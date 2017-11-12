Used 2016 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me
1,367 listings
- 31,168 milesFive Star Dealer
$18,999$5,546 Below Market
- 69,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,588
- 61,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,542$3,472 Below Market
- 96,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,499$3,553 Below Market
- 80,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,991
- 105,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,998
- 74,562 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$3,975 Below Market
- 31,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,500$8,752 Below Market
- 58,866 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,499$2,178 Below Market
- 70,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,289$2,385 Below Market
- 77,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
- 65,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,000$1,481 Below Market
- 27,413 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,300$1,009 Below Market
- 56,167 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,950$1,173 Below Market
- 53,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,479$1,216 Below Market
- 47,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,855$1,883 Below Market
- 66,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,850$1,507 Below Market
- 34,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,742$3,286 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC60
Scott,06/10/2016
T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I shopped around for months. First of all, don't be afraid to internet shop outside of your geographic area. I bought mine 300+ miles away and got an extraordinary deal on exactly the car I wanted. Otherwise, I am very pleased with the car--everything is well thought out, intuitive, and the car is a true pleasure. I opted for the platinum/BLIS/heated seats etc. pkgs. and all of the added safety features are amazing. The workmanship, build quality and thoughtfulness of design shows here. Frankly, I haven't had anything to criticize or second guess. I would suggest that u drive several models to find the right engine, AWD v. FWD etc before choosing. The combo I chose emphasizes a more cushy ride which is what I was seeking. Remember, that you have the option of getting 19 or 20 inch tires. I stuck with the 18's and no complaints although some may find this model not "sporty" enough. I did rent an AWD while in Canada for a week, and found that model to be faster and sportier. The choice is yours! Also, I chose the base engine and it is more than adequate and zippy. REVIEW UPDATE after 6 1/2 months and 6,500 miles: Great car. No complaints and drives quietly and smoothly. No squeaks, rattles etc--top notch workmanship here! Only very minor complaint is I wish the handling were slightly more sporty. Interestingly, sadly I was rear ended while at a light. The other car had major damage in to the engine compartment. My car had barely a scratch! This car is a keeper. UPDATE on 12/11/17: So far I have almost 20K miles and this car has been perfect in reliability. No issues whatsoever. I only wish for more storage in the front of the car and for slightly sportier handling characteristics but overall i would definitely buy it again.
