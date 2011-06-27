  1. Home
2006 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, two engine choices, availability of upscale features, class-leading crash test scores, rides and handles like a car.
  • Costs more than many competitors, tight on legroom in the backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Practical, well built and enjoyable to drive, the 2006 Subaru Forester offers an excellent balance of upscale features and all-weather drivability.

Vehicle overview

With so-called "crossover" sport-utility vehicles all the rage, nearly every manufacturer in America is scrambling to create its version of the ultimate sedan/sport-ute/station wagon combo. Too bad Subaru already beat them to the punch -- seven years ago. That's when the original Forester debuted. With a tall roomy cabin, elevated driving position and full-time all-wheel drive, the Subaru Forester was a crossover utility vehicle before there was such a thing.

Fully redesigned for 2003, the second-generation Subaru Forester brought back all the things that made it popular the first time around, while adding new features and a fresh look in hopes of keeping all those newcomers on the scene at bay. The previous generation's 165-horsepower boxer four-cylinder engine carried over as well -- although power was adequate, the Forester could feel sluggish at times, particularly when equipped with an automatic transmission.

For 2004, Subaru added a little more excitement to the lineup with the introduction of a 210-hp, turbocharged XT model. Additional improvements come 2006 to keep the Forester competitive, the main highlights being more power, better transmission performance and freshened styling. As in the past, the 2006 Subaru Forester blends positive SUV attributes such as a high seating point and interior versatility with passenger car comfort, handling and fuel-efficiency. Subaru designed and equipped it to compete with a wide array of SUVs. Our only real complaint about the cabin is the limited legroom in the backseat, which isn't ideal for adults or toddlers riding in bulky car seats.

Even if it doesn't have the roomiest rear quarters, the Subaru Forester is one of the safest small SUVs you can buy. It is one of the only two vehicles in its class to have earned "Good" ratings in both the frontal offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It also earned a perfect five stars across the board in front- and side-impact testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Indeed, there's much to like about the Forester. It may not offer a V6, but most buyers will find it plenty powerful, especially in XT Limited trim. It also handles better than many small SUVs and its slightly lower stance makes parking lot maneuvers a breeze. For those who brave snowy winters, it has full-time all-wheel drive and 8 inches of ground clearance. If these are the things that are important to you, make sure you try the latest version of the versatile Subaru Forester.

2006 Subaru Forester models

The Subaru Forester is available in three trim levels: 2.5 X, 2.5 X L.L. Bean Edition and 2.5 XT Limited. The X comes with power windows, locks and mirrors; air conditioning with air filtration; cruise control; tilt steering; 16-inch wheels and tires; AM/FM/weather band CD audio; and remote keyless entry. Opting for the Premium Package gets you rear disc brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, alloy wheels, upgraded trim, a power driver seat, an upgraded audio system, automatic climate control, heated seats and a power moonroof. The L.L. Bean Edition is your ticket to two-tone paint, a leather-and-wood Momo steering wheel, unique wheels and exterior trim, leather seats with perforated Alcantara bolsters, and a self-leveling rear suspension. In addition to a more powerful engine, XT Limited models have a unique leather interior, luminescent sport instruments, a seven-speaker audio system and aluminum roof rails.

2006 Highlights

Subaru has made many small but significant changes to the Forester for 2006. Foresters with normally aspirated engines have a new variable valve-lift system that bumps horsepower from last year's 165 to 173, while turbo Foresters have a higher compression ratio and redesigned intake and exhaust components for a 20-hp boost to 230 and cleaner tailpipe emissions. The manual and automatic transmissions have also been updated for better performance, as has the suspension. Interested shoppers should also note that Subaru has simplified the Forester's trim levels, freshened up the exterior styling and added more thigh support to the rear seat.

Performance & mpg

Standard on X and L.L. Bean models is a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that makes 173 horsepower. If you need extra power, opt for the XT model, which has a turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter engine good for 230 hp. Both engines give you the choice of a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Like all Subaru vehicles, the Forester comes standard with full-time all-wheel drive. Manual transmission-equipped vehicles have a Hill Holder clutch feature that keeps the vehicle from rolling back on steep inclines.

