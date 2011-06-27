  1. Home
2002 Subaru Forester Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highest offset crash scores in its class, car-like ride and handling with rugged SUV styling.
  • Not made for serious off-roading.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable vehicle that can't quite match the versatility of other mini SUVs.

Vehicle overview

With the Forester, Subaru offers a no-nonsense mini-SUV for those who need the versatility of a small wagon with the grip of all-wheel drive (AWD). The Forester's platform is comprised of previous-generation Legacy and Impreza components. This is mostly a good thing, as the Forester rides and handles like a car, not a clumsy truck, and gets gas mileage that won't have you going broke or feeling guilty about rapidly depleting our finite fuel supply. The downside of the Forester's architecture is that it's not meant for hard-core off-road duty, which will probably be a non-issue for 99 percent of the people who would consider purchasing one. Tackling poor-weather driving conditions and getting to the campground or mountain bike trailhead are what the Forester is geared for.

All Foresters come with Subaru's 2.5-liter flat four that pumps out 165 horsepower, substantially more power than its competitors' four-bangers and even more ponies than some other mini-SUVs' V6s. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Opt for the automatic and you'll get a smart tranny that knows when to hold a gear to optimize engine braking when descending a hill or prevent hunting between gears when going uphill. A fully independent suspension contributes to the Forester's agility, as does a lower center of gravity than most of its rivals, such as the Honda CR-V and Suzuki Grand Vitara.

There are two trim levels in the Forester line: base L and up-level S. Air conditioning, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, antilock brakes and a stereo with cassette deck are all standard on the L. The S ups the ante with 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, a six-disc CD changer, heated seats and leather wrapping for the steering wheel, gearshift handle and parking brake handle. If that's not enough luxury for you, a Premium package for the S adds a huge power moonroof, front side airbags, gold accents for the wheels and a monotone color scheme. Want leather seats? You can have 'em as an option, but only on S models with both the Premium package and automatic gearbox.

Safety conscious consumers will be pleased to find that in the offset crash test (arguably the most realistic scenario in a collision), the Forester scored the highest rating in its class.

Apart from a couple of minor flaws, such as funky upholstery on the L model and minute stereo controls, the Forester is a well-rounded vehicle that offers active folks a fun, safe and functional ride.

2002 Highlights

Subaru's mini-SUV/tall wagon gains three new standard features: a cargo area cover, daytime running lights and an intermittent mode for the rear wiper. Other changes include a new color for the Forester S' lower body cladding (from Titanium Pearl to Graystone Metallic) and the option of leather seating for S models equipped with the Premium package and automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Subaru Forester.

5(63%)
4(21%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
67 reviews
67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A few problems, but a great little daily driver
Eric,07/22/2015
L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car with 99k on the clock for $6000. I've bought several used cars over the last 20 years and have had pretty good luck. But this has been the best little car! I have a long drive to work, so I need a no-frills, comfortable, car with basic amenities (power locks/windows/mirrors, etc) that can eat miles no matter what the weather. I also own a sports car and a MINI, so I need cargo space. The little Subaru hauled me, my family, and my crap over 85,000 largely uneventful miles through rain, snow, ice, grass, and mud over the last 6 years. I've been through deep water and snow up to the bumper. You can't get this car stuck. I have had a few problems, most of which are related to fact that the shady dealership I bought it from turned off the check engine light. Used oil analysis showed that there was coolant and oil in my oil, so I had the head gaskets done along with the timing at a cost of $3000. I also spent a grand on a new catalytic converter, which was fouled by burning coolant. The rest of the maintenance, other than routine brake and suspension upkeep, I did myself, including oil, filters, lights, belts, hoses, plugs/wires, new alternator, etc. One of the best things about this car is that it's easy to work on (even for a novice like me), which saved me thousands. Despite the head gasket, this little car was as reliable as a metronome. Every time I turned the key, it started and ran perfectly no matter what. It's compact and easy to maneuver, has a TON of grip for the little tires (AWD), and gets 25 mpg. Crash ratings are 4-star, so I felt good teaching my kids to drive in it. The interior is pretty crappy...the seats are uncomfortable, the back seats have limited leg room, the interior materials are terrible, and the interior ergonomics don't make any sense. But I love it. I get the Subaru thing now. They're ugly ducklings and they're not that nice inside, but they inspire so much confidence through how they start, run, feel, and drive that they just get under your skin. I'm trading this car today for a 1999 Legacy Outback with low mileage and look forward to more of the same.
Shoulda bought a Honda
GPgurl,07/23/2008
I bought my Subaru after reading glowing reviews. Everything was great until I reached about 60000 miles. after an expensive $1800 head gasket replacement and 2 axle replacements, leaking bushings, and a check engine light that's been on since 80,000 miles - I feel robbed-like I'm purchasing the same car all over again one repair at a time. I'm torn between taking my chances with the check engine light and just driving it for a couple more years and getting a Honda. The dealers are no help at all.
Still Going Strong
Marks,12/03/2010
This Forester has been in daily use since we bought it new. It has had very few problems. Replacing the catalytic converter was the only signficant item so far. We also had to replace the CD player module when it started eating disks and keeping them! I was impressed that Subaru voluntarily replaced all the engine gaskets at no cost after some head gasket seepage was noted during dealer service. I for one like the placement of the cupholder, even though it puts your cup in front of the air distribution control knob. The cup is ergonomically in a good position -- up high and easy to reach. The holder looks flimsy, but it hasn't broken. A great little vehicle, easily the best I have owned.
Going for 300K!
Vern,04/12/2010
I purchased my Forester in Feb of 2002. It was one of only a handle of vehicles around that fit my requirements: storage room for my dj equipment, AWD, great fuel economy, and manual trans. I just went over 250K last week and my goal for 300K is within reach. Once I hit 300K, then I will be shopping for a new Forester. Vehicle handles well and is very reliable. I replaced original clutch at 190K! May not need another one before 300K.
See all 67 reviews of the 2002 Subaru Forester
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2002 Subaru Forester features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2002 Subaru Forester

Used 2002 Subaru Forester Overview

The Used 2002 Subaru Forester is offered in the following submodels: Forester Wagon. Available styles include L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A), S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

