testing, the Forester 2.0XT stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, a good number for this class. The Forester 2.5i made this same stop in 126 feet, which is a little worse than average among small crossovers.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2014 Forester received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

With a little extra weight than before, the all-new 2014 Subaru Forester isn't going to set any speed records with the 170 hp that comes from its standard four-cylinder engine. The new CVT, as with most CVTs, isn't as refined as a conventional automatic. But as it delivers a notable improvement in fuel economy, whatever it lacks in those final degrees of civility and smoothness can be forgiven.

In normal day-to-day use, the Forester provides stable and composed handling. But its trump card remains its extra dollop of off-road capability, which comes via its higher-than-normal ground clearance and new "X Mode" that adjusts the Forester's stability control, gearing and throttle response to maximize traction in the dirt.

Interior

The 2014 Subaru Forester's new interior is visually more appealing, with an updated design, layout and materials that bring it closer to rivals that have gone more upscale with interior trims and accessories. But make no mistake: The simplicity that seems to be a Subaru design philosophy pretty much remains intact unless you add the optional navigation system or opt for the Touring trim.

What may be more important for most people is that the 2014 Forester's all-new platform adds a massive 3.7 inches of rear legroom. Also helping is the stadium-type placement of the rear seats, which should allow most passengers a better view out the front, given the sight lines above the front seatbacks.

The 2014 Forester ups its already large cargo area by more than 6 cubic feet, to a whopping total of 74.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Subaru Forester.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy after 2 weeks
chicagoblues,05/09/2013
I've had my '14 Forester in the Limited trim model and I've been delighted. So many things people have already noted are true: the terrific visibility, the great mileage, the quality of the interior features, the quiet and stable ride. I've noticed, too, that it has a nimble feel, with a very tight turning radius. Responsive steering, perfectly adequate acceleration with the CVT normally aspirated engine. I'm happy with the sound system--I went for the tweeter upgrade--and I like the all weather package, power lift gate and leather which are standard on the Limited.
First subaru
fannibal,02/09/2014
I've had my car for 2 weeks and I absolutely love it! It is definitely a practical buy, so people looking for prestige/performance should look elsewhere. mpg is great, I am getting 28-30 in the first few hundred miles, even though I am mostly in 20-30mph traffic during most of my commute. I recently drove through a major snowstorm in the northeast and this thing performed wonderfully!
Basically a good car with a few faults
Simon Levinson,09/21/2015
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have had this car since new for over three years. The 2014 Forester has outstanding visibility and an excellent CVT that delivers great gas mileage. I'm 6'2" and I find the driver's position very comfortable. The cargo capacity is adequate for my needs (e.g. putting 8 ft long lumber in the interior for my woodworking projects). I find the electric steering to be responsive and provides good feel of the road, while the low speed parking maneuverability is excellent. Two serious faults: the ride is incredibly rough, especially over the poorly paved streets of Denver. Riding on residential streets feels like being pummeled by a boxer! My wife had a back operation and couldn't ride in the car for months! I haven't used it off road, but I worry that the ride will render it unusable. The second problem is a non-functional Bluetooth that will not connect reliably with my iPhone6 (nor did it with a previous iPhone4). Since my iPhone6 connects just fine with other car Bluetooth systems, this is clearly Subaru's problem, much as they denied it. Minor annoyances: The terrible instrumentation, which uses three separate and different format displays for fuel levels, consumption, audio system status, etc....very distracting and with lots o' useless information, such as driven wheel status, antilock activation (you can feel this, after all!), and several different displays for fuel rate consumption...overall, a very distracting and potentially dangerous system. On the other hand, there is no temperature gauge, just a blue idiot light that goes out when the engine warms up. Also, the climate control system is rather weak, and in cold weather in particular takes much too long to warm the cabin. This is the 7th Subaru that I've owned since 1981, and I generally kept them until they wear out (or were totaled by my kids). However, the flaws in this one, mostly the rough ride, has me considering trading it in for a Rav4 or a CRV.
UPDATE 60,000 Mile Review ---> Now at 78,000 miles
Daxer,09/09/2015
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
This is an update to my earlier review posted on 09/09/15 (I got an email notice from Edmund asking me to do so, so what the heck). Apparently there's a word limit, which I'd reached with my first review, so please refer to that original post to see my full review although I'll touch on a couple of items mentioned earlier. It's been 6 months and another 18,000 miles since my first post (yes, I drive a lot of miles). Regarding the oil consumption issue: In my original post I mentioned my low-oil light came on for the first time at 51,500 which was about 1000 miles shy of the 52,500 scheduled maintenance interval. At that time I just changed the oil then and there. At the time of my post I was at 58,000, still in the "safe zone" on the dipstick, and wondering whether I'd see another low-oil light before the next 7500 interval. I did not. I've changed the oil twice since then; once I had to add oil, the other time I did not. So my oil change and oil consumption history to date has been: 0 - 45400: Oil changed roughly every 7500 miles. No excessive oil consumption (i.e. no low-oil light) during this period. 45400 - 51500: Low-oil light came on at 51,500 - changed oil early. 51500 - 59222: No low-oil light. 59222 - 66950: No low-oil light. 66950 - 74388: Low-oil light came on at 73,450 - added about 3/4 quart. 74388 - 77,980 (current): No low-oil light, oil level one-third down from top hole on dipstick. By the way: In January 2016 Subaru announced they were settling the class-action lawsuit regarding oil consumption: "Subaru has agreed to extend its 5 year, 60,000-mile warranty in respect to the alleged defect to an 8 year, 100,000-mile warranty. SOA will also reimburse certain expenses for vehicle repairs, rental cars, towing and the purchase of up to six quarts of oil per vehicle with appropriate proof." Moving on. The other issue I commented on in my first review was the lousy OEM tires and how I couldn't wait to change them, which I did at 65,000. I was down to 4/32s and started to hydroplane in moderate downpours so that was a no-brainer. With a fresh set of General Altimax RT43s grip and handling improved greatly, both in wet weather and especially in light snow (I put my snows back on in January). In fact, if anything these particular tires are a little too grippy as my mileage droped by a couple of mpgs but as I was getting great mileage beforehand I'm not too disappointed with this aspect of things. What I am a little disappointed with however was the new tires didn't improve the ride comfort. I've always felt my Forester rode a little harsh on rough roads and over bumps and railroad tracts, etc. I had attributed some of this to the lousy OEM tires and was hoping a change to fresh rubber would help. The ride has improved somewhat but I still feel more rough road than I'd like. One last testament conerning traction and winter driving: In late January, I had to venture down unplowed dirt roads the morning after a 10 inch snowfall (having by this time changed over to my second-year Goodyear UltraGrip Ice WRTs). Chewed through the fresh snow without incident. Amazing. Not much else to add to my original post, no other maintenance issues to speak of. I fear I'll need new brakes soon and not looking forward to that expense but I'll adhere to the schedule and hope to have my Subie for many more years.
See all 178 reviews of the 2014 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2014 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Subaru Forester
More About This Model