Safety

ABS is standard on all Forester models; additionally, all models except the base X have four-wheel disc brakes. Other safety features include active head restraints and side-impact airbags. The IIHS gave the Forester a "Good" rating (its best) for frontal offset and side-impact crashes, and named it a "Best Pick" in the compact SUV class. The Subaru Forester also earned a perfect five stars in all front- and side-impact testing conducted by the NHTSA. If safety is of utmost importance in your selection of a small SUV, the Forester should be seriously considered.

Driving

The base 2.5-liter engine provides adequate performance, but for those seeking maximum acceleration, we recommend the thrilling turbocharged XT Limited paired with the standard five-speed manual transmission. In terms of handling, the Forester is stable and predictable even when pushed to its limits. The steering is a bit vague at speed, and the soft suspension tuning results in some body roll, but for day-to-day driving, the 2006 Subaru Forester is comfortable and controllable enough to suit most drivers.

Interior

The Subaru Forester earns praise for the high-quality look and feel of its interior. Even the base X model is well equipped and user-friendly, and leather-equipped models feel downright luxurious. The front seats are supportive with adequate room for most adults, but the rear quarters are a little tight for adults and toddlers in bulky car seats. Rear cargo room with the seats folded measures 57.7 cubic feet, a bit shy of the major players in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Subaru Forester.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
128 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car but lots of repairs Starting at 120k.
mtnmrm@gmail.com,02/23/2016
2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this at 100,000 miles for 8000. I'm on the fence on whether It was worth it or not. Been a good car but i've put some real maintenance dough into it. Pros: handling, acceleration, steering, quite roomy because of it's boxy shape and the seats that can fold forward. Really high clearance, all wheel drive, good suspension all means that this car can handle a wide variety of conditions, from poorly maintained roads to very wintry weather. I use my car for construction and enjoye the spaciousness in the back (especially with seats folded down) and being able to get places that big trucks sometimes can't get to. Cons: It's interior is quite delicate. I know I said I used it for construction, but I've had a number of cars before and I was disappointed with how easily the interior aged, dinged, scratched, and the upholstery tore and the carpet at the feet are tearing and wearing as well. The biggest issue is the major and minor repairs that you risk after about 120k miles on it, maybe sooner if you're not lucky. I guess this is true for most cars that aren't Toyota or Honda. I have put $3000 into it in four years. The big issues have been head gasket repair, multiple belt issues. The little issues have been thermostat, leaking and burning oil, emergency break stopped working, hatch stopped shutting, weather stripping coming undone and lots of air noise, leaking steering fluid. All this on top of a drop in gas mileage since I bought it, and "regular maintenance" like getting the timing belt replaced and fluid changes so looking back I would have looked for something maybe less 'nice' but more reliable. So far head gaskets are good, fingers crossed......
Not a pretty car but a pretty darn great car
Sam M.,08/07/2018
2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
2-Year ownership/200K milestone update: Foz is still running strong, a couple minor things. The AC compressor burnt out and calipers were dragging, which bumped us up to a pleasant 25mpg. There's a mysterious slow oil leak to hunt down, I have to top off a quart every few weeks. First time towing a trailer & atv (2000 lbs total) with tranny cooler and some offroad hills - Foz pulled like a champ with a tolerable dent to gas mileage (~18mpg). Clean coolant and consistent, approaching 80K since head gasket replacement. Over 2 years, the Foz has not once thrown me a CEL and no pending codes. We've even earned our first rust spots- a Northeastern badge of pride. Hoping that 250K is in the future for this $2K Craigslist find. - - - - - - - - - If you wanted a show pony, you wouldn't be reading this. If you're looking for a modest work horse, you've hit the jackpot. I've only owned this humble car for a year, but experiencing all four seasons in the snow belt of NY has me convinced that I will own nothing less than AWD for the rest of my life. First off, I live in farm country and I hike in the Adirondacks frequently. I love snow driving, but haven't yet had a car that was up for the task. Until the Foz. This small beast has carried me through mountain blizzards and backcountry roads with control and confidence. I've even pulled an SUV out of a snow bank -- this is NOT the turbo model. Mpg in summer is decent 22/24mpg & the winter is an iffy 18 but the gas $$ is worth the extra confidence in the snow. Interior is plastic and plain with pretty dated-looking controls - no frills. Seats are actually comfy and the backseat/trunk area is HUGE with seats folded down. Bought this thing for cheap with a salvage title & the "Subaru problem trifecta" recently replaced (head gaskets, timing belt, water pump). No big ticket repairs yet at 190K. Take care of regular maintenance & it'll take of you. No one will ever tell you this awkward wagon is beautiful, but what she lacks in looks, she'll make up for in grit.
Subaru FAN For LIFE!!!!!
Paul Rojas,09/15/2017
2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my 2006 Subaru forester off a second owner in 2010. At the time of purchase it had 110K miles. I have put over 200K miles on my baby and she still runs like a champ! All I have done as far as maintenance is changed out the timing belt and water pump every 100k miles and of corse its regular maintenance like oil and fluid change every 3k miles. Im a huge out door person and this car is great for camping and handles great in the snow, rain and graveled roads because of it all wheel drive. I truly recommend to all!!
Watch those big ticket repairs.
James Bond,08/26/2015
2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
No surprise here but this car is amazing in bad weather. I love driving this car in the snow, wind, rain and I feel very safe and secure while doing so. My main beef with this car is that it has about 140000 miles on it and I'm going to have to let it go because it needs some very pricey repairs. Repairs: -Head gaskets are leaking. It's basically a time bomb and I was quoted $1800 to replace the gaskets. -My front differential blew up. Luckily they found a used one and I didn't need to replace transmission. This cost me $2000 and it left me stranded on the side of the road in the middle of the night. -3 wheel bearings ($300 each i believe) -Now my transmission is slipping. My gas mileage dropped from 22 to 17mpg. I feel like it's a matter of time before I do need to replace the transmission and that won't be worth paying since it will cost nearly what the car is worth. -I had the timing belt and water pump replaced at 100k miles. Standard procedure but just be aware if this has been done or not around that mileage as it cost about $1000. I have not had very many small repairs. It's been a fairly reliable car other than the above big ticket issues. I've noticed a lot of used Foresters around the same year are around that 130k mile mark so I'm guessing this is sort of the point in these cars life where you either dump a ton of money into it or sell it.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Subaru Forester
More About This Model

