Used 2008 Subaru Forester for Sale Near Me

Champlain Chevrolet - Enosburg Falls / Vermont

Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Subaru Forester (Natl) boasts a Gas Flat 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tricot cloth visors w/dual covered vanity mirrors, Tilt steering column. Silver metallic interior accents, Security system, Safety brake pedal system, Roof rails w/crossbars, Remote keyless entry w/audible confirmation, Rear window wiper/washer w/de-icer, Rear defogger, Rear child safety door locks, Rear 12-volt pwr outlet, Pwr windows-inc: driver-side one-touch down, illuminated switches.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1SG63618H716366

Stock: 72V1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020