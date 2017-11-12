Used 2016 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

I shopped around for months. First of all, don't be afraid to internet shop outside of your geographic area. I bought mine 300+ miles away and got an extraordinary deal on exactly the car I wanted. Otherwise, I am very pleased with the car--everything is well thought out, intuitive, and the car is a true pleasure. I opted for the platinum/BLIS/heated seats etc. pkgs. and all of the added safety features are amazing. The workmanship, build quality and thoughtfulness of design shows here. Frankly, I haven't had anything to criticize or second guess. I would suggest that u drive several models to find the right engine, AWD v. FWD etc before choosing. The combo I chose emphasizes a more cushy ride which is what I was seeking. Remember, that you have the option of getting 19 or 20 inch tires. I stuck with the 18's and no complaints although some may find this model not "sporty" enough. I did rent an AWD while in Canada for a week, and found that model to be faster and sportier. The choice is yours! Also, I chose the base engine and it is more than adequate and zippy. REVIEW UPDATE after 6 1/2 months and 6,500 miles: Great car. No complaints and drives quietly and smoothly. No squeaks, rattles etc--top notch workmanship here! Only very minor complaint is I wish the handling were slightly more sporty. Interestingly, sadly I was rear ended while at a light. The other car had major damage in to the engine compartment. My car had barely a scratch! This car is a keeper. UPDATE on 12/11/17: So far I have almost 20K miles and this car has been perfect in reliability. No issues whatsoever. I only wish for more storage in the front of the car and for slightly sportier handling characteristics but overall i would definitely buy it again.