Honestly, the Subaru Forester never did it for me. I was not looking forward to this trip, driving the small SUV around southern Pennsylvania.

My day with the 2006 Subaru Forester was already off to a poor start, as I had accidentally downed a glass full of raw egg whites, which, at 6:30 a.m., I mistook for fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Clearly, I had every reason to disparage the car, but something miraculous happened along the way: Subaru made a believer out of me with the 2006 Forester.

What's the Glaring Difference, You Might Ask?
Well, the 2006 Forester is quite possibly the funnest SUV I've ever driven, especially the 2006 Forester 2.5 XT Limited, with its turbo version of the company's 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine and a five-speed manual transmission.

It's not that the 2005 Forester was underpowered, though. In fact, several previous Subaru Foresters have had the ability to achieve 0-to-60 times quicker than even the V6 Porsche Cayenne.

Part of the new fun, though, comes from Subaru's removal of the precatalytic converter, which bumps the output of the standard 2.5 X from 165 to 173 horsepower. Likewise, the Forester 2.5 XT Limited saw the horsepower rating of its turbocharged engine climb from 210 to 230. These tweaks allow the 2006 Subaru Forester to achieve class-leading power for four-cylinder entry-level SUVs and second place, behind the Saturn Vue, in the six-cylinder category — even though the Subie is merely powered by a flat four.

Those concerned that these new engines might be more burdensome, though, to both the environment and their gas card, shouldn't worry, as a secondary air pump has been added to all models to improve emissions.