Subaru Product Line Manager Todd Hill sits shotgun as we barrel down a barren wash road somewhere within the Sonoran desert. Our field of view is expansive, thanks to a few of the many changes implemented in the design of the all-new 2014 Subaru Forester.

Pushing the narrower A-pillars forward while pulling the side mirrors back on the doors creates a solariumlike cockpit, from which our chaperone-turned-co-driver, Todd, can attentively scan the dusty road ahead. It doesn't feel very treacherous, as this new Forester features a revised all-wheel-drive system and reprogrammed Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) setup that keeps our slip angles in check and our wheels on the road.

This makes Todd happy, and more importantly, will likely make Forester buyers even happier. Long known for its all-weather capability, the 2014 Subaru Forester is a further refinement of a smart package that's well tailored to the average crossover buyer.

Handles the Dirt as Well as the Road
As our next stopover peers into view, we learn that we could've navigated here entirely on pavement. Subaru instead saw it opportune to drive over miles of roughly maintained, washboard-sectioned dirt road. In most cases, this is exactly the type of road most crossovers in this segment would avoid, but not this Forester.

With a new body shell that's 50 percent stiffer than before, this new Forester maintains the 8.7 inches of ground clearance found in the outgoing model. That's still more than a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The rest of the suspension is similar to the previous model, so there are MacPherson struts up front and double wishbones in back. Together, the setup allows the Forester to not only survive this road, it actually makes it fun.

