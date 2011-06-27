My wife and I test drove the; Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V, Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue, and Ford Escape. In honesty the smoothness of the ride is probably tied for second with the Rogue losing to the Rav4. Does that mean its a bad ride? No! The Forester has a stiffer "sporty" suspension system but it was much better than the Escape and CR-V. The interior of the Forester is really great with materials and comfort of the seats front and rear. The outside noise isn't too bad to be honest, but I would say it could be a little quieter. There is plenty of space for all individuals. The sound system really is pretty nice especially since it wasn't upgraded or anything. The Forester has a lot of pep for a four cylinder engine with decent power to accelerate when you need and takes hills really well. When it comes to space within the Forester there is plenty for cargo and seems like tons with the back seats folded down. Whats super great is the minimal blind spots! You have such a wide back window and side windows with almost no obstruction to your vision and the side mirrors are located on the door to enhance viability of your surrounding. Subaru did a really good job on the Forester with safety (Look up the crash tests on YouTube if you don't believe me) compared to all other CUV's. Standard AWD is a great feature especially for those with crazy winters. My biggest "gripe" If we want to even call it that is the infotainment system. Talk about a pain having to put each contact from your phone in one at a time, yeesh. Most cars sync with your phone once your in the vehicle. Overall, the Subaru Forester is comfortable especially on long drives. Has great get up when its needed. Gas mileage is good! HWY from Southern California to Phoenix got me 32.9 mpg and back was 33.4 mpg (don't hear me complaining about that. Also we love how in the Forester there isn't an "ECO" button that chokes and compromises the car like the Nissan Rogue, Subaru just made a fuel efficient vehicle with decent power. If you haven't at least test drivin' it to expand your options, you should as my recommendation. Yes we're at 22k mileage with a ways to go, but hey reliability right? EVERY company has a lemon once in a while, but I have talked to a LOT of longtime Subaru owners and they have all stayed Loyal and loved their cars, so far we do too.