Dynamic Suspension, Nimble Performance and Even Good Gas Mileage
The 2006 Forester's suspension has been made considerably firmer than that of the 2005 version, without any penalty in ride quality. The improved handling became immediately evident from the vehicle's performance on the surprisingly sporty roads of southern Pennsylvania. Both the 2.5 X Forester and 2.5 XT Limited Turbo Forester that we tested were incredibly nimble and zippy, which certainly proved to be useful for dodging the numerous Mennonite horse-and-buggy rigs that seemed to appear from out of nowhere.

Subaru has also improved the shift performance on all of the five-speed manual transmissions for 2006; and the two Foresters that we drove, both five-speed-equipped, had effortlessly engaging shift action. Gas mileage for the 2006 Foresters is better than most small SUVs, with these manual versions, in particular, capable of as much as 26 miles to the gallon. And the turbo Foresters lose an average of only 2 miles a gallon compared to the normally aspirated 2.5 X Foresters.

In addition to these welcome enhancements, Subaru has also redesigned the front and rear of the 2006 Forester, with new bumpers, grille, headlights and rear window. The ground clearance has been raised to 8.1 inches to make room for a new exhaust system, although the vehicle has maintained its traditionally low center of gravity, which makes it one of the least rollover-prone SUVs of any kind.

Carlike Safety
Despite its impressive performance, the 2006 Forester is no slouch when it comes to safety. Since its introduction in 1998, the Forester has racked up the safety awards and numerous accolades, not the least of which have come from the notoriously nitpicky Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (for frontal and side crash test ratings).

The 2006 safety package includes improved all-wheel drive, multiple airbags, a strengthened rear crossmember which increases the Forester's rigidity, front-seatbelt pre-tensioners and front-seat active head restraints.

The Subaru Advanced Front Airbag System is exactly how it is described: it determines the weight of the passenger and then determines how much force to use. The airbag shuts itself off if the "smart" system determines that the front-seat passenger weighs less than 60 pounds. The 2006 Forester even features head/chest side-impact airbags for front-seat occupants.

The standard Forester brake setup is efficient and effective. The only improvement I can think of in this department would be the inclusion of the Brembo brakes that are found on the Forester STi turbo, which is sold exclusively in Japan.

It's What's On the Inside That Counts
I can't say that I'm head over heels for the 2006 Forester's exterior, but then again, I will freely admit to having an anti-SUV bias. Considering this, I usually judge sport-utility vehicles on the basis of their interiors.

In regards to the cabin, the Forester was already quite impressive in its 2005 configuration. That which was good about the vehicle has been retained, and the Forester has received a few other interior delights such as more luxurious seat fabric (even on the base model), passenger seatback net pockets and increased cargo capacity.

Subaru has also added a multifunctional center console, which looks just fine and actually provides some function, although we found it to interfere slightly with our shifting in the manual models.

The top-end L.L. Bean Edition of the car has been upgraded with a MOMO wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, a shock sensor for the security system, and an expansion of the waterproof storage surface to the cargo area sidewalls.

What Next for the Forester?
With its generous safety package and carlike ride, the Subaru Forester has traditionally been a big hit with women, who currently make up 60 percent of the vehicle's customers. For 2006, the target is men. The 230-hp 2.5 XT Limited should go a long way toward putting more Y chromosomes in the seats. With its promise of broader appeal, the 2006 Subaru Forester could very likely go on to sell in big-league quantities in North America, especially given its base price of $21,795 plus $595 destination (the 2.5 XT will go for $27,895).

While I have already admitted to not being entirely enamored with the 2006 Forester's looks, the drive is still fantastic, with horsepower and torque to spare. For what the vehicle is, I could only think of one improvement for the model lineup: the importation of the Japan-only Forester STi turbo, with its 265 hp….

Used 2006 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2006 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester Wagon. Available styles include 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Subaru Forester?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Subaru Forester trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition is priced between $3,900 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 170454 and182369 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 93766 and93766 miles.

Which used 2006 Subaru Foresters are available in my area?