Our all-season tires soon transition from dirt to driveway as we arrive unscathed at a private racetrack facility to further test the Forester's new chops. A Subaru Forester at a racetrack? It's not an obvious combination, but Subaru thinks the Forester is nimble enough these days to impress us even on a twisty piece of tarmac.

Two New Transmissions, One New Engine
The base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine carries over from last year's model. It generates 170 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque while the vehicle itself weighs an extra 50 pounds or so depending on the model.

Last year's transmissions, however, get chucked in favor of a new six-speed manual in lieu of the five-speed and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) instead of the four-speed automatic, both of which provide a most welcome gain in fuel efficiency. The six-speed (22 city/29 highway) finds an extra 2 mpg in both EPA-estimated city and highway tests, while the CVT (24 city/32 highway) trounces the old slushbox with gains of 3 and 5 mpg respectively.

In more exciting news, the Forester XT model now sports an all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that develops 250 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This is the same basic engine used in the Subaru BRZ sports car, where it makes 200 hp. Subaru redesigned the fuel injection (it's solely direct, rather than a combination of direct and port injection), lowered the compression ratio a notch (10.6:1) and added a twin-scroll turbocharger, good for 17.1 psi of boost when maximum power is summoned.

This results in Subaru's highest specific engine output for the U.S. market (125.1 hp/liter) and it's channeled through an internally reinforced, high-torque CVT (23 city/28 highway), and a CVT only. The power figures are achieved on the recommended 93-octane fuel, though Subaru notes that 87 octane will work fine if you're OK with a 10 percent reduction in power.

Ready To Handle Any Kind of Road
As we blow past our bright orange STI pace car following the sighting lap, speed builds quickly and quietly, with light acceleration oscillations from the CVT riding the turbo engine's torque curve. Bury the throttle to pass and the CVT kick-down will come in a half second at best. Do this in Manual mode and it won't come at all.

The base Forester's six-speed manual still makes business sense from a cost standpoint, but for the majority of future Forester buyers, the CVT is most efficient and best suited to overall functionality. Highest mpg figures aside, the quick, flexible nature of the CVT allows engineers to capitalize on Subaru's electronically controlled, continuously variable transfer clutch, supplanting the six-speed's passive, viscous-locking center coupling.

With the mild road feedback transmitted through an energy-saving electronic power steering rack, we know in our hearts that the production run of Foresters will probably never see a racetrack. However, the decent cornering balance, combined with the way the brakes endured 40-something turns tells us that this Forester isn't likely to disappoint on a highway on-ramp.

Cabin Updates
The Touring model we're in features a 6.1-inch touchscreen navigation screen with an additional color LCD above it. Though resolution on the main screen isn't stellar, the system features the latest suite of smartphone-integrating apps, even one called Aha that will text-to-speech the news feeds of any forsaken Facebook junkies.

The smaller LCD is used to display information for the climate controls, fuel mileage and a fun-over-function AWD animation. Lastly, it also doubles as a rearview camera feed, a feature that is now standard on all but base models of the Forester. The rest of the interior remains delightfully simple considering how much technology is buried with the controls.

The Forester's exterior footprint expands marginally in every direction, which proves more noticeable inside than out. Rear legroom is up 3.7 inches over the last model, a substantial increase that makes it far more livable in back than before. With the rear seats folded, there are now 74.7 cubic feet of cargo space, an increase of 6.4 cubic feet over its predecessor.

Value Priced
With a base price of $22,820, the new 2014 Subaru Forester costs slightly less than the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, but still more than the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. Factor in the Forester's standard all-wheel drive and the equation tilts further in favor of the Subaru.

Look beyond the Forester's obvious all-weather credentials and it still stacks up well in the segment. Whether it's passenger space, cargo room or the latest features, this Forester has all the bases covered. And that includes performance if you opt for the XT, an option that not all of its competitors offer.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2014 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester SUV. Available styles include 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV is priced between $8,500 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 57063 and160710 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV is priced between $10,474 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 10655 and125920 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV is priced between $11,725 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 26486 and102525 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV is priced between $11,993 and$12,195 with odometer readings between 72084 and90169 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 160343 and160343 miles.

Which used 2014 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Subaru Forester for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2014 Foresters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,500 and mileage as low as 10655 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Subaru Forester.

Can't find a used 2014 Subaru Foresters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Forester for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,628.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,078.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Forester for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,374.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,317.

